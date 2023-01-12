Read full article on original website
WSFA
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police, around 2:48 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, authorities found that an adult male had sustained a...
Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
WSFA
Montgomery man sentenced in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for committing three armed carjackings and business robberies in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice recently announced. Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, was convicted of those crimes following a two-day trial in August. Following each carjacking,...
WSFA
Man sentenced for carjacking Montgomery urgent care employee
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal judge has sentenced a man for an armed carjacking in Montgomery that happened almost a year ago. Steven Michael Wehr, 33, was sentenced to 184 months in federal prison, according to the Department of Justice. In addition, the judge ordered Wehr to serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
WSFA
Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man’s death in Elmore County has prompted an investigation. According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night, a 50-year-old man, who is not being identified, got into an altercation with at least one person outside a local business. During the altercation, the man was hit in the head and went into cardiac arrest.
WSFA
Montgomery death investigation elevated to homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says new information has elevated a death investigation to a homicide. According to MPD, units found the body of Maurice Young, 51, of Montgomery, around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Manley Drive. That’s near Lower Wetumpka Road on the city’s north side.
WSFA
“Barely responsive” Lee Co. Deputy now at home after hazmat exposure
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at home after being exposed to a hazardous substance and suffering a medical emergency in his patrol vehicle while transporting a suspect along US Hwy 280. Investigators are trying to confirm if it was Fentanyl. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the incident […]
selmasun.com
Selma police work to catch looters stealing from homes, utility trucks in tornado's aftermath
Law enforcement is reporting problems with looting around Selma in the aftermath of the tornado Thursday. Reports have been made of looters taking copper and stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. Thieves are also taking items from utility workers’ vehicles and pretending to part of cleanup crews, which Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said officers from Dallas County Sheriff's Department and surrounding agencies are in town to help curb.
2 men killed in separate incidents in Montgomery; homicide probes underway
Homicide investigations are underway in the separate deaths of two men in Montgomery. Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers and fire medics were dispatched at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on a report of a deceased person. They arrived to find 25-year-old Juwan Tolliver...
WSFA
WSFA
Letohatchee man killed in Thursday evening crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Letohatchee man Thursday evening. According to ALEA, Renardo O. McCall, 33, was killed when his 2008 Lincoln Town Car crashed head-on with another vehicle. The crash occurred on Lowndes County Road 37 around 6:20 p.m., approximately seven miles...
WSFA
Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado. “It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.
Alabama teen dies 10 days after wrecking truck into tree, authorities say
An Alabama teen critically injured after the truck they were driving struck a street sign and then a tree on Jan. 3 has died 10 days after the incident, authorities said Friday. The teen, only identified as a 17-year-old juvenile from Deatsville, in Elmore County, was seriously injured when the...
WSFA
Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following an incident in Montgomery Wednesday morning. According to Montgomery police, the incident happened around 6:35 a.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. Officers and medics were called to the scene after a report that someone had died. There, emergency officials found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
alabamanews.net
Lowndes County Man Killed in Wreck
A Lowndes County man has been killed in a two-car crash. Alabama State Troopers say 33-year-old Renardo McCall of Letohatchee was driving a car that collided head-on with another car driven by 33-year-old Joshua Henderson of Wetumpka. Investigators say McCall was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on...
Autauga County tornado victims grieved by loved ones: ‘My heart is heavy’
After a tornado on Thursday ravaged Old Kingston in Autauga County, a small community of mostly mobile homes (about 20 minutes from Prattville), friends and family are grieving the losses of loved ones in the aftermath. David “Cowboy” Taylor lost his wife Sue Taylor, age 61, their Old Kingston home...
alreporter.com
“It seems like no one wants to help” family members of incarcerated individuals
When Tabitha Tennant was informed that her brother Shaun, an incarcerated man at Staton Correctional Facility, was dying of cancer in a Montgomery hospital, she and her mother had already been refused the chance to see him and told by correctional staff the day before that his condition was not critical.
