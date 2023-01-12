ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Truth About Cars

2024 E-Ray Brings Electrification, AWD to Chevrolet Corvette UPDATED

This will be a good day for spotting outraged boomers on Facebook. Chevy has just hauled the wraps off its newest addition to the Corvette line – an electrified model packing all-wheel drive and a 1.9 kWh battery pack between the seats. Relax, hoss. It still deploys a 6.2L...
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1985 Ford LTD Wagon

Ford built cars on the Fox platform from 1977 through 1993 (or 2004, if you consider the Fox-derived SN95 Mustang to be a true Fox), and I've done my best to document junkyard examples of every Fox Ford model ever built. One Fox that avoided boneyard discovery for many years was the wagon version of the 1983-1986 LTD, but my searching paid off when I found this very rough '85 in a San Francisco Bay Area knacker's yard.
Truth About Cars

Used Car of the Day: 1976 Volkswagen Scirocco Track Car

Want to go racing for relatively cheap? This very much NOT street-legal 1976 Volkswagen Scirocco racecar could be your ticket to weekend fun. For $5,750, it's all yours. You get a recently rebuilt engine, BBS rims, and brand-new racing tires, according to the seller. You will literally need to bring...

