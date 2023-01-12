ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

postsouth.com

LSU basketball vs. Auburn: Score predictions and scouting report

BATON ROUGE — It can't get any worse than it got on Saturday for LSU basketball. Can it?. LSU (12-5, 1-4 SEC) suffered one of the most humiliating losses in program history at No. 4 Alabama last week, falling 106-66 to the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. LSU fell behind by 30 points in the first 15 minutes of the game and ended the half down 59-22.
postsouth.com

What Walker Howard said about leaving LSU football, entering transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard has confirmed he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving LSU. Howard redshirted during his only season with the Tigers, appearing in just two games. He was the No. 40 prospect in the country out of St. Thomas More in Lafayette, according to 247Sports Composite, and the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2022. His father, Jamie, was LSU's starting quarterback from 1992-95.
postsouth.com

Alexis Morris, LSU women's basketball benefit from switch to point guard

BATON ROUGE — Alexis Morris led the fastbreak. As she approached the lane, she dished the ball inside to Angel Reese, who took plenty of contact as the whistle blew. Reese took the hit and made the layup. The fifth-largest crowd in LSU women's basketball history inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center of 11,475 fans erupted as the Tigers went up 57-28 on Auburn. And there was Morris, basking in her teammates' and-1, dancing by her side among the applause.
postsouth.com

Cast in bronze, Seimone Augustus statue proves LSU women's basketball legend still 'The Show'

BATON ROUGE – After all these years, one thing still remains about Seimone Augustus. She's still "The Show," both at LSU and around Baton Rouge. It has been more than 20 years since she chose to stay home and sign with LSU women's basketball out of Capitol High School, turning down Pat Summitt's powerhouse Lady Vols to do so. She loved her community and the belief that what could be accomplished just 5 miles from home could mirror what she might've done in Knoxville.
