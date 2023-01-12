Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Related
postsouth.com
LSU basketball vs. Auburn: Score predictions and scouting report
BATON ROUGE — It can't get any worse than it got on Saturday for LSU basketball. Can it?. LSU (12-5, 1-4 SEC) suffered one of the most humiliating losses in program history at No. 4 Alabama last week, falling 106-66 to the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. LSU fell behind by 30 points in the first 15 minutes of the game and ended the half down 59-22.
postsouth.com
How LSU basketball is impacted by Mwani Wilkinson's season-ending shoulder injury
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball forward Mwani Wilkinson will be out for the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury, coach Matt McMahon announced on his radio show on Monday. According to McMahon, Wilkinson suffered the injury during the preseason and has tried to play despite it throughout....
postsouth.com
What Walker Howard said about leaving LSU football, entering transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard has confirmed he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving LSU. Howard redshirted during his only season with the Tigers, appearing in just two games. He was the No. 40 prospect in the country out of St. Thomas More in Lafayette, according to 247Sports Composite, and the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2022. His father, Jamie, was LSU's starting quarterback from 1992-95.
postsouth.com
Alexis Morris, LSU women's basketball benefit from switch to point guard
BATON ROUGE — Alexis Morris led the fastbreak. As she approached the lane, she dished the ball inside to Angel Reese, who took plenty of contact as the whistle blew. Reese took the hit and made the layup. The fifth-largest crowd in LSU women's basketball history inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center of 11,475 fans erupted as the Tigers went up 57-28 on Auburn. And there was Morris, basking in her teammates' and-1, dancing by her side among the applause.
postsouth.com
Matt McMahon: LSU basketball blowout loss to Alabama 'a thorough butt-kicking'
The good news for LSU basketball is the only direction it can go from here is up. Because on Saturday against No. 4 Alabama, the Tigers hit rock bottom so hard the rock began to crumble. The Crimson Tide demolished LSU at the Coleman Coliseum, 106-66. It reflected what the...
postsouth.com
Cast in bronze, Seimone Augustus statue proves LSU women's basketball legend still 'The Show'
BATON ROUGE – After all these years, one thing still remains about Seimone Augustus. She's still "The Show," both at LSU and around Baton Rouge. It has been more than 20 years since she chose to stay home and sign with LSU women's basketball out of Capitol High School, turning down Pat Summitt's powerhouse Lady Vols to do so. She loved her community and the belief that what could be accomplished just 5 miles from home could mirror what she might've done in Knoxville.
khn.org
Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
postsouth.com
New Iberville Parish School Board faces high expectations in 2023
A new year brought back some familiar faces and several new members to the Iberville Parish School Board, which heads into a year filled with challenges and growth potential. The board's first meeting of 2023 also marked the inaugural session for the term that will run until 2027. Chris Daigle...
Comments / 0