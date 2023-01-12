Read full article on original website
Saraya Was 'Blown Up' After AEW Match
November 19, 2022, marked the beginning of the comeback story for Saraya. After nearly five years away from the wrestling ring, she made her long-awaited return, battling one of AEW's biggest names, Dr. Britt Baker. Saraya stepped up to the former AEW Women's Champion at the company's Full Gear pay-per-view...
Update On Anna Jay Following Scary Table Spot
This past Friday's "AEW Rampage" featured a brutal tag team match between Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Melo and the team of Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho. The bloody encounter took the wrestling world by storm and caused a flurry of controversy over its extreme content. According to...
Vince McMahon Sends Bold Message To WWE Stockholders
WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon continues making waves throughout the industry as he works towards a possible sale of the company. As of yesterday, McMahon filed a written consent amendment to WWE's bylaws with the Securities and Exchange Commission that would give him even more control without requiring shareholder approval. The lengthy filing puts into writing the fact that McMahon can now make decisions for WWE on his own, without a meeting with or vote from the shareholders. With this amendment now in place, McMahon should have full approval over a potential sale in the coming months, or alternatively will be in control of the company's decision on a media rights deal if a sale does not come to pass.
Dominik Mysterio Discusses Terms Of Original WWE Deal
Dominik Mysterio has had a unique path into professional wrestling. Son of former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio, Dominik was exposed to the business at an early age, appearing on multiple iterations of WWE programming before he was even 13. At the age of 19, he decided to lace up a pair of boots himself.
Cody Rhodes Confirms His WWE Return Date
Roman Reigns could have his "American Nightmare" coming true at WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes officially declared his entry into the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on the 1/16 "WWE Raw," making it clear that he's coming for the "Tribal Chief's" Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes made the announcement at the...
Molly Holly Says Former WWE Ring Announcer 'Overdue' For Hall Of Fame
When you think of history's most memorable WWE ring announcers, a few different names come to mind like Howard Finkle and Tomy Chimel, but there's only one woman that hung with the best of the best during her career. Lillian Garcia has worked with WWE on and off since 1999, spending over a decade announcing full-time and then returning for occasional guest appearances. Because of her contributions to the world of WWE, another woman who worked closely beside her believes that it's time Garcia received proper recognition and be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Molly Holly appeared on the Highspots Auctions Facebook page recently and named Lillian as the one person she feels is overdue for that honor.
Julia Hart Thinks All-Female AEW Stable Could Be 'Very Witchy'
While it doesn't look as though Julia Hart will be vacating the ranks of the House of Black anytime soon, it's clear that the young AEW star has ideas ready to go for the future. Hart recently appeared on a Captain's Corner livestream and shared that there are a few fellow women on the roster that she wouldn't mind grouping up with to form an entirely new faction. When asked who she would team up with, if the company were to introduce a women's tag team division, Hart smiled and responded with one similarly-spooky AEW performer in particular.
Sting Concedes His Career Didn't Play Out Like He Intended
Despite the fact he originally retired from professional wrestling when he was inducted into WWE's Hall Of Fame back in 2016, Sting remains an active wrestler to this day at the age of 63, having competed 13 times since he joined AEW in 2020. Wrestling to that age at a high level is rare in the business, and he admitted to D Magazine that he never planned on doing that.
Matt Hardy Addresses Possible WWE Sale
Vince McMahon returned to WWE's Board of Directors recently to oversee a potential sale of the company. While it appears that not everyone in WWE supports this decision – Stephanie McMahon officially resigned as co-CEO from the company — McMahon is seemingly adamant about moving forward with the sale. If the sale does go ahead, it will undoubtedly have an effect on the industry, which many wrestlers and insiders have commented on and speculated about in recent times.
Shawn Michaels Set To Appear At Major WWE Event
We are one week away from the 30th anniversary episode of "WWE Raw," and as we inch closer, the guest list continues to expand. The likes of Kane and Sean Waltman have already been confirmed for the evening, and per PWInsider, they'll be greeted by yet another familiar face in two-time Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. With "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair also slated to attend, "Raw XXX" is shaping up to be quite the gathering. Michaels currently serves as WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, and has been working with those down in "WWE NXT" since 2016. However, there is one particularly special thing about HBK's upcoming appearance.
Free Agent Confirmed To Be Signing With WWE
It looks like one free agent is heading to WWE, according to a new report from Fightful. They revealed earlier today that Colby Corino, a wrestler that was often featured in the NWA's junior heavyweight division, is set to join WWE. It was previously noted in another report that WWE did have interest in the second-generation wrestling star but they couldn't legally reach out until his contract had finished up.
