A.V. Club
Alice, Darling film review: Anna Kendrick paints an affecting portrait of emotional abuse
Alice, Darling’s Simon Lowe (Charlie Carrick) has the body of an athlete, the charm of a salesman, and the English-accented, rarely raised voice of a romance-novel-ready sensitive guy. He’d never hit a woman, or force himself on one in the manner one associates with physical assault. Yet he’s an abuser nonetheless, and perhaps a more insidious one than the kind of openly violent lout whose offenses are overt. He never beats the body, but he batters down self-esteem and manipulates empathy, leaving his girlfriend Alice (Anna Kendrick) so emotionally destroyed that he doesn’t have to say or do anything; the fear of how he might react is enough to keep her on edge forever.
A.V. Club
Rian Johnson's Poker Face welcomes a murderers' row of guest stars in new trailer
“Now, you may think you know the story, but there’s one more layer of this blooming onion left to peel back.” No, this is surprisingly not a line from Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion. It’s a quote directly from the newly released trailer of his Peacock series, Poker Face. What can we say, the man loves references and Easter eggs.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
A.V. Club
Just 42 years later, here's the star-studded teaser for Mel Brooks' History Of The World, Part II
The title of History Of The World, Part I—Mel Brooks’ scattershot but memorable collection of historical comedy sketches, originally released back in 1981—was always supposed to be a joke. (It’s a riff on Sir Walter Raleigh’s famed The History Of The World, Volume 1, not a promise of an incipient sequel.) And yet, wouldn’t you know it: 42 years later, we’re watching the teaser trailer for Hulu’s sequel mini-series, History Of The World, Part II.
A.V. Club
Sorry, Vin Diesel will not make any appearances in the Avatar film franchise
There’s one franchise family Vin Diesel will not be joining anytime soon: The Na’vi. Despite the actor’s own claims about joining James Cameron’s juggernaut in 2019, Avatar producer Jon Landau has verified Diesel’s lack of involvement in any of the forthcoming films. “Vin was a...
A.V. Club
Mia Goth promises that MaXXXine will be even better than X or Pearl
It’s not often that a new horror franchise blasts into the mainstream with as much force as Ti West’s X trilogy, which is set to wrap up with the ‘80s-inspired MaXXXine later this year from A24. But for all of the accolades afforded to ‘70s slasher X and its technicolor prequel Pearl (even from famously tough critic Martin Scorsese), it seems the best is yet to come.
A.V. Club
Babylon’s Li Jun Li talks Hollywood history and paying tribute to Anna May Wong
Li Jun Li, or LiLi as she prefers to be called, knew she had to play Lady Fay Zhu in Babylon from the moment she first heard about the project. In a film packed with powerhouse performances, Lady Fay stands out as a badass queer icon who can sing, dance, and suck snake venom from Margot Robbie’s neck—and look fabulous while doing it all. It sounded like a dream role to her, except that she originally thought she was signing on to play Anna May Wong.
A.V. Club
Will the Oscars finally give some love to blockbuster sequels?
It’s a bit of a running joke in Hollywood that movie sequels get the shaft during awards season, especially when it comes to the Best Picture race—or whatever that category is called by the various voting factions. But last week the Producers Guild of America shocked pretty much everyone everywhere all at once by nominating four blockbuster sequels for Best Picture, or, as the category is officially referred to, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. Four! And they are Avatar: The Way Of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
A.V. Club
Brian Cox doubles down on defense of J.K. Rowling
Brian Cox may be getting a little too cozy inhabiting the psyche of his Succession character, Logan Roy. In comments that Logan and the rest of his socially inept brood would probably consider “feminist,” Cox has once again spoken out in support of J.K. Rowling and her rampant transphobia.
A.V. Club
Cartoon short asks Stephen King a simple question: What's with all the "Indian burial grounds?"
Stephen King has created or popularized a lot of the past century’s most indelible horror imagery. He’s also done the same with racial stereotypes, featuring magical Black characters and using cursed “Indian burial grounds” in a good portion of his sizable catalog of work. The latter...
A.V. Club
Din Djarin and Grogu are back (and together) in the new trailer for The Mandalorian’s third season
Let’s get this out of the way first: This trailer for The Mandalorian’s third season on Disney+ opens with a huge spoiler for the series’ future… if you didn’t happen to catch The Book Of Boba Fett last year. Yes, it was weird at the time and it’s still really weird now, but that show dedicated a good chunk of its runtime to immediately undoing the surprise ending of The Mandalorian’s second season, wherein Din Djarin—the Mandalorian of the title—gave up his young ward Grogu so he could learn the ways of the Jedi from cartoon Luke Skywalker.
A.V. Club
Lo-fi bone chiller Skinamarink is the latest viral horror film to make a huge return
Whether it made your 2023 in-out list or not, one industry trend from 2022 is already proving its longevity: horror does “making back a production budget” best. After the viral success of Terrifier 2 launched the underdog project to a $12.8 million U.S. box office yield last year, Kyle Edward Ball’s experimental debut Skinamarink appears to be soaring towards another internet-buoyed win.
A.V. Club
Italy christens Kevin Spacey's "comeback" with lifetime achievement award
Kevin Spacey has received a lifetime achievement award from Italy’s National Museum of Cinema. The awards ceremony in Turin on Monday marked Spacey’s first public event since facing sexual assault charges, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Tonight we’re witnessing Kevin Spacey’s comeback,” said Vitoria Sgarbi, Undersecretary to the Italian...
A.V. Club
Avatar: The Way Of Water
In its fifth week on the charts, Avatar: The Way Of Water added $31 million to its domestic total, which is now at $562 million, and it’s inching closer and closer to $2 billion worldwide (if it doesn’t hit it this week, it’ll do it next week). Obviously, that’s all way beyond everything else on the box office charts, which makes it not especially exciting to talk about, but that is evidently the curse of the Avatar series—always doomed to make buckets of cash, with nothing much to say afterward other than “that movie was fun, I’m ready for the next sequel.”
A.V. Club
Netflix announces an expanded Korean television and film slate for 2023
Following the explosive popularity of Squid Game in 2021 and the continued global interest in Korean productions, Netflix is leaning in with 34 K television and movies coming in 2023. “Over the last year, Korean series and films have regularly featured in our Global Top 10 list in more than...
A.V. Club
The Last Of Us premiere: HBO's dystopian epic is off to a smashing start
Disclaimer: Your humble recapper is not, in any sense, a gamer. I wasted little of my youth in 1980s arcades and dabbled briefly in Plants Vs. Zombies on early iPads, but the nearest I get to MMORPG is morning Wordle over coffee. Perhaps that makes me more qualified to cover The Last of Us, the luxe series based on the 2013 PlayStation hit that follows a grizzled survivor of a fungal zombpocalypse as he smuggles cross-country a Very Important Girl who may hold the key to humanity’s future. I have zero stake in how faithful the series is.
