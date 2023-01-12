OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma state Sen. Nathan Dahm has filed a bill that would ban state agencies or departments from implementing critical race theory statewide. A news release sent on Martin Luther King Jr. Day states that Senate Bill 348 would prohibit every agency or department of the state, county or municipality, or political subdivision from adopting any policy or training materials to promote race or sex stereotyping or scapegoating.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO