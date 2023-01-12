ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Missing dog found by Wildwood Crest Police Department

WILDWOOD, NJ – Police officers in Wildwood apprehended a suspect for loitering in the area of Cresse Avenue and Park Boulevard. The suspect was identified as extremely hairy, with a black button nose and pointy ears. Police are now asking the family of this suspect to call them. “Good Morning Wildwood Crest. This little one was found near Cresse Ave and Park Blvd. If anyone knows the owner, please contact us at 609-522-2456,” the WCPD said this morning. The post Missing dog found by Wildwood Crest Police Department appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
NJ Spotlight

As bank branches close in Ocean County, officials fear risks to seniors

Does elimination of teller positions leave people vulnerable to scams, fraud?. It just got a lot harder to find a bank in Ocean County after one-third of the county’s bank branches have closed. Joseph Vicari, county commissioner, says the trend is particularly concerning because the community is home to close to 200,000 seniors, many of whom suffer from mobility issues, visual impairments and cognitive deficiency.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
orangeandbluepress.com

11 New Jersey Police Exposed to Fentanyl, 5 Suspects Arrested

11 New Jersey Police Officers got fentanyl exposure while searching a home which resulted in the arrest of five people. New Jersey Police Arrests 5 Suspects Illegally Handling Controlled, Dangerous Substance (CDS) As stated in a published post by Fox News, the police officers performed a search at an apartment...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
wiproud.com

Wisconsin man & woman charged with stealing $60k from restaurant in New Jersey

OAKLYN, New Jersey (WFRV) – A man and woman from Wisconsin were charged after allegedly stealing an estimated $60,000 in food, alcohol, currency and electronic equipment from a New Jersey restaurant. According to the Oaklyn Police Department, two Wisconsinites were charged on December 22 for the alleged burglary of...
OAKLYN, NJ
CBS Philly

Whale found in Brigantine was struck by a marine vessel, researchers say

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Thursday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey.The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a release on Sunday the dead whale was most likely hit by a marine vessel of some kind.Researchers say the whale was in good health before the collision. The center said these are preliminary findings and more thorough research will be done in the next few weeks. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber...
BRIGANTINE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy