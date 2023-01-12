ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby sloth clings to mother after being born at London Zoo

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

ZSL London Zoo is welcoming an adorable new arrival after a baby two-toed sloth was born on New Year’s Day.

This heartwarming footage shows the tiny sloth clinging onto its mother as she slowly moves through their enclosure.

The birth of the baby, named Nova, has thrilled zookeepers who say they “couldn’t have asked for a better start to the New Year/”

Sixteen-year-old Marilyn gave birth to little Nova, who came out with some “impressive claws” expected to grow to four inches.

It is expected that Nova will cling to its mother for another year or so.

