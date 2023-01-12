ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson declares £1m donation from former Brexit Party bankroller

By Liam James
 4 days ago

Boris Johnson has declared a donation of £1m from a former Brexit Party bankroller to help him carry out his work as a former prime minister.

The huge sum given to the former prime minister’s personal company by the Tory donor and crypto investor signals that he does not intend to leave politics in the near future.

The donor, Christopher Harborne, gave £5m to the Brexit Party in the months leading up to the 2019 general election, more than two-thirds of what the party received in that period, and has also donated to the Conservatives.

The Brexit Party, now known as Reform UK, was established in 2018 and headed by Nigel Farage to pressure the Tories into a hard break from the European Union.

The private limited company established by Mr Johnson does not carry out commercial business and solely functions as a private office to support him as a former prime minister.

According to the parliamentary declarations, Mr Johnson has been continuing to live at a property linked to wealthy Tory donor Lord Bamford.

He declared the “use of accommodation for me and my family from December 2022 to January 2023 at an estimated value of £10,000”, provided by Lord Anthony and Lady Carole Bamford. Lord Banford is a Tory donor and chair ond JCB.

Since leaving office last September, Mr Johnson has declared more than £1m in speaking fees. In December, he recorded around £300,000 for two separate speeches.

Mr Johnson promoted blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrency, in a speech in Singapore on 2 December for which he received £253,880.

He described blockchain enthusiasts as “pioneers“ but also said he supported stronger regulation on cryptocurrencies.

Mr Johnson announced he would leave office last summer after months of scandal culminated in more than 50 members of government resigning their posts to force his hand.

This week has seen revived interest in the Partygate scandal, which dogged Mr Johnson from the end of 2021 onwards, after the former prime minister was alleged to have made a joke about a 13 November 2020 drinks event in Downing Street being “the most unsocially distanced party” in the UK.

The latest register of MP’s financial interests showed that Mr Johnson had received the second-highest sum in donations since the 2019 election at £2.2m.

He sits behind Theresa May, his predecessor as prime minister, who had received £2.8m. Sir Keir Starmer received the most of any opposition politician, with £799,000.

The largest single donation went to Sir Geoffrey Cox, former attorney general, who received £1.8m from Withers LLP, an international law firm.

Boris Johnson invited to speak to ‘plotters conference’ after May election results

Boris Johnson has been asked to speak at a “plotters conference” of supporters hoping to restore him as Conservative leader. The event will be held in May in the wake of what are predicted to be disastrous local election results for Rishi Sunak.Up to 1,000 Tory party members could gather in Bournemouth to hear Mr Johnson speak, the organisers of the new Conservative Democratic Organisation (CDO) hope. Led by Tory donor Lord Cruddas the CDO wants to take power from Tory MPs, who have ousted three prime ministers in the last five years, and give it to party members,...
Voices: All political memoirs are self-serving, but Boris Johnson’s will break records

Winston Churchill fought in the Boer war, was instrumental in the defeat of Nazism and won the Nobel Prize for Literature, yet Boris Johnson still found a way to write a biography of this uniquely great man and make it mainly about Boris Johnson.So, quite what we can expect from the freshly announced Johnson memoirs, in which the author is entirely liberated to write about nothing else beyond his own favourite and indeed only subject of interest – himself – is terrifying to ponder.It will not even be Johnson’s first work of political memoir. In 2002, he published a...
Failure of battery factory plan hailed by Boris Johnson just a year ago

In the middle of January 2022, then-prime minister Boris Johnson trumpeted the thousands of skilled jobs the Britishvolt gigafactory was expected to create.Almost exactly a year on, the site on the outskirts of Blyth, Northumberland, is deserted, save for two security guards who confirmed no workers were there.Announcing the Government was backing the ambitious project with cash from the Automotive Transformation Fund 12 months ago, Mr Johnson said Britishvolt would employ 3,000 people directly – with another 5,000 in the pipeline.Fantastic news that EV battery pioneer @BritishvoltUK will build a Gigafactory in Northumberland, creating thousands of jobs in our industrial...
Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’

British tanks sent to support the Ukrainian military effort against Russia “will burn”, Moscow has warned.Since president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry - including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks to help its forces “push Russian troops back”.Downing Street said Mr Sunak also pledged other advanced artillery support in the coming week during a call on Saturday morning...
Brian Cox ‘proud’ of Scotland’s gender identification law and defends JK Rowling

Brian Cox has said he is “proud” of Scotland’s new law on gender identification while also lending his support to JK Rowling, an opponent of the Bill.The 76-year-old Scottish actor, who has previously spoken of his support for the SNP, also talked about his view on the country’s independence as he appeared on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.He told the political broadcaster: “I’m very, very proud of Scotland for doing the gender identification Act, because I think that’s long needed and it’s a debate that has to happen.“And I do question the 16 thing, but that’s my own...
MP Stephen Flynn complains of noise from ‘rabid gammon’ during Commons debate

