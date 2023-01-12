ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Some Autauga County schools will be closed Tuesday

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Autauga County continues to cleanup after a massive EF-3 tornado, some schools will be closed Tuesday. The Autauga County School System said Billingsley School, Pine Level Elementary School, Marbury Middle School and Marbury High School will reopen Wednesday. Officials said faculty and staff at those schools should report to their respective schools at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles

National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Selma City Schools remote this week amid tornado’s aftermath

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma City Schools will have remote learning this week in the aftermath of a devasting tornado hitting the city four days ago. The district said this adjustment will allow for flexibility for all families. “On behalf of each board member and the superintendent’s office, we send...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

River Region United Way continuing support for Flatwood Community

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As recovery continues in the Flatwood Community, we’re learning more about the community organization working to help them. Two people, a mother and her son were killed when a tornado made its way through the Flatwood Community, located in Montgomery County. That was the first time we heard about the River Region United Way Disaster Relief Fund.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

FEMA offers help to Autauga, Dallas counties’ tornado victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA is offering help to Autauga and Dallas county homeowners and renters who were affected by the Jan. 12 severe weather, including by wind and tornado damage. FEMA released the following information for survivors:. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado. “It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

State officials survey tornado damage in Autauga County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State officials were on the ground in Autauga County Saturday surveying tornado damage and talking with victims’ families. Seven people died as a result of Thursday’s storm. [VICITMS IDENTIFIED IN DEADLY AUTAUGA COUNTY TORNADO]. “Our hearts are broken for the fatalities that have been...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Clean up efforts continue in Selma; officials provide update on relief

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents in east Selma were up early Saturday morning cleaning up from the aftermath of Thursday’s tornado. “God is so good,” said Lula Wilson as she and her family raked debris from their front yard. Homes in her neighborhood were either missing roofs or...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Selma High School holds shelter for victims of EF 2 tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma High School is no longer just a schoolhouse. After last week’s devastating storms, the school has become a community center and shelter. People in need can find food, clothes, supplies, and a place to stay for those who lost their homes. “We have volunteers...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Ways you can help the victims of Jan. 12′s deadly tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community support started rolling in immediately after tornadoes impacted multiple areas in the state. As those begin the long journey of rebuilding, there are many different ways the public can help. WSFA RELIEF DRIVE. WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Central Alabama Community Foundation...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Autauga County officials are keeping eye on Debris Removal; School Bus Routes expected to run Normally Tuesday

Autauga County public school students are set to return to regular classes Tuesday. Autauga County School Supt. Tim Tidmore says it is hoped that by that time, bus schedules will be running as normal. There is still an area of concern in the hardest hit areas of Marbury, as many emergency and utility vehicles are still in place. Monday is the Martin Luther King Day holiday, and students will be out of school.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility. Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
SELMA, AL
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting process of opening in Opelika, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings development at 3021 Gateway Drive, which is near the Tiger Town shopping...
OPELIKA, AL
selmasun.com

1,000 customers without power in Selma

There are 1,000 residents without power in Selma as of 10 a.m. last night, said an update from Alabama Power Company (APC). "While work is ongoing to restore service to customers, some homes and businesses may be too badly damaged to receive power," said a message to media from APC.
SELMA, AL
Sherif Saad

Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.

( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

