McDavid scores, Oilers beat Kraken 5-2 for 4th straight win
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive victory. Connor McDavid, Derek Ryan, Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (25-18-3), who won for just the second time in their last eight home games. Jack Campbell made 29 saves.
Player grades: Joel Embiid dominates to lead Sixers past Clippers
The Philadelphia 76ers were looking to continue their winning ways on the road as they continued their five-game trip on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sixers have been terrific on this road trip in clutch situations and they were looking to build off the first two wins of the trip.
