Bristol, VA

wcyb.com

Bridge to Shore Recovery opens in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bridge to Shore Recovery, a women’s recovery program, recently opened its doors in Elizabethton. The new location is called "The Iris House," and it was created for women seeking recovery by women who have been through it. The 12-step program offers housing, referral to...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Domtar resumes operations in Kingsport after being idle for nearly 3 years

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Domtar has has resumed operations at the Kingsport Mill after being idle for nearly three years. Workers recently produced the mill's first 100 percent recycled containerboard. This was after a two-year, $350 million investment to convert the plant from an uncoated fresh-sheet paper mill. The...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Food City Guest Restaurant Night to feature 128 Pecan

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City Guest Restaurant Nights are making a return, beginning on Tuesday!. The nights will be on Tuesdays through the end of February (except for Valentine's Day). Abingdon and Bristol-area restaurants will take over the kitchen at the Abingdon Food City near exit 17. Dinner...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Kingsport parents to learn more about Third Grade Retention Law

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Parents of young Kingsport students will have the chance to learn more about a new law that could prevent their child from moving to the next grade. On Tuesday, Kingsport City Schools is hosting a virtual parent meeting focused on the Third Grade Retention Law.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

WANTED: Johnson City armed robbery suspect

(WCYB) — Police in Johnson City are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The armed robbery happened Monday night at the Roadrunner Market on North State of Franklin Road. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded everything in the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

King women's wrestling building a dynasty in East Tennessee

The King University women's wrestling program has become the queens of the mat in a short time. The school recently won its sixth national championship in just 12 seasons of existence. So how did this small school in Bristol become such a wrestling powerhouse? They will tell you the formula...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Man found dead following Greene County house fire

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was found dead following a house fire Sunday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Department. Officials said the fire was on Choctaw Drive. After crews put out the fire, the body of 59-year-old Daniel Reaves was discovered in a basement bedroom.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Buc women lose two starters in loss to Samford

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ETSU women watched as two players went down with injuries in the first half and then watched a three point halftime lead evaporate without them in a 68-58 loss to Samford inside of Freedom Hall. It was the first time the women have played a home game away from Brooks Gym since 2019.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

