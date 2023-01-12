ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police, around 2:48 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, authorities found that an adult male had sustained a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
CALERA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man sentenced in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for committing three armed carjackings and business robberies in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice recently announced. Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, was convicted of those crimes following a two-day trial in August. Following each carjacking,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man sentenced for carjacking Montgomery urgent care employee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal judge has sentenced a man for an armed carjacking in Montgomery that happened almost a year ago. Steven Michael Wehr, 33, was sentenced to 184 months in federal prison, according to the Department of Justice. In addition, the judge ordered Wehr to serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man’s death in Elmore County has prompted an investigation. According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night, a 50-year-old man, who is not being identified, got into an altercation with at least one person outside a local business. During the altercation, the man was hit in the head and went into cardiac arrest.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery death investigation elevated to homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says new information has elevated a death investigation to a homicide. According to MPD, units found the body of Maurice Young, 51, of Montgomery, around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Manley Drive. That’s near Lower Wetumpka Road on the city’s north side.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma police work to catch looters stealing from homes, utility trucks in tornado's aftermath

Law enforcement is reporting problems with looting around Selma in the aftermath of the tornado Thursday. Reports have been made of looters taking copper and stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. Thieves are also taking items from utility workers’ vehicles and pretending to part of cleanup crews, which Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said officers from Dallas County Sheriff's Department and surrounding agencies are in town to help curb.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Letohatchee man killed in Thursday evening crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Letohatchee man Thursday evening. According to ALEA, Renardo O. McCall, 33, was killed when his 2008 Lincoln Town Car crashed head-on with another vehicle. The crash occurred on Lowndes County Road 37 around 6:20 p.m., approximately seven miles...
LETOHATCHEE, AL
WSFA

Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado. “It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following an incident in Montgomery Wednesday morning. According to Montgomery police, the incident happened around 6:35 a.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. Officers and medics were called to the scene after a report that someone had died. There, emergency officials found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Sherif Saad

Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.

( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Lowndes County Man Killed in Wreck

A Lowndes County man has been killed in a two-car crash. Alabama State Troopers say 33-year-old Renardo McCall of Letohatchee was driving a car that collided head-on with another car driven by 33-year-old Joshua Henderson of Wetumpka. Investigators say McCall was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL

