BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
Lakers: Rival Executive Thinks LeBron James Likeliest To Land With This Former Team If Traded
Perhaps it's time to evaluate the future of LeBron James
Make This Trade? The Golden State Warriors Could Save This Player's Career
Cam Reddish has fallen out of the rotation for the New York Knicks, and I think the Golden State Warriors should consider trading for him.
Hawks’ Collins Trade Price Shrinking; Should Mavs Call Knicks About Reddish?
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
Knicks Considered Favorites to Land O.G. Anunoby if Raptors Make a Deal, Vegas Says
The New York Knicks are listed as the oddsmakers favorites to land O.G. Anunoby if he is traded by the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline
Lakers News: Insider Pitches Deal That Would Send LeBron James To Ex-Team
Perhaps the team will be ready to run it back one more time
Bulls’ Zach LaVine Now Trade Eligible; Mavs Preparing Offer?
theScore
Magic Johnson told LeBron he'd sign Kawhi during Lakers pitch
Magic Johnson included Kawhi Leonard in his pitch to LeBron James while trying to lure the latter to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Johnson, who was the Lakers' president of basketball operations at the time, revealed on the "All the Smoke" podcast that he told James he intended to go after Leonard as part of his efforts to build a championship team.
Knicks Seek to 'Do Right' in Derrick Rose Trade
If Derrick Rose's New York Knicks career is indeed over, the team reportedly wants to make sure that there are no hard feelings.
Chicago Bulls Make A Roster Move On Saturday
The Chicago Bulls assigned rookie guard Dalen Terry to the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League on Saturday.
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested In Trading For Veteran Pistons Frontcourt Pieces
Good news for Lakers fans.
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury
The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA Trade Rumors: Magic Deal For Former Top-5 Pick?
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic could be valuable trade partners during deadline season.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says DeMarcus Cousins & Meyers Leonard Both Looked ‘Great’ In Workout
The Los Angeles Lakers are continually looking for ways to improve their roster and with 10-day contracts now being an option, the team has begun working out free agents. The Lakers have already given an opportunity to wing Sterling Brown, but theyalso recently took a look at a pair of big men in DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
NBA Mock Trade: Hawks Finally Offload John Collins
Atlanta could finally look to offload John Collins this year before the trade deadline.
Mavs Trade For John Collins? Why Dallas Should Say ‘No’
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has been linked in numerous NBA trade rumors at this point. Here's why the Dallas Mavericks should say, 'no thanks.'
Golden State Warriors Recall Player To The Roster On Saturday
On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Julius Randle Makes New York Knicks History
Julius Randle and the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon.
