Jody Lynn
4d ago
This young man has ran away from home 3 times .. someone needs to do some investigating and get him some help!
local21news.com
Hit and run information searched for by police in Franklin Co.
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHP) — The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is searching for information regarding a hit and run incident from Dec. 24, 2022. Officials say police were dispatched that evening around 8:31 p.m. to the 100 block of West Fifth Street. An unoccupied vehicle was reportedly found at the...
WGAL
Adams County coroner identifies woman killed in Route 15 crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash Friday afternoon. The coroner said 32-year-old Leanne Elliott, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, died after the crash on Route 15 in Latimore Township. State police said a man later drove through a barricade...
Deadly pedestrian incident in Franklin County closes roads, now open
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The public was asked to avoid an area in Chambersburg due to a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday night. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officers were at the scene of a fatal Franklin County crash in the area of Loudon Street and Monticello Court on Jan. 16.
abc27.com
72-year-old woman killed in York County fire
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer. York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around...
WGAL
Police investigate shots fired incident in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a shots fired incident. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Carlisle Street in Hanover. Police said there was an argument between a man and at least one of three men in a parked vehicle.
WGAL
Chambersburg police say burglar threatens residents in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police say a man broke into a home and threatened residents in Franklin County. The Chambersburg Police Department said the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14, along Cumberland Avenue. "The investigation revealed that Robinson Christian forced entry into the residence and damaged items inside the...
Pedestrian Struck Dead In Chambersburg, Police Say
A pedestrian died at the scene of a crash in Chambersburg on Monday, January 16, authorities say. The crash was in the area of Loudon Street and Monticello Court in the evening hours, according to a release by area police. The roadways were closed in the area for several hours...
echo-pilot.com
Person dies after being struck by vehicle in Franklin County
A person was killed Monday night after being struck by a vehicle in Chambersburg. Officers from Chambersburg Police Department were dispatched to West Loudon Street and Monticello Court at 8:43 p.m., according to police. A preliminary investigation showed that the pedestrian entered the road, where they were struck by a...
WGAL
2 people killed in I-83 crash in Dauphin County
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in Swatara Township. Troopers said the truck left the road, broke through the guide rail, hit a...
WGAL
Second fatal fire in York County
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews worked a second fatal residential fire in York County on Monday evening. According to York County dispatch, the fire happened on the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township just after 5 p.m. According to Ted Czech, the York County...
WGAL
Lancaster man charged with attempted homicide, kidnapping in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting his wife and shooting another man in Harrisburg. Erick Vazquez-Torres, 29, of Lancaster, is facing charges that include attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child. According to a criminal complaint, Vazquez-Torres' wife...
Pa. state police seek ‘endangered’ mother and daughter
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and daughter who “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”. Nivek Bell, 29, and her daughter Nova Watson, 1, were last seen in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to state police.
Central Pa. teen missing four days after being found
The Chambersburg Police Department is seeking input as to the whereabouts of 15-year-old Feryi Sarate-Mancio. Police responded to the 300 block of W Burkart Ave. for a report of a runaway juvenile on Jan 16. Sarate-Mancio was last seen around 10 p.m. on Jan. 15.
echo-pilot.com
Chambersburg man killed in head-on crash near Greencastle, police say
A Chambersburg man was killed in a head-on crash north of Greencastle late Friday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened at 4:19 p.m. in the 6600 block of Molly Pitcher Highway (U.S. 11) in Antrim Township. Yogesh Padalia, 61, was driving a Toyota Corrolla in the northbound...
WGAL
Two people killed in separate house fires in York County
Two people are dead after separate house fires broke out on Monday in York County. The fire happened Monday around 3 p.m. at a home along the 1300 block of Roundtop Road. According to the Wellsville fire chief, Larry Anderson, a couple in their 70s lived in the home, and the wife died.
WGAL
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in York County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County coroner was called to a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township, which is near East Berlin. The coroner's office said a 69-year-old man was driving one of the...
71-year-old man dies after house fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 9:37 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, one 71-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 16 as a result of the fire. The man succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel, according to...
abc27.com
Accident kills pedestrian in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Chambersburg on Jan. 16. Per police, the accident happened near Loudon Street and Monticello Court. Both roads were closed while Chambersburg Police investigated the accident. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election...
explore venango
Two Men Accused of Holding Victims by Gunpoint During Home Invasion, Robbing Them
FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are behind bars for allegedly holding victims by gunpoint during a home invasion and robbing them. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges on December 20, 2022, against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, York County, and 26-year-old Mario Ramon Ambris Jr., of New Oxford, Adams County.
20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash
A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said.The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police …