Stephen Flynn, SNP leader at Westminster, complained of “noise from rabid gammon” during a House of Commons debate.Gesturing towards the government benches, Mr Flynn thanked a fellow MP for their “worthwhile contribution” but added, “I didn’t hear all of it in its entirety because of some of the rabid gammon to my right-hand side.” His complaint was met with laughter from a number of others inside the chamber.“It was, nonetheless, an incredibly important point to make,” he added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Government using ‘nuclear option’ to block Scotland's gender bill, Stonewall saysGovernment using ‘nuclear option’ to block Scotland's gender bill, Stonewall saysMoment man attempts to kidnap barista from drive-through window
Poorest see the system as ‘rigged’ Penny Mordaunt warns

Many Britons feel things “don’t work” while the poorest see the system as “rigged” against them a cabinet minister has warned in a scathing assessment of the state of the nation. Penny Mordaunt, who recently ran against Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership, also said that many people look to figures like the consumer champion Martin Lewis rather than the state. The future of democracy and capitalism hang “in the balance” if trust in politics is not restored, she said in a speech. The bleak assessment by the Commons leader came as she argued for better support for...
Scotland vows to challenge UK in court over gender law veto

Scotland’s leader said Tuesday she will take the British government to court over its decision to block a Scottish law that makes it easier for people to change their gender on official documents.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Conservative U.K. government was making a “profound mistake” by vetoing the Gender Recognition Reform Bill passed by the Scottish parliament last month.“It will inevitably end up in court,” Sturgeon told the BBC. “The Scottish government will vigorously defend this legislation.”Hailed as a landmark by transgender rights activists, the bill would allow people age 16 or older in Scotland to change the...
Trump news - live: US now ‘investigation nightmare’ says Trump as he tells GOP to not give in on debt limit

Donald Trump has had a busy weekend venting on Truth Social about his grievances relating to his treatment since a large trove of classified material was recovered from Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach home, in the summer.The former president’s ire was reignited following the discovery of a small number of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president at his home and an office he once used.Mr Trump is especially vexed by his perception of the differences in the respective special counsels that Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed to investigate the separate matters.Robert Hur, whom Mr Trump...
No 10 backs Ukraine’s effectiveness with British tanks, despite Kremlin’s threat

Downing Street has expressed confidence that Ukraine will use British tanks effectively after Russia claimed the Challenger 2s “will burn” on the battlefield.No 10 said there is a “plethora of evidence” showing Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops have used UK-supplied weapons successfully and minsters fully expected them to continue.The Kremlin has sought to downplay the significance of the UK’s move to supply increasingly more advanced weapons to aid the resistance.Always strong support of the UK is now impenetrable and ready for challenges. In a conversation with the Prime Minister, @RishiSunak, I thanked for the decisions that will not only strengthen us on...
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin to make major changes to armed forces after months of setbacks

Vladimir Putin is preparing a major overhaul of Russia’s army following a series of setbacks in his war in Ukraine, it has been announced.Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said in a statement on Tuesday the changes will be implemented over the next three years."Only by strengthening the key structural components of the armed forces is it possible to guarantee the military security of the state and protect new entities and critical facilities of the Russian Federation,” he said.Earlier, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said Russia is suffering from “profound” problems with its “dysfunctional” long-range missiles.Officials said there is “evidence” from Ukraine...
Watch in full as Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she won’t apologise for migrant rhetoric

Longer footage of Suella Braverman telling a Holocaust survivor she won’t apologise for her rhetoric on immigration has been released. It comes after the Home Office asked for an edited clip, which showed Joan Salter confronting the Home Secretary during a meeting in her Fareham constituency, to be taken down. Freedom From Torture, the charity that posted the tweet viewed more than 20 million times, has refused and hit back at suggestions it “misrepresented” the encounter. Ms Salter, 83, had asked: “I am reminded of the language used to dehumanise and justify the murder of my family and...
Independent inquiry to look at Met officer’s ‘monstrous campaign of abuse’

The independent inquiry looking at the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer will also consider the crimes of David Carrick, the Home Secretary announced.Suella Braverman told the Commons Dame Elish Angiolini will include the 48-year-old’s offending in her inquiry, which was set up in November 2021.Describing Carrick’s crimes as “a monstrous campaign of abuse”, Ms Braverman said more shocking cases may come to light as police forces increase their efforts to root out corrupt officers.Serving Metropolitan Police officer Carrick, who was unmasked as one of the UK’s most prolific sex offenders, was officially sacked from the force...
Billboard ad campaign launched to tackle antisemitism

The first ever UK billboard advert campaign against antisemitism has been launched by a leading Jewish charity.The Campaign Against Antisemitism has put up posters in nine cities which show Jewish Britons alongside the words: “Why am I 500% more likely to suffer hate crime?”The posters will remain in the cities – including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow – for two weeks, including for Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27.A Holocaust survivor who has been left “sickened” by attacks on Jews in modern Britain will appear on the posters alongside recent immigrants to the UK and a member of the...
Donohoe recuses himself from some duties and apologises for election ‘mistakes’

Public expenditure minister Paschal Donohoe has recused himself from some of his ministerial duties after it emerged that he did not declare all services paid for ahead of the 2016 election.The services relate to putting up and taking down electoral posters, which Mr Donohoe said he believed had been voluntary.He said he has submitted an application to amend his record with the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo), and apologised for the oversight.“I have spoken to the Taoiseach, to the Tanaiste, to Minister Ryan, I’ve explained the situation to them, and I have apologised for my mistakes,” he said in...
