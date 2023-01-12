ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Krohn Conservatory closing temporarily for movie filming

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of Eden Park’s attractions will be closed on Tuesday. The Krohn Conservatory will be closed to the public on Jan. 17 for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks’ Facebook page. “There will be no road closures, but Krohn’s parking lot will...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NY man arrested in Cincinnati, accused of selling fake Bengals tickets

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a man from New York Sunday after he allegedly sold counterfeit Bengals tickets. Court documents say that 54-year-old Timothy Nesmith was selling the tickets with a Cincinnati Bengals Trademark of “B” on them. It is unclear how many tickets he allegedly sold and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Chili Fest returns to Findlay Market Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you’re looking for an activity before the Bengals/Ravens playoff game, Findlay Market’s annual tasting event, Chili Fest, returns this Sunday. Online sales closed Saturday at 4 p.m., but there is a limited supply of tickets available at Findlay Market’s Market Center from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Ticket options are five sample tickets for $10 or $20 for 12 sample tickets.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old allegedly grabbed, harassed at West Side laser tag

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old says she was grabbed and sexually harassed during a game of laser tag at a Green Township entertainment venue. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 6. The woman and her mother filed a police report with Green Township PD on Jan. 8. No charges have...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKBN

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Popular restaurant transformed for movie filming in Cincinnati

If you live or work downtown, you'll want to keep an eye out for movie stars walking the streets of Cincinnati. A movie starring Robert de Niro has been reportedly filming around Cincinnati for the past few weeks. The movie, called "Wise Guys," has reportedly been filming in locations like...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Mother of missing Hamilton woman hosts “Honk for Kara” event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The mother of Kara Hyde hosted a “Honk for Kara” event Saturday in Hamilton to keep her daughter’s missing persons case in the public eye and in hopes that someone may come forward with information on her whereabouts. Kara Hyde’s family, friends, and neighbors stood...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell. Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Clearing Tuesday. More Rain Late Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The low and high temperatures Monday in Cincinnati, through 9PM were 28° and 47°. Through 9pm 0.20″ of rain fell in Cincinnati. A very active weather pattern, typical of a La Niña winter in Cincinnati, will prevail through at least the end of the month. That means frequent rainy weather systems and at times the chance of snow. It also means temperatures close to normal without extended arctic air outbreaks.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Freestore Foodbank hosts food distribution event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freestore Foodbank will distribute food boxes to families in need Monday in observance of this year’s National Day of Service. January’s National Day of Service falls on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s nationally-observed birthday and holiday, and in observance, The Freestore will host a drive-up food distribution Monday, Jan. 16.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Gas station interested in Golden Nugget Pancake House site in Kettering

The family who owns the Golden Nugget Pancake House in Kettering said they planned to reopen the restaurant at that location, but those plans could change. GetGo, a convenience store chain owned and operated by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, has submitted a preliminary proposal to the city of Kettering for the restaurant’s existing site at 2932 S. Dixie Highway.
KETTERING, OH
Fox 19

Single-father hounded with threats after Facebook friendship turns to nightmare

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single-father says what began as an innocent conversation on social media turned perilous when he began receiving threats of violence and death threats. Logan Lunsford was recently on Facebook when someone who claimed to be another single parent reached out to him. Lunsford initially believed the person might have been looking for a friend.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

