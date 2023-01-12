CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The low and high temperatures Monday in Cincinnati, through 9PM were 28° and 47°. Through 9pm 0.20″ of rain fell in Cincinnati. A very active weather pattern, typical of a La Niña winter in Cincinnati, will prevail through at least the end of the month. That means frequent rainy weather systems and at times the chance of snow. It also means temperatures close to normal without extended arctic air outbreaks.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO