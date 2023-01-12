Read full article on original website
Signature Bank: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Signature Bank (SBNY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $300.8 million. The bank, based in New York, said it had earnings of $4.65 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.92 per share.
Goldman: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.33 billion. The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $3.32 per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
This Week: United Airlines, Procter & Gamble, PPG results
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. United Airlines reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect the Chicago-based carrier will report a third quarter of profitable growth, after suffering nine straight quarters of losses. United is forecast to have made $2.11 a share last quarter, compared to a $1.60-a-share loss a year ago. United shares are up over 35% since it reported its third-quarter results in October.
US stocks close mixed as Dow dives nearly 400 points on weak Goldman Sachs earnings
Both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley noted the more challenging macroeconomic environment, and saw declines in dealmaking.
United Airlines posts $843 million profit, bullish on 2023
United Airlines reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue higher than Wall Street expectations and gave a bullish 2023 forecast that assumes people will keep traveling despite inflation and concern about the economy. After the market closed Tuesday, United said it earned $843 million in the quarter. The Chicago-based airline said it...
Goldman expenses surge as firm sets aside more for compensation
Goldman Sachs Group posted a bigger increase in expenses than analysts expected as it set aside more for compensation in the fourth quarter. Fourth-quarter compensation costs of $3.8 billion were 16% higher than in the same period last year, though that gauge dropped on a full-year basis. That indicates the bank's leadership was too conservative with its set-aside for pay in the first nine months of 2022. Managers will still have to deliver a tough bonus message to its bankers and traders this week.
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street in uneven trading
Major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday and the Nasdaq edged up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of a big drop in Goldman Sachs after the investment bank’s results came in far below analysts’ estimates as dealmaking dried up. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange. The market is coming off its best week in two months. Several other companies are reporting their latest results this week, including Netflix and Procter & Gamble.
