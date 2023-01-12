Read full article on original website
Ill. gov. tells sheriffs 'they won't be in their job' if they don't enforce gun ban
GREENE COUNTY, Ill. — A battle is brewing over a state ban of some assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, with more county sheriffs vowing they won't arrest violators and the governor warning that could put their jobs in jeopardy. Illinois on Tuesday became the ninth state to ban so-called...
Feds Looking At Care Provided By Major State Contractor
Federal authorities are now looking into whether a major state contractor is providing adequate medical care to Illinois foster children. The probe follows an investigation by WMAY’s watchdog partners at the Illinois Answers Project and the Better Government Association. That investigation found that Centene Corporation routinely failed to provide required access to medical and dental care, with foster parents sometimes waiting months for the children in their care to be seen.
Illinois AG echoes Pritzker’s threat to fire police for not enforcing gun ban
(WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has doubled down on the governor’s threat to fire police officers who don’t enforce the state’s new “assault weapons” ban. “As law enforcement agencies, there’s overlapping jurisdiction as well, so if they don’t do their jobs, there are other people there to do the job,” Raoul said Friday. Gov. […]
Labor, business groups discuss impact of paid leave bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sherry Morris works as a home health aide. She has worked in the medical field for 43 years and said every job she has worked has given her paid time off. Her current job gives her one week of paid vacation time, but not paid sick days. “If we had to […]
Rural hospitals planning for tough 2023
One-point-four million Illinoisians depend on small rural hospitals for care, but most under-25-bed hospitals are fighting to keep their doors open. Randall Dauby is CEO of Pinckneyville Community Hospital, a critical care hospital with 21 inpatient beds in southern Illinois. “Small rural hospitals are struggling to the point where many...
74 sheriffs refuse to enforce the ban on semiautomatic weapons in Illinois: "Unconstitutional and unenforceable"
SPRINGFIELD, IL. - There is a showdown between Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and the more than six dozen sheriff's offices that have publicly opposed a recently-passed gun control law that bans semiautomatic rifles and other weapons.
Illinois to pass law guaranteeing paid sick leave
Another Democratic priority is just a signature away from becoming law in Illinois. Lawmakers in Illinois passed a bill that requires employers to give five days of paid sick leave to employees.
Gov. Pritzker Invited to World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos Governor to Speak on Panels Concerning Energy and Climate
CHICAGO - Governor Pritzker will travel to Davos, Switzerland next week to speak at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting and promote Illinois’ achievements on the world stage. The meeting brings together world leaders across industries to discuss political and social priorities, this year focusing on the theme “Cooperation in a Fragmented World.” The Governor will also visit Germany for business development purposes.
More than 70 Illinois counties say they will not enforce state 'assault weapon' ban: Report
Illinois sheriffs of almost 80 counties are refusing to enforce the state's "assault weapons" ban that was recently signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Pritzker signs assault weapon ban into law
Shortly after Illinois lawmakers listened to audio of the screams of a child at the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting at the hearing on Jan. 9, a 34-20 senate vote approved the measure to ban the possession and distribution of assault weapons and high capacity magazines in the state.
Protect Illinois Act getting pushback
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Not soon after being signed into law, the Protect Illinois Communities Act has created controversy. Following Governor Pritzker signing the Protect Illinois Communities Act into Illinois law many sheriff’s departments have put out statements against enforcing the law. “Like Sheriffs across Illinois, I am...
Iowa and Illinois governors have different education priorities
Private school vouchers in Iowa & universal pre-school in Illinois. Both governors of Iowa and Illinois celebrate their inaugurations to new terms in office. Both also highlighted their priorities this week. Both are focused on education, in very different ways. We talk about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff...
Pritzker Administration names new agency directors
Gov. JB Pritzker's office Friday made the following announcement regarding agency leadership. Resignations are three of the agencies were reported earlier this month. Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) Raven DeVaughn will serve as the Director of the Illinois Department of Central Management Services.* Prior to taking on this...
Let courts rule before enforcing new Illinois gun law: county official
A Cook County commissioner is calling for a moratorium on enforcing the new state law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines until legal challenges to the legislation are resolved in the courts.
Local lawmakers weigh in on sheriffs ‘not enforcing’ assault weapons ban
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A few days after the assault weapon ban was signed into law, some county sheriffs are still saying they won’t enforce the measure, with more joining on each day. Mason County Sheriff was the most recent addition to the list, joining counties like Woodford,...
Report predicts billions in motor fuel tax revenue losses if state meets EV goals
SPRINGFIELD – Despite Illinois’ efforts to smoothly integrate electric vehicles into the state’s economy, a new report from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute is warning of a potential steep decline in transportation revenue as the process of electrification accelerates. The primary issue is motor fuel taxes, which...
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
Illinois sheriffs won't enforce assault-weapons ban
The Protect Illinois Communities Act is hailed by its supporters as an important step in reducing violent crime in the state. But not everyone in Illinois is in favor of the law.
Can a Sheriff be Removed from Office for Refusing to Enforce a Law?
A group of Illinois Sheriffs have announced that they will not enforce the new assault weapons ban. Governor Pritzker has said they will not keep their jobs if they do not enforce the laws. John Howell is joined by Professor Howard Krent, Separation of Powers Expert at Illinois Tech’s Chicago-Kent College of Law, to discuss his thoughts.
Pritzker says gun law will be enforced
As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
