Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Montgomery, Carlo, Ullmark & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. After three days off following a three-game sweep out west, it was a...
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominating 6-0 Win Over Flyers
Despite the Philadelphia Flyers being six points out of the final Eastern Conference wild card, the Boston Bruins knew they were going to be in for a battle. John Tortorella’s team entered the game winners of seven of their last eight games and looking to continue their climb toward a playoff berth with a win over the NHL’s best team. It didn’t go exactly the way it has been for the Flyers the last couple of weeks.
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-3 Overtime Loss vs Capitals
The New York Islanders looked poised to win their second game in a row, boasting a 3-0 lead in the second period. Then came the Alexander Ovechkin hit on Jean-Gabriel Pageau, sending him into the boards and out of the game for the rest of the period. Whether the hit was legal or not, it changed the game. The Washington Capitals scored three unanswered goals to send the game to overtime and then scored the game-winning goal to hand the Islanders another tough defeat.
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-2 Win Over the Kings
The NHL’s best road team kept up their winning ways last night. After defeating the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 just 24 hours earlier, the New Jersey Devils took to the ice against the Los Angeles Kings for the second half of a back-to-back. Though they didn’t control play for good stretches, they took advantage of an off night from Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick. The result? A 5-2 win and some road history against one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Here are four takeaways from the Devils’ fourth straight victory and their 17th road win in 20 tries.
Canucks Treatment of Boudreau This Season Unfair
For the second time in as many seasons, a coaching change looks imminent for the Vancouver Canucks. The big difference this season is how Canucks management is treating head coach Bruce Boudreau. Between multiple comments about the coach from President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford to the team’s overall play, it is time for Vancouver to stop drawing out this process and make a coaching change.
3 Fun Facts About Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele
There is one player on the Winnipeg Jets who has worn the Jets crest his entire NHL career and has played a decade of full-season hockey for the Winnipeg franchise – alternate captain Mark Scheifele. The 29-year-old has 26 goals and 12 assists this season and is a major...
Broberg’s Impact Making Oilers’ Trade Deadline Decisions Easier
The Edmonton Oilers were banking on Philip Broberg to take a big step this season with his development and play regular minutes on their third pairing. Things didn’t go as planned at the beginning of the season and he was sent back down to the American Hockey League (AHL) to tune his game up. For a while now he has been back with a vengeance and turning into the defender the Oilers had hoped he would become.
Maple Leafs & Blues Could Produce Deadline Blockbuster
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is expected to be a busy man ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline on March 3. The Maple Leafs have some holes to fill within their lineup and their roster is still very much a work in progress as Dubas looks to find the perfect combination of players who can finally break through and win a Stanley Cup Playoff series.
When Did It All Go Wrong For The San Jose Sharks?
The San Jose Sharks had made the playoffs 21 times in 28 seasons between 1991 and 2019. That statistic alone tells a story about a team that never took a break from competing. Fast forward to the current day and the Sharks have yet to make an appearance since 2019, heading for a franchise-record fourth-straight miss. So, where did it all go wrong in San Jose? The truth is the current product on the ice is a result of so much more than aging players who played passed their prime.
Coyotes Are Winning the Race for Connor Bedard by Losing
The 2022-23 NHL season has passed the midway point, and as teams gear up for the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend, others prepare for an impending trade deadline. With the coveted first overall pick up for grabs, it’s currently a five-team race to lay claim to prized prospect Connor Bedard. Out of those five clubs, sits the Arizona Coyotes, who currently are on a nine-game losing skid, after a 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets last Sunday night (Jan. 15).
NHL Rumors: Kings, Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Lightning, Wild
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes are talking trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs are still closely watching what happens in St. Louis. The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning could be landing spots for Luke Schenn, and the Minnesota Wild will have some difficult decisions to make now that they’ve signed Matt Boldy to a seven-year contract extension.
Tampa Bay Lightning Midseason Grades
The Tampa Bay Lightning played their 41st game on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. The Bolts won by a final score of 4-2. That win keeps them comfortably in third place in the Atlantic Division, just four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Lightning started the season 5-4, having lost three of their first four games. Since then, they’re playing better on both sides of the puck, with talent emerging in some unexpected areas. So, with half the season gone, let’s examine how they have fared so far in 2022-23.
Wild Smartly Planning for the Future with Matt Boldy Extension
The Minnesota Wild have locked down forward Matt Boldy with a seven-year, $49 million contract worth $7 million annually that runs through the 2029-30 season. Boldy was set to become a restricted free agent (RFA) this summer. With the offensive production and confidence that head coach Dean Evason has shown toward Boldy this season, it was no surprise that the young forward was given this great contract.
3 Arizona Coyotes Trading Partners for Shayne Gostisbehere
Despite a valiant effort to begin the season, the Arizona Coyotes have fallen to the bottom part of the standings and are firmly in the Connor Bedard race. That is no surprise, of course, as they are in the very early stages of a rebuild and were thought by many to have entered the 2022-23 season with the worst roster in the entire league.
Golden Knights Get Shutout in Embarrassing Loss to Stars
The Vegas Golden Knights were handed their third loss over their last four games in embarrassing fashion on Monday (Jan. 16) after being shut out by the Dallas Stars 4-0, bringing their record to 28-15-2. The Golden Knights entered this game out of first place in the Western Conference for the first time since Oct. 23, 2022, as the Winnipeg Jets took over the top spot after defeating the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday (Jan. 15).
Wild’s 3 Best & 3 Worst at Halfway Mark of Season
The Minnesota Wild have officially passed the halfway point of the season and with 42 games played, they have a record of 24-14-4 and 52 points. In the spirit of that, it’s time to take a look at who’ve been the three best players and the three worst players so far. These players have been judged on their performances from offense to defense and if they’ve made improvements from last season to this season. Most of the results are predictable while a couple of others may come as a surprise.
Red Wings Shuffle Defense Pairings to Unlock Seider
The Detroit Red Wings coaching staff has finally done the inevitable: they split up Moritz Seider and Ben Chiarot. With this change comes a ripple effect amongst all the pairings. Chiarot was paired with Filip Hronek and Olli Maatta with Jordan Oesterle. In their first two games together, Seider and...
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Stamkos, A Kraken Alert & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded nicely this week after the penalty-filled fiasco against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, Jan. 6. They started the week with a short, two-game homestand by defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 (Jan. 10) and holding on to a third-period lead after almost letting a three-goal advantage slip away in beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 (Jan. 12). On Saturday, Jan. 14, they kicked off a five-game road trip with a well-played 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues.
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 15
Ahh, the doldrums of the NHL season. No matter how dedicated of a fan you are, it can be a little bit tough to stay interested in early-January hockey when there is so much else to look forward to. Between the trade deadline on Mar. 3rd, the 2023 All-Star Game taking place in early February, and the NFL playoffs kicking off, it’s easy to be a bit distracted this week.
Ducks’ Henrique is Their Most Dependable Player
The Anaheim Ducks had a dilemma in November of the 2017-18 season. With both Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler—their top two centers—on the shelf with separate injuries, the team looked to a rag-tag group of forwards to fill the void. Derek Grant, Chris Wagner, and Antoine Vermette went from bottom-six options to top-six fixtures. It was during this period that the “Elite 1C” moniker became canon for Grant as well.
