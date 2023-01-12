Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Superstar Goes Missing, Help Requested To Find Him
That’s a different way to go. There are several different ways to push a wrestling star or a group of them together. Some of these have been done for decades and long term fans know a good deal of them. At the same time, there are a few that are a lot less common and you can be a good bit surprised by them. That seems to be the case again, as WWE is trying something different.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
How The WWE's Rumored WrestleMania Plans For John Cena Have Allegedly Just Gotten More Complicated
While rumors swirl that the WWE is planning to bring John Cena back for a match at WrestleMania, a recent report suggests a new development could shake things up.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Was 'Blown Up' After AEW Match
November 19, 2022, marked the beginning of the comeback story for Saraya. After nearly five years away from the wrestling ring, she made her long-awaited return, battling one of AEW's biggest names, Dr. Britt Baker. Saraya stepped up to the former AEW Women's Champion at the company's Full Gear pay-per-view...
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Speaks Out About His Relationship With WWE Management
WWE star Dominik Mysterio discussed his relationship with WWE management during an appearance he made on the “Keeping it 100%” podcast hosted by Konnan. “I feel like I had a good relationship with them. You know, it was always very professional. Hi, hello, goodbye, hi in gorilla after my matches, thank you, stuff like that. But I don’t know. I think it’s a little different for me since I’ve kind of been around them since I was like four or five years old.”
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Begs Bianca Belair To Help Her With WWE Royal Rumble Gear
Liv Morgan enjoyed an incredible WWE run in 2022 as her status shifted to the main event scene following her SmackDown Women’s Title win. Morgan won the Women’s Money in The Bank match in July and successfully cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the same night, cementing herself as the third woman and fifth wrestler to successfully cash-in the Money in the Bank contract the same night after winning it. Now that the Royal Rumble is in sight, she needs to make plans.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer “Didn’t Particularly Care” For Jerry Lawler’s Insults
A WWE Hall of Famer has commented on Jerry Lawler’s announce table insults during their in-ring career and says they “didn’t particularly care” for them. The Attitude Era in WWE was very much a different time. Things that made TV in the late nineties would have people hauled across hot coals in this day and age. One of those who enjoyed pushing the boundaries each week from the commentary table was Jerry Lawler.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Anna Jay Following Scary Table Spot
This past Friday's "AEW Rampage" featured a brutal tag team match between Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Melo and the team of Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho. The bloody encounter took the wrestling world by storm and caused a flurry of controversy over its extreme content. According to...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Confirms His WWE Return Date
Roman Reigns could have his "American Nightmare" coming true at WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes officially declared his entry into the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on the 1/16 "WWE Raw," making it clear that he's coming for the "Tribal Chief's" Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes made the announcement at the...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Addresses Triple H Burying Them On Live TV
Triple H is known for having a sense of humor and there was once a memorable backstage line on WWE TV that is remembered for going a bit too far with a joke. There was a backstage segment on Raw in 2006 where former Raw GM Eric Bischoff was talking to Chris Masters about Eric’s new book. At the time, Masters was visibly smaller than he was in the past because he had come back from rehab following a painkiller addiction problem. The segment led to D-Generation X’s Triple H and Shawn Michaels walking up to them for some banter.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Discusses Terms Of Original WWE Deal
Dominik Mysterio has had a unique path into professional wrestling. Son of former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio, Dominik was exposed to the business at an early age, appearing on multiple iterations of WWE programming before he was even 13. At the age of 19, he decided to lace up a pair of boots himself.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes Big Decision On Future Of Two Championships
Find out what Triple H has decided regarding the future of two championships in WWE as the WrestleMania season is nearly here!. According to today’s (January 16) Observer Daily Update, penned by Dave Meltzer, a decision for the time being on the future of the WWE Tag Team Championships.
wrestlinginc.com
Celebrity Set To Attend WWE Royal Rumble Due To Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes is a topic on wrestling fans' minds today after the surprising reveal last night that "The American Nightmare" will be officially returning to the ring at WWE's Royal Rumble event in San Antonio, Texas. A certain actor — one that has made sporadic appearances in the realm of professional wrestling since 2015 — is particularly hyped for that because of the bond he's forged with Rhodes over the years. Stephen Amell, well-known for playing the titular role in "Arrow" and Jake Spade in "Heels," took to Twitter today and revealed that he will be traveling to the Rumble to watch "his guy," Rhodes, return from injury.
wrestlinginc.com
Sting Concedes His Career Didn't Play Out Like He Intended
Despite the fact he originally retired from professional wrestling when he was inducted into WWE's Hall Of Fame back in 2016, Sting remains an active wrestler to this day at the age of 63, having competed 13 times since he joined AEW in 2020. Wrestling to that age at a high level is rare in the business, and he admitted to D Magazine that he never planned on doing that.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Destroys Austin Theory While Brawling In Crowd During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has seen a lot of accomplishments in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in tons of solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. That being said, his most recent ‘injury’ was nothing more than just an angle. In fact, Rollins decimated Austin Theory during a WWE live event after the injury scare.
wrestlinginc.com
Molly Holly Says Former WWE Ring Announcer 'Overdue' For Hall Of Fame
When you think of history's most memorable WWE ring announcers, a few different names come to mind like Howard Finkle and Tomy Chimel, but there's only one woman that hung with the best of the best during her career. Lillian Garcia has worked with WWE on and off since 1999, spending over a decade announcing full-time and then returning for occasional guest appearances. Because of her contributions to the world of WWE, another woman who worked closely beside her believes that it's time Garcia received proper recognition and be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Molly Holly appeared on the Highspots Auctions Facebook page recently and named Lillian as the one person she feels is overdue for that honor.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Becomes New Authority Figure For Impact Wrestling
You never know who’s going to show up when you watch a wrestling pay-per-view and recently Santino Marella shocked fans when he appeared at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill event. During the show Marella was revealed to be the new Director of Authority as he’s replacing Scott D’Amore who Bully Ray recently put through a table.
