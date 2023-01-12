ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CDC Study: Reports of Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Among Children Rare

By Cecelia Smith-Schoenwalder
US News and World Report
 4 days ago
A.dose.of.logic
4d ago

Can we ALL start agreeing that it is neither safe nor effective for all? Can we at least agree on that simple absolute truth? If we can do that, maybe we can start peeling the onion

Hunter Thompson
4d ago

And Dr Paul Offit who advises for FDA just released a study showing there is no benefit to booster young healthy people. But the CDC and MSM only care about your health right? Biggest transfer of wealth in the history of the world!

B Shands
4d ago

The way I see it, let the ignorant ones keep getting them and we will eventually be left with just us people with common sense. However, if you are a parent who puts this crap in your kids, you should be charged.

