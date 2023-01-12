ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9to5Mac

Apple kicking off new round of Apple Watch Activity Challenges next week

Apple has scheduled three new Apple Watch Activity Challenges that will begin next week and run through the end of February. These challenges require you meet certain fitness goals using your Apple Watch. This time, Apple is celebrating Heart Month, Lunar New Year, and Black HIstory Month. These are three...
9to5Mac

With new Macs coming soon, will Apple update the iMac with the M2 chip?

We’ve been hearing rumors for the past few months that Apple has been working on multiple new Macs. And according to new reports, at least some of these Macs – including new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros – may be announced as soon as tomorrow. But there’s one Mac that the rumors are not talking about, and that’s the iMac. Read on as we detail what we know about Apple’s plans for its all-in-one desktop.
9to5Mac

Apple account recovery needs an overhaul: Here’s a simple suggestion

There have been numerous examples of people losing a lifetime’s worth of photos after being locked out of their iCloud account. The Apple account recovery process often proves impossible, especially in cases where an iPhone has been stolen and its owner forced to unlock it. Just yesterday there was...
9to5Mac

iPhone quality standards require 1,200 workers per production line; only 100 for Android

A piece on a change of leadership in Foxconn’s iPhone assembly business includes an eye-opening insight into the iPhone quality standards laid down by Apple. The new head of iPhone assembly said that while production lines for Chinese Android phones required only 100 workers each, the equivalent iPhone production lines needed 1,200 workers …
9to5Mac

FoodNoms nutrition tracker for iPhone revamped with new design, Apple Health syncing, more

FoodNoms, a nutrition tracking app we’ve covered a few times here at 9to5Mac, is getting a big update. FoodNoms 2 is rolling out today with a number of new features, including a new design, robust syncing with the Apple Health app, and much more. “FoodNoms 2 is the biggest update to FoodNoms yet,” developer Ryan Ashcraft says.
9to5Mac

M2 Mac mini tidbits: External display support, how to save an extra $100, more

Apple announced a major update to the Mac mini lineup today, offering new configurations with M2 and M2 Pro chips inside. Alongside those headlining features, there are a few other interesting changes and tidbits with this year’s Mac mini revamp. Head below for the details. External displays. The previous...
WSB Radio

Stocks close mixed on Wall Street in uneven trading

Major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday and the Nasdaq edged up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of a big drop in Goldman Sachs after the investment bank’s results came in far below analysts’ estimates as dealmaking dried up. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange. The market is coming off its best week in two months. Several other companies are reporting their latest results this week, including Netflix and Procter & Gamble.
WGAU

United Airlines posts $843 million profit, bullish on 2023

United Airlines reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue higher than Wall Street expectations and gave a bullish 2023 forecast that assumes people will keep traveling despite inflation and concern about the economy. After the market closed Tuesday, United said it earned $843 million in the quarter. The Chicago-based airline said it...
9to5Mac

Twitter continues to disrespect developers with weak explanation on third-party clients not working

Both users and developers of Twitter’s third-party clients were surprised last week when many popular apps like Tweetbot stopped working out of the blue. Since then, not even Twitter or its new owner Elon Musk (who likes to talk a lot on the social network) have addressed this issue. Today, Twitter continues to disrespect developers, this time with a weak explanation of what’s going on with its API.
9to5Mac

Touchscreen Macs would be fine, with two big provisos [Comment]

Touchscreen Macs are back in the news – though it’s unclear whether there’s actually much reason for this. The Bloomberg report didn’t say that Apple actually plans to make any, only that engineers are ‘‘actively engaged‘‘ in the project. I mean, that...
9to5Mac

Apple finally kills Intel Mac mini, leaving one Intel machine left

Alongside the launch of new MacBook Pro and Mac mini updates today, Apple has discontinued one of the last remaining Intel machines. The Intel-powered Mac mini previously available in Apple’s lineup has been discontinued, as has the previous-generation Mac mini with an M1 chip inside. This Intel-powered Mac mini...
9to5Mac

Deals: M1 MacBook Air $199 off, iPad Air 5 $500, Belkin MagSafe gear 15% off, more

All of Tuesday’s best offers are now up for the taking, with the best value in Apple’s current Mac stable arriving thanks to a $199 discount on the oh-so popular M1 MacBook Air. That’s alongside a rare chance to save on iPad Air 5 at $500, which is finally on sale after seeing stock shortages throughout the holiday season. Then go check out these Belkin MagSafe charging stands and other Apple accessories at 15% off. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Keychron unveils Q1 Pro Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard with Mac layout

Adding to its lineup of high-performing keyboards like the K2 and customizable Q5 and Q1, Keychron has unveiled its latest mechanical keyboard for Mac. Continuing with a high-end focus, the new Q1 Pro Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard features a full aluminum design with hot-swappable keys, a Mac layout, is fully customizable through QMK/VIA, and much more.

