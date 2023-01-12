Read full article on original website
Apple kicking off new round of Apple Watch Activity Challenges next week
Apple has scheduled three new Apple Watch Activity Challenges that will begin next week and run through the end of February. These challenges require you meet certain fitness goals using your Apple Watch. This time, Apple is celebrating Heart Month, Lunar New Year, and Black HIstory Month. These are three...
With new Macs coming soon, will Apple update the iMac with the M2 chip?
We’ve been hearing rumors for the past few months that Apple has been working on multiple new Macs. And according to new reports, at least some of these Macs – including new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros – may be announced as soon as tomorrow. But there’s one Mac that the rumors are not talking about, and that’s the iMac. Read on as we detail what we know about Apple’s plans for its all-in-one desktop.
Apple account recovery needs an overhaul: Here’s a simple suggestion
There have been numerous examples of people losing a lifetime’s worth of photos after being locked out of their iCloud account. The Apple account recovery process often proves impossible, especially in cases where an iPhone has been stolen and its owner forced to unlock it. Just yesterday there was...
The Apple TV expects you to have an iPhone in order to accept new iCloud terms and conditions
A viral tweet today highlights a somewhat frustrating limitation with the Apple TV software. As of a recent software update, tvOS expects users have access to an iPhone or iPad in order to do things like accept new iCloud terms and conditions, or update their Apple ID settings. Although most...
iPhone quality standards require 1,200 workers per production line; only 100 for Android
A piece on a change of leadership in Foxconn’s iPhone assembly business includes an eye-opening insight into the iPhone quality standards laid down by Apple. The new head of iPhone assembly said that while production lines for Chinese Android phones required only 100 workers each, the equivalent iPhone production lines needed 1,200 workers …
FoodNoms nutrition tracker for iPhone revamped with new design, Apple Health syncing, more
FoodNoms, a nutrition tracking app we’ve covered a few times here at 9to5Mac, is getting a big update. FoodNoms 2 is rolling out today with a number of new features, including a new design, robust syncing with the Apple Health app, and much more. “FoodNoms 2 is the biggest update to FoodNoms yet,” developer Ryan Ashcraft says.
M2 Mac mini tidbits: External display support, how to save an extra $100, more
Apple announced a major update to the Mac mini lineup today, offering new configurations with M2 and M2 Pro chips inside. Alongside those headlining features, there are a few other interesting changes and tidbits with this year’s Mac mini revamp. Head below for the details. External displays. The previous...
Kuo: Mac mini unlikely to get new design anytime soon; 3nm M3 Pro and Max chips expected next year
Apple on Tuesday updated the Mac mini with the M2 chip, and also introduced another version with the new, more powerful M2 Pro chip. However, despite the new chips, the Mac mini still has the same design introduced a decade ago. And according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Mac mini won’t be getting a new design anytime soon.
Twitter continues to disrespect developers with weak explanation on third-party clients not working
Both users and developers of Twitter’s third-party clients were surprised last week when many popular apps like Tweetbot stopped working out of the blue. Since then, not even Twitter or its new owner Elon Musk (who likes to talk a lot on the social network) have addressed this issue. Today, Twitter continues to disrespect developers, this time with a weak explanation of what’s going on with its API.
Touchscreen Macs would be fine, with two big provisos [Comment]
Touchscreen Macs are back in the news – though it’s unclear whether there’s actually much reason for this. The Bloomberg report didn’t say that Apple actually plans to make any, only that engineers are ‘‘actively engaged‘‘ in the project. I mean, that...
Apple finally kills Intel Mac mini, leaving one Intel machine left
Alongside the launch of new MacBook Pro and Mac mini updates today, Apple has discontinued one of the last remaining Intel machines. The Intel-powered Mac mini previously available in Apple’s lineup has been discontinued, as has the previous-generation Mac mini with an M1 chip inside. This Intel-powered Mac mini...
Deals: M1 MacBook Air $199 off, iPad Air 5 $500, Belkin MagSafe gear 15% off, more
All of Tuesday’s best offers are now up for the taking, with the best value in Apple’s current Mac stable arriving thanks to a $199 discount on the oh-so popular M1 MacBook Air. That’s alongside a rare chance to save on iPad Air 5 at $500, which is finally on sale after seeing stock shortages throughout the holiday season. Then go check out these Belkin MagSafe charging stands and other Apple accessories at 15% off. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Keychron unveils Q1 Pro Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard with Mac layout
Adding to its lineup of high-performing keyboards like the K2 and customizable Q5 and Q1, Keychron has unveiled its latest mechanical keyboard for Mac. Continuing with a high-end focus, the new Q1 Pro Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard features a full aluminum design with hot-swappable keys, a Mac layout, is fully customizable through QMK/VIA, and much more.
15 years of MacBook Air: The iconic Steve Jobs unveil, the troubled years, and the future
The MacBook Air was announced by Steve Jobs 15 years ago today, on January 15, 2008. The event has become one of the most iconic Apple events ever, thanks in large part to the moment Jobs pulled the MacBook Air out of a manila envelope. Beyond the event itself, however,...
Here’s a one-click fix for a macOS bug that breaks the two-finger zoom trackpad gesture
If you use a Mac with a trackpad, you’ve probably experienced a pesky bug that makes one of the most common trackpad gestures unusable. While Apple has not rolled out a permanent fix for this problem, a new utility for macOS can fix it with one click…. Pinch-to-zoom gesture...
