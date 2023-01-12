BATON ROUGE – After all these years, one thing still remains about Seimone Augustus. She's still "The Show," both at LSU and around Baton Rouge. It has been more than 20 years since she chose to stay home and sign with LSU women's basketball out of Capitol High School, turning down Pat Summitt's powerhouse Lady Vols to do so. She loved her community and the belief that what could be accomplished just 5 miles from home could mirror what she might've done in Knoxville.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO