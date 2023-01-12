ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana bill seeks 'fairness' in pregnancy costs

By Sara Cline
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRbZP_0kCqcVKW00

As the first bills trickled in Thursday for Louisiana 's upcoming legislative session, among them is proposed legislation that would allow mothers to “recover” 50% of out-of-pocket pregnancy-related medical expenses from the father of their child.

House Bill 5, which Republican state Rep. Larry Frieman pre-filed Thursday, is of particular interest in Louisiana where there is a near-total abortion ban. The only exceptions to the ban are if there is substantial risk of death or impairment to the patient if they continue with the pregnancy and in the case of “medically futile” pregnancies — when the fetus has a fatal abnormality. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Under the bill, the mother would have to sue the father before the child turns 2 and only if the paternity of the child has been proved by “clear and convincing evidence.”

“The bill is really about fundamental fairness,” Frieman, a defense attorney, told the Associated Press . “It’s not fair to have women have to bear all the out-of-pocket medical expenses for pregnancy. And in Louisiana, there is no mechanism in the law that allows her to recover.”

Health costs associated with pregnancy, childbirth, and post-partum care average a total of $18,865, according to a 2022 study by the Kaiser Family Foundation. However, the average out-of-pocket payments total $2,854 for women enrolled in large group plans. Those costs do not include the amount spent on heath insurance premiums or extra bills from out-of-network providers.

Another Louisiana GOP politician proposed a similar bill on a national scale last year.

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson introduced the Unborn Child Support Act, which would make it possible for pregnant mothers to collect child support starting at the moment of conception. The bill never made it to the U.S. House floor for debate, but Johnson plans on reintroducing it this session.

In 2021, Utah became the first state to mandate prenatal child support. At the time a few other states, including Wisconsin and New York, had provisions that could result in fathers being financially responsible for pre-birth expenses.

Proponents of the Utah law, which requires the father to pay half of a woman’s out-of-pocket pregnancy costs, presented the legislation as an effort to decrease the burden of pregnancy on women and increase responsibility for men who have children. When the law was proposed, critics argued that it wouldn’t help women who are most vulnerable and could make abusive situations even more dangerous for pregnant women.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Senators oppose spending measure; Cheney one of nine House Republicans to back omnibus bill

CASPER – Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ attempts to rein in government spending failed Thursday as the U.S. Senate passed a $1.7 trillion spending package that will keep the government running through fiscal year 2023. The compilation of appropriations bills, called an omnibus, passed 68-29. The spending package is the last big piece of legislation Congress will vote on before the body resets in January. ...
WYOMING STATE
HuffPost

Newly Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Which Americans Own the Most Guns

An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
The Center Square

Sanders to freeze state hires and government regulations on first day as Arkansas governor

(The Center Square) - Newly sworn-in Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in her inaugural address Tuesday that she was signing an executive order to freeze new state hires and government regulations. "We are limiting the growth of government before government limits the growth of individual liberty," she said on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock. Sanders also said she would sign an executive order "preventing...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy