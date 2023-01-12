ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wmay.com

Feds Looking At Care Provided By Major State Contractor

Federal authorities are now looking into whether a major state contractor is providing adequate medical care to Illinois foster children. The probe follows an investigation by WMAY’s watchdog partners at the Illinois Answers Project and the Better Government Association. That investigation found that Centene Corporation routinely failed to provide required access to medical and dental care, with foster parents sometimes waiting months for the children in their care to be seen.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois AG echoes Pritzker’s threat to fire police for not enforcing gun ban

(WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has doubled down on the governor’s threat to fire police officers who don’t enforce the state’s new “assault weapons” ban. “As law enforcement agencies, there’s overlapping jurisdiction as well, so if they don’t do their jobs, there are other people there to do the job,” Raoul said Friday. Gov. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Labor, business groups discuss impact of paid leave bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sherry Morris works as a home health aide. She has worked in the medical field for 43 years and said every job she has worked has given her paid time off. Her current job gives her one week of paid vacation time, but not paid sick days. “If we had to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Rural hospitals planning for tough 2023

One-point-four million Illinoisians depend on small rural hospitals for care, but most under-25-bed hospitals are fighting to keep their doors open. Randall Dauby is CEO of Pinckneyville Community Hospital, a critical care hospital with 21 inpatient beds in southern Illinois. “Small rural hospitals are struggling to the point where many...
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Gov. Pritzker Invited to World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos Governor to Speak on Panels Concerning Energy and Climate

CHICAGO - Governor Pritzker will travel to Davos, Switzerland next week to speak at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting and promote Illinois’ achievements on the world stage. The meeting brings together world leaders across industries to discuss political and social priorities, this year focusing on the theme “Cooperation in a Fragmented World.” The Governor will also visit Germany for business development purposes.
ILLINOIS STATE
depauliaonline.com

Pritzker signs assault weapon ban into law

Shortly after Illinois lawmakers listened to audio of the screams of a child at the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting at the hearing on Jan. 9, a 34-20 senate vote approved the measure to ban the possession and distribution of assault weapons and high capacity magazines in the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Protect Illinois Act getting pushback

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Not soon after being signed into law, the Protect Illinois Communities Act has created controversy. Following Governor Pritzker signing the Protect Illinois Communities Act into Illinois law many sheriff’s departments have put out statements against enforcing the law. “Like Sheriffs across Illinois, I am...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa and Illinois governors have different education priorities

Private school vouchers in Iowa & universal pre-school in Illinois. Both governors of Iowa and Illinois celebrate their inaugurations to new terms in office. Both also highlighted their priorities this week. Both are focused on education, in very different ways. We talk about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff...
IOWA STATE
nprillinois.org

Pritzker Administration names new agency directors

Gov. JB Pritzker's office Friday made the following announcement regarding agency leadership. Resignations are three of the agencies were reported earlier this month. Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) Raven DeVaughn will serve as the Director of the Illinois Department of Central Management Services.* Prior to taking on this...
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Report predicts billions in motor fuel tax revenue losses if state meets EV goals

SPRINGFIELD – Despite Illinois’ efforts to smoothly integrate electric vehicles into the state’s economy, a new report from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute is warning of a potential steep decline in transportation revenue as the process of electrification accelerates. The primary issue is motor fuel taxes, which...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Can a Sheriff be Removed from Office for Refusing to Enforce a Law?

A group of Illinois Sheriffs have announced that they will not enforce the new assault weapons ban. Governor Pritzker has said they will not keep their jobs if they do not enforce the laws. John Howell is joined by Professor Howard Krent, Separation of Powers Expert at Illinois Tech’s Chicago-Kent College of Law, to discuss his thoughts.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Pritzker says gun law will be enforced

As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
ILLINOIS STATE

