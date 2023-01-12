JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ETSU women watched as two players went down with injuries in the first half and then watched a three point halftime lead evaporate without them in a 68-58 loss to Samford inside of Freedom Hall. It was the first time the women have played a home game away from Brooks Gym since 2019.

