ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agoura Hills, CA

Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after cardiac arrest

By CBS Miami
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097Qk2_0kCqXMAE00

(CNN) -- Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight, citing a LA County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

TMZ was first to report the news.

LA County Fire Department spokesperson Cailtlyn Aldana told CNN that emergency responders were dispatched to a call in the 5000 block of Normandy Dr in Agoura Hills, California, at 10:37 am local time for a cardiac arrest. Aldana would not confirm the name of the patient, who could not be identified due to privacy laws, but said the patient was taken to a local hospital at 11:17 am.

A spokesperson for the LA County Sheriff told CNN they assisted fire officials on a medical call this morning, but also would not confirm the patient's name.

Lisa Marie Presley arrives for the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 12th Annual "An Enduring Vision" benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Invision/AP)

When reached by CNN, a representative for Presley declined to comment.

Presley was most recently seen on Tuesday night at the Golden Globe Awards, which she attended with her mother Priscilla to support the Baz Luhrmann film "Elvis," about her late father.

In 2020, Presley's son Benjamin Keough died by suicide at the age of 27. Last July, Presley marked the second anniversary of Keough's death on Instagram , sharing a photo of their matching foot tattoos.

Presley, who has previously been married to Michael Lockwood, Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson, and Danny Keough, has three other children -- actress Riley Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.

In September, Presley wrote an essay for National Grief Awareness Day, in which she opened up about the loss of her son.

"My and my three daughters' lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day," she wrote. "Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not 'get over it,' you do not 'move on,' period."

Presley also said in the essay that she found comfort in the company of people who have faced similar tragedy, adding that her daughters help keep her going.

"I keep going for my girls," she wrote. "I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Is Lisa Marie Presley’s death latest in genetic curse from first cousins marrying?

Lisa Marie Presley’s death Thursday was eerily similar to those of a long line of her relatives, including dad Elvis — which an author has blamed on a genetic curse from the marriage of the King’s first-cousin grandparents. Elvis’ only child was just 54 when she died Thursday, reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest at home in Calabasas, California. Her dad, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, also died of heart problems in 1977, at the even tragically younger age of 42. His twin, Jesse, was stillborn. Elvis’ death had already been compared to that of his mother, Gladys Smith Presley, 19 years earlier...
CALABASAS, CA
musictimes.com

Elton John Shocked After Seeing Elvis Presley in Dreadful State Before Death

Elton John can still vividly remember the last time he saw Elvis Presley before his death. On Aug. 16, 1977, the music industry lost the King of Rock and Roll after the singer died of cardiac arrest at his Graceland mansion. One year before his sudden passing, John recalled the last time he and the singer met.
MAINE STATE
OK! Magazine

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence On Daughter Lisa Marie's Hospitalization: 'She's Receiving The Best Care'

Shortly after it was revealed Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital, Priscilla Presley gave an update on the situation. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement. "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."As OK! previously reported, emergency responders gave Lisa Marie, 54, who attended the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, life-saving CPR inside her home in Calabasas, Calif., before they rushed her to...
CALABASAS, CA
New York Post

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating Elvis’ birthday shared days before her death

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating her late father’s birthday was posted just a few days before her passing. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54. In the video shared by “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann, Presley is seen with friends and family at a party for Elvis’ birthday, who was born January, 8, 1935 and died August 16, 1977 at 42. “It was so great to share ELVIS’ birthday with Lisa Marie Presley, Riley (Keough), friends, family and all those that, in the spirit of ELVIS went out to the theatres,” Luhrmann, 60, captioned the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Anger as conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to vaccines

Many fans are angry after some conspiracy theorists attempted to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death to vaccines on social media.Presley died aged 54 after being admitted to hospital on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.On Thursday (12 January), actor Leah Remini posted a tribute to Presley on Twitter, writing: “Thinking of and praying for Lisa Marie Presley, her three daughters, and her mom.”However, in the comments section, someone questioned whether Presley was “jabbed.”Soon after that, many fans condemned the person for apparently trying link the singer’s...
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Cry While Watching Austin Butler Win Golden Globe For ‘Elvis’: Watch

Austin Butler, 31, took home his first-ever Golden Globe for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for portraying Elvis Presley in 2022’s Elvis biopic at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards — and he wasn’t the only emotional one in the room. Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley, 77, and their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 54, were seen crying as Austin accepted the award on stage on Jan. 10. He also sweetly shouted them out during his speech. “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”
The Independent

Voices: Lisa Marie Presley’s death and the pandemic show how careful we need to be with information on ‘sudden deaths’

Why are more young people dying suddenly? I’ve been asked this question many times during this pandemic. Particularly after Damar Hamlin, a 24-year old Buffalo Bills football player, suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game earlier in the month, and again after Lisa Marie Presley had a fatal cardiac arrest on January 12. Almost immediately after Hamlin’s event, cardiologists were appearing on sports shows explaining a rare condition called “commotio cordis” where a blow to the chest can cause ventricular fibrillation, a life-threatening heart rhythm. Meanwhile on social media, messages and videos were making false claims that these...
People

Johnny Depp Visited Jeff Beck's 'Bedside': He Is 'Totally Devastated' by His Death, Source Says

"They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close," the source tells PEOPLE of Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Johnny Depp is mourning the death of his close friend and collaborator Jeff Beck.  A source tells PEOPLE the Pirates of the Caribbean star "is totally devastated" after the English guitarist died at the age of 78 on Tuesday, noting that Depp, 59, "was by Jeff's bedside" along with "some other rock stars" before Beck's death. "They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over...
StyleCaster

Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Buried Next to Her Son at Graceland—Meet Her 4 Children

She may have been Elvis’ daughter, but to Lisa Marie Presley’s kids, including actress Riley Keough, she was just their mom. Lisa Marie Presley is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents divorced when she was four years old. She was nine years old when Elvis died on August 16, 1977, of a cardiac arrest. Like her father, Lisa Marie was also a singer. She released three albums: 2003’s To Whom It May Concern; 2005’s Now What; and 2012’s Storm and Grace. Her first album reached Gold certification...
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54: Elvis’ Daughter Dies After Cardiac Arrest, Her Mother Priscilla Confirms

Lisa Marie Presley died at 54 on Thursday, Jan 12 in a Los Angeles hospital. The singer’s death came just. hours after she was rushed to the hospital from her Calabasas home to be treated for cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12. Her family confirmed her passing in a statement to AP. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement to the publication.
LOS ANGELES, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Daredevil Robbie Knievel dead at 60

Robbie Knievel, a record-setting stunt performer who jumped the Grand Canyon on a motorcycle and was the son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, has died in Nevada at the age of 60, according to his brother. This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information...
RENO, NV
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
131K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy