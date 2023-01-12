Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
Bridge to Shore Recovery opens in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Bridge to Shore Recovery, a women’s recovery program, recently opened its doors in Elizabethton. The new location is called "The Iris House," and it was created for women seeking recovery by women who have been through it. The 12-step program offers housing, referral to...
Domtar resumes operations in Kingsport after being idle for nearly 3 years
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Domtar has has resumed operations at the Kingsport Mill after being idle for nearly three years. Workers recently produced the mill's first 100 percent recycled containerboard. This was after a two-year, $350 million investment to convert the plant from an uncoated fresh-sheet paper mill. The...
Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter asking for donations in honor of Betty White
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter is asking for donations in honor of Betty White on what would have been her 101st birthday. White died at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021. Tuesday is what would have been her 101st birthday. White...
$1.5M federal grant awarded for water infrastructure improvements in Hawkins County
WASHINGTON (WCYB) — A $1.5 million federal grant has been awarded to the First Utility District of Hawkins County "for water infrastructure improvements needed to support business growth." U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded the grant. The grant will help...
Food City Guest Restaurant Night to feature 128 Pecan
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City Guest Restaurant Nights are making a return, beginning on Tuesday!. The nights will be on Tuesdays through the end of February (except for Valentine's Day). Abingdon and Bristol-area restaurants will take over the kitchen at the Abingdon Food City near exit 17. Dinner...
Man arrested after bullet comes close to striking baby in Johnson City, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man was arrested early Tuesday after a bullet "came within close proximity" to a 9-month-old baby who was sleeping in a crib, according to police. Officers responded to Regency Square shortly after midnight and came in contact with Remington Tritt. "Tritt...
Kingsport parents to learn more about Third Grade Retention Law
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Parents of young Kingsport students will have the chance to learn more about a new law that could prevent their child from moving to the next grade. On Tuesday, Kingsport City Schools is hosting a virtual parent meeting focused on the Third Grade Retention Law.
Man charged with attempted murder following November shooting in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder following a shooting that occurred in November, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Micah Turner, of Bristol, Tennessee, was charged following the shooting that occurred on November 9, according to police. Police said the...
WANTED: Johnson City armed robbery suspect
(WCYB) — Police in Johnson City are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The armed robbery happened Monday night at the Roadrunner Market on North State of Franklin Road. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded everything in the...
King women's wrestling building a dynasty in East Tennessee
The King University women's wrestling program has become the queens of the mat in a short time. The school recently won its sixth national championship in just 12 seasons of existence. So how did this small school in Bristol become such a wrestling powerhouse? They will tell you the formula...
Man found dead following Greene County house fire
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was found dead following a house fire Sunday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Department. Officials said the fire was on Choctaw Drive. After crews put out the fire, the body of 59-year-old Daniel Reaves was discovered in a basement bedroom.
Community members gather to celebrate the life of UT football star in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Several members of the community gathered to celebrate the life of former University of Tennessee football star Johnny Mills on Sunday at Elizabethton High School. Mills was the quarterback for Elizabethton High School, then went on to play for the Vols from 1963-1966 as wide...
Milligan University remembers Martin Luther King, Jr. through day of service
Milligan University students joined in a series of service projects and educational events for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. About a hundred students volunteered at organizations across the region, including packing boxes of food for people in Haiti. "It's really rewarding to be able to spend it doing something...
Buc women lose two starters in loss to Samford
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ETSU women watched as two players went down with injuries in the first half and then watched a three point halftime lead evaporate without them in a 68-58 loss to Samford inside of Freedom Hall. It was the first time the women have played a home game away from Brooks Gym since 2019.