NJPW's Will Ospreay Vs Kenny Omega Replay Ties Impact In Key Demo
Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega's battle at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 was a critical and commercial success, and it appears AXS TV is reaping some of the benefits of the landmark contest with their latest episode. According to Wrestlenomics, the "NJPW on AXS TV" replay of Omega's clash with Ospreay...
Celebrity Set To Attend WWE Royal Rumble Due To Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes is a topic on wrestling fans' minds today after the surprising reveal last night that "The American Nightmare" will be officially returning to the ring at WWE's Royal Rumble event in San Antonio, Texas. A certain actor — one that has made sporadic appearances in the realm of professional wrestling since 2015 — is particularly hyped for that because of the bond he's forged with Rhodes over the years. Stephen Amell, well-known for playing the titular role in "Arrow" and Jake Spade in "Heels," took to Twitter today and revealed that he will be traveling to the Rumble to watch "his guy," Rhodes, return from injury.
What Life's Really Been Like For Stephanie McMahon, The Billion Dollar Princess
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon Levesque is arguably the most versatile asset in company history. Her accolades speak for themselves. She had an eye on working for her father, Vince McMahon, since she was a little girl. Now 46, Stephanie has seen it all. She became one of the most over heels during the company's peak years in the late '90s and early '00s while climbing the corporate ladder behind the scenes. Despite growing up in the wrestling business, Stephanie had very little handed to her and got to experience all angles of the WWE behind the scenes. Eventually, she became the company's chairwoman and co-CEO, performing in the role during her father's short-lived retirement in the second half of 2022. She even married her on-screen husband, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, forming one of wrestling's greatest power couples of all time.
Tatanka Explains Why He's Skipping WWE Raw XXX
In 1992, when over-the-top gimmicks were the norm, Tatanka debuted in WWE portraying a Native American warrior. The role had authenticity to it, as Tatanka is legitimately a member of the Lumbee tribe. Tatanka received a big push, and would carry a year-long undefeated streak against stars like Rick Martel and Shawn Michaels. Being a staple of its early days, it's no surprise that Tatanka was invited to next Monday's "WWE Raw" 30th Anniversary celebration. Unfortunately, Tatanka revealed on social media that he can't make it, but has a good reason for missing the big night.
Kevin Nash On Why Vince McMahon's WWE Return Is Good For Shareholders
Vince McMahon retired from his executive positions with WWE amid a slew of sexual misconduct allegations last summer. The 77-year-old, who remained the majority owner, would make a sensational return to the company earlier this month by reinstating himself to WWE's Board, later becoming Executive Chairman following the resignation of Stephanie McMahon as Chairwoman and Co-CEO. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has now weighed in with his thoughts on McMahon's comeback, which is said to involve a potential sale of the promotion.
Top AEW Star Texted Mercedes Mone After NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks while with WWE, made her debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom, attacking KAIRI following her victory over Tam Nakano, and signaling that she wanted the IWGP Women's Championship. Moné had multiple friends there supporting her such as Bayley and Naomi,...
Nick Jackson Cryptically Talks About Stress From Past Week
The January 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite" featured the culmination of a Best-of-Seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle to determine the AEW World Trios Champions. The series finale — an Escalera de la Muerte match — was won by Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, crowning them as two-time champions in the division's very short history. But it was not smooth sailing as this batch of matches came to a close. According to Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks, on Episode 331 of "Being The Elite," some adversity needed to be overcome to pull it off.
Becky Lynch References Mercedes Moné On WWE Raw
There were several references to departed WWE superstars on the 1/16 "WWE Raw," where things got personal between Becky Lynch and Bayley. At one point, Lynch possibly took a subtle shot at Mercedes Moné, who was previously a member of the "Four Horsewomen of WWE" along with herself, Bayley and Charlotte Flair. Through the promo, Lynch implied she was never viewed as a star by WWE management in the same vein as Moné, Bayley or Flair. Furthermore, she accused Bayley and others of "moaning and complaining" when things don't go their way, which fans on social media believe was a reference to the former Sasha Banks, who staged a walkout from WWE due to creative differences.
WWE Return And Injury Updates On R-Truth
R-Truth hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since the November 1 episode of "WWE NXT" when he suffered a quadricep injury during his match against Grayson Waller, and he revealed on his "RonKillings TV" YouTube channel that he's "still healing up" right now. The WWE veteran suffered the injury...
