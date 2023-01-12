Read full article on original website
Fentanyl, oxycontin found during police search in Mahanoy City
MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After investigating a Schuylkill County man, Pennsylvania State Police and the district attorney say they served a search warrant that turned up opiates and other drugs. According to police, they searched 57-year-old Francis Merva on January 11th at his home on West Spruce Street in Mahanoy City. During the […]
Over $700 stolen in Walmart theft, two charged
KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men are being charged in a Walmart theft where over $700 worth of items were stolen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:50 p.m., troopers responded to a reported theft at a Walmart in Union County. Police say two men, ages 45 […]
Two men thrown from their vehicles, pronounced dead as result of crash in Monroe County
TUNKHANNOCK TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Update 1/17/23: State Police announced the identities of two men who died as the result of a crash on Monday afternoon. According to a PSP report, 68-year-old Donn Innes, of Weatherly, and 31-year-old Jeffrey Bates, of Danville, died after being ejected from their vehicles.
Suspect steals license plate of out-of-state visitor
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman from Mississippi was shopping when an unknown suspect stole the license plate from her car, police say. The victim's 2023 Kia was parked at Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace just off Routes 11 and 15 around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6 when the theft occurred, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The plate had a Mississippi registration LLG-3043. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
2 men die after Interstate 80 crash in Monroe County
Two drivers died Monday after being ejected during a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 68-year-old man from Carbon County and 31-year-old man from Montour County were pronounced dead at the crash scene on I-80 West, near mile marker 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, troopers said.
Alleged Grand Theft Auto suspect arraigned
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Edwardsville was arraigned Tuesday on charges connected to a pursuit of a stolen dump truck in October.
Businesses in Hazle Township to increase security after deadly shooting
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — From the looks of Regal Cinema on a calm afternoon in Hazle Township, you would never guess it was the site of tragedy Saturday night when police say a man came into the lobby arcade and shot 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna. Luna later died from...
Three victims forced out of a car during robbery
JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after he allegedly forced people out of their car and robbed them of multiple items. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 14 around 3:00 a.m., troopers responded to a car robbery on State Route 42 in Lycoming County. Police say a […]
Civil lawsuit filed in ‘cat and mouse’ road rage crash
WILKES-BARRE — While only one driver is facing criminal charges regarding a crash that caused significant damage to a Pittston business, a civil lawsuit was filed in Luzerne County Court naming both motorists, alleging they engaged in a “cat and mouse” road rage incident. Stephen Salvaggio, president...
New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison
Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
Scranton man arrested; facing several drug charges
Scranton (Lackawanna County) - Pennsylvania State Police say Matthew Tighe, 44, of Scranton is facing felony drug sales and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, along with misdemeanor drug charges after police allege he was involved in several drug sales. Troopers say Tighe was arrested on Thursday. Authorities searched different...
Car crashes into Petco, police investigating
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. At about 5:15 p.m., crews responded to an incident involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. Officials on scene were able to confirm there were minor injuries in the […]
Victim shot at Laurel Mall Saturday dies; identified by PSP
Hazel Township (Luzerne County) - Pennsylvania State Police Troop N-Hazelton Public Information Officer Trooper Anthony Petroski says the victim of the shooting at the Regal Cinemas at the Laurel Mall Saturday night, died at Lehigh Valley Hazelton. He has been identified as Luis Manuel Luna, 19, from Hazelton. Petroski says...
Update: Coroner called to 3-car crash along I-80 in Monroe County
UPDATE: 2 men die after Interstate 80 crash in Monroe County. The Monroe County Coroner’s Office has been called to a wreck involving three vehicles along Interstate 80 west in Tunkhannock Township. A Monroe County 911 dispatch supervisor said the accident, involving three cars, occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m....
Police searching for suspect in Luzerne County robbery
WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery in Luzerne County Friday night. White Haven Police say a man robbed the Exxon Mobil gas station along the 500 block of Church Street in the borough around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police say the man...
Man turns in phone he allegedly stole from charging kiosk
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was unaware as she entered her pin number into a charging kiosk, a sharp-eyed man stood by and watched. Robert Edward Spraker initially tried to turn the phone in to UPMC security officer on Jan. 3 around 1 p.m., but gave the officer "a hard time" when asked where the phone came from, charges say. Spraker told the Security Officer Cody Beck he had locked...
Fatal house fire in Coolbaugh Township
COOLBAUGH TWP, MONROE CO., (WOLF) — A man was found dead on the floor of a burning home in Monroe County over the weekend. Officials say crews were called to a home in the 9100 block of Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township around 10:30 Saturday night for a reported house fire.
Deadly crash on I-80 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a crash in the Poconos Monday, a tragic end to the holiday weekend. Officials say two cars collided just before 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 west between the Blakeslee and Lake Harmony exits in Tunkhannock Township. Donn Innes, 68, of...
Coroner called to scene of Monroe County house fire
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene of a residential fire Saturday night. The Monroe County Communications Center told Eyewitness News several fire companies were called to a residential fire in the 9100 block of Wilson Court at 10:26 p.m. Saturday night. During the course […]
19-year-old dies after ‘targeted’ shooting inside Pa. movie theater lobby (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The victim in the Luzerne County movie theater shooting, identified as Luis Manuel Luna, of Hazleton, died on Sunday. Pennsylvania State Police say the case is now a homicide investigation. A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded in a Luzerne County movie theater on Saturday evening and Pennsylvania State...
