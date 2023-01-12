Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Related
WSFA
FEMA deputy administrator to speak on tornado recovery in Selma at 3:30 p.m.
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks is in Selma Tuesday to survey damage left by last week’s severe weather. Hooks and other officials will be speaking to the media at 3:30 p.m. WSFA 12 News will carry the news conference live in this...
WSFA
Some Autauga County schools will be closed Tuesday
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Autauga County continues to cleanup after a massive EF-3 tornado, some schools will be closed Tuesday. The Autauga County School System said Billingsley School, Pine Level Elementary School, Marbury Middle School and Marbury High School will reopen Wednesday. Officials said faculty and staff at those schools should report to their respective schools at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
alabamanews.net
NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles
National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
WSFA
Selma City Schools remote this week amid tornado’s aftermath
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma City Schools will have remote learning this week in the aftermath of a devasting tornado hitting the city four days ago. The district said this adjustment will allow for flexibility for all families. “On behalf of each board member and the superintendent’s office, we send...
WSFA
River Region United Way continuing support for Flatwood Community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As recovery continues in the Flatwood Community, we’re learning more about the community organization working to help them. Two people, a mother and her son were killed when a tornado made its way through the Flatwood Community, located in Montgomery County. That was the first time we heard about the River Region United Way Disaster Relief Fund.
WSFA
FEMA offers help to Autauga, Dallas counties’ tornado victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA is offering help to Autauga and Dallas county homeowners and renters who were affected by the Jan. 12 severe weather, including by wind and tornado damage. FEMA released the following information for survivors:. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance...
WSFA
Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado. “It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.
WSFA
State officials survey tornado damage in Autauga County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State officials were on the ground in Autauga County Saturday surveying tornado damage and talking with victims’ families. Seven people died as a result of Thursday’s storm. [VICITMS IDENTIFIED IN DEADLY AUTAUGA COUNTY TORNADO]. “Our hearts are broken for the fatalities that have been...
WSFA
Clean up efforts continue in Selma; officials provide update on relief
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents in east Selma were up early Saturday morning cleaning up from the aftermath of Thursday’s tornado. “God is so good,” said Lula Wilson as she and her family raked debris from their front yard. Homes in her neighborhood were either missing roofs or...
WSFA
Selma High School holds shelter for victims of EF 2 tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma High School is no longer just a schoolhouse. After last week’s devastating storms, the school has become a community center and shelter. People in need can find food, clothes, supplies, and a place to stay for those who lost their homes. “We have volunteers...
WSFA
Ways you can help the victims of Jan. 12′s deadly tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community support started rolling in immediately after tornadoes impacted multiple areas in the state. As those begin the long journey of rebuilding, there are many different ways the public can help. WSFA RELIEF DRIVE. WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Central Alabama Community Foundation...
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
wbrc.com
Alexander City cleans up the banks of Lake Martin following Thursday’s tornado
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Several homes along the banks of Lake Martin in Alexander City are left with severe damage following Thursday’s severe weather. The roar of chainsaws could be heard for miles as they pick up the pieces of what the tornado left behind. Paige Patterson lives...
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga County officials are keeping eye on Debris Removal; School Bus Routes expected to run Normally Tuesday
Autauga County public school students are set to return to regular classes Tuesday. Autauga County School Supt. Tim Tidmore says it is hoped that by that time, bus schedules will be running as normal. There is still an area of concern in the hardest hit areas of Marbury, as many emergency and utility vehicles are still in place. Monday is the Martin Luther King Day holiday, and students will be out of school.
WSFA
70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility. Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
WSFA
Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting process of opening in Opelika, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings development at 3021 Gateway Drive, which is near the Tiger Town shopping...
selmasun.com
1,000 customers without power in Selma
There are 1,000 residents without power in Selma as of 10 a.m. last night, said an update from Alabama Power Company (APC). "While work is ongoing to restore service to customers, some homes and businesses may be too badly damaged to receive power," said a message to media from APC.
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.
( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
WSFA
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
Comments / 0