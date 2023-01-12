Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
Fox 19
Krohn Conservatory closing temporarily for movie filming
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of Eden Park’s attractions will be closed on Tuesday. The Krohn Conservatory will be closed to the public on Jan. 17 for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks’ Facebook page. “There will be no road closures, but Krohn’s parking lot will...
Fox 19
NY man arrested in Cincinnati, accused of selling fake Bengals tickets
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a man from New York Sunday after he allegedly sold counterfeit Bengals tickets. Court documents say that 54-year-old Timothy Nesmith was selling the tickets with a Cincinnati Bengals Trademark of “B” on them. It is unclear how many tickets he allegedly sold and...
Fox 19
Chili Fest returns to Findlay Market Sunday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you’re looking for an activity before the Bengals/Ravens playoff game, Findlay Market’s annual tasting event, Chili Fest, returns this Sunday. Online sales closed Saturday at 4 p.m., but there is a limited supply of tickets available at Findlay Market’s Market Center from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Ticket options are five sample tickets for $10 or $20 for 12 sample tickets.
Fox 19
19-year-old allegedly grabbed, harassed at West Side laser tag
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old says she was grabbed and sexually harassed during a game of laser tag at a Green Township entertainment venue. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 6. The woman and her mother filed a police report with Green Township PD on Jan. 8. No charges have...
Fox 19
Family searches in Butler County for Ohio woman missing for 3 weeks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several searches took place in the Tri-State last weekend for a woman missing out of Dayton, Ohio. Cierra Chapman’s car was found in Middletown in early January. Police joined Chapman’s family and members of a nonprofit, the Dock Ellis Foundation, in a search of the area...
Fox 19
Nearly $1M worth of meth hidden in paint found by Cincinnati border protection
Going to Buffalo? Here's what you need to know head of playoff game. Going to Buffalo? Here's what you need to know head of playoff game. Cincy shirts' 'Fear the Tiger" shirts sell like 'hot cakes' after Bengals win. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST. Cincy shirts' 'Fear...
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
Fox 19
Vehicle with mom, son inside flips multiple times after hit by speeding driver
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother is asking for improved safety at a Cincinnati intersection after she and her son had to crawl out of their overturned vehicle that was hit by a speeding driver. Rachael Bernstein says she had just picked her son up from Kilgour Elementary on Jan. 13...
WLWT 5
Popular restaurant transformed for movie filming in Cincinnati
If you live or work downtown, you'll want to keep an eye out for movie stars walking the streets of Cincinnati. A movie starring Robert de Niro has been reportedly filming around Cincinnati for the past few weeks. The movie, called "Wise Guys," has reportedly been filming in locations like...
Fox 19
Mother of missing Hamilton woman hosts “Honk for Kara” event
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The mother of Kara Hyde hosted a “Honk for Kara” event Saturday in Hamilton to keep her daughter’s missing persons case in the public eye and in hopes that someone may come forward with information on her whereabouts. Kara Hyde’s family, friends, and neighbors stood...
Fox 19
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell. Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.
The ‘real’ Robin Williams is alive and well and living in Covington and, yes, making people smile everyday
Don’t look now – but they’re all over the place. And there’s more to come. We’re talking about the paparazzi – they’re swarming Northern Kentucky – and that’s not because the movie Wise Guys starring Robert DeNiro – is being partially shot in Covington.
Fox 19
Clearing Tuesday. More Rain Late Wednesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The low and high temperatures Monday in Cincinnati, through 9PM were 28° and 47°. Through 9pm 0.20″ of rain fell in Cincinnati. A very active weather pattern, typical of a La Niña winter in Cincinnati, will prevail through at least the end of the month. That means frequent rainy weather systems and at times the chance of snow. It also means temperatures close to normal without extended arctic air outbreaks.
Fox 19
What’s open, what’s closed around Greater Cincinnati on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday honoring the life and birthday of one of the most influential Civil Rights leaders in American history, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Although King’s actual birthday is Jan. 15, the holiday is observed...
Fox 19
Freestore Foodbank hosts food distribution event
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freestore Foodbank will distribute food boxes to families in need Monday in observance of this year’s National Day of Service. January’s National Day of Service falls on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s nationally-observed birthday and holiday, and in observance, The Freestore will host a drive-up food distribution Monday, Jan. 16.
dayton.com
Gas station interested in Golden Nugget Pancake House site in Kettering
The family who owns the Golden Nugget Pancake House in Kettering said they planned to reopen the restaurant at that location, but those plans could change. GetGo, a convenience store chain owned and operated by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, has submitted a preliminary proposal to the city of Kettering for the restaurant’s existing site at 2932 S. Dixie Highway.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetite!
dayton.com
Local Bed Bath & Beyond set to close as national retailer struggles financially
As part of a wave of closures nationwide, houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will soon shutter its Old Troy Pike location in Huber Heights amid the company’s growing financial struggles. Following the release of unfavorable third quarter 2022 fiscal results, the retailer on Tuesday announced an updated list...
Fox 19
Single-father hounded with threats after Facebook friendship turns to nightmare
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single-father says what began as an innocent conversation on social media turned perilous when he began receiving threats of violence and death threats. Logan Lunsford was recently on Facebook when someone who claimed to be another single parent reached out to him. Lunsford initially believed the person might have been looking for a friend.
