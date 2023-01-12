Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘Horrible Bosses’ First Proved That Colin Farrell Is Comedy Gold
Colin Farrell is having a moment in his career right now that every actor dreams of reaching; he’s carved out a niche of interesting roles that signify to filmmakers that he’s interested in pursuing wildly different projects, and never quite doing the same role twice. Last year, Farrell delivered four outstanding performances; he starred as a sensitive Irish loner in The Banshees of Inisherin, a caring father in a sci-fi world in After Yang, a loyal and brave public servant in Thirteen Lives, and one of the most outrageous criminals in Gotham City in The Batman. It’s his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, though, that has earned Farrell the most accolades this award season, as it proved that he could be hilarious and heartbreaking at the same time. However, Farrell’s skill for comedy was already evident to anyone that saw his outrageous performance in the 2011 comedy Horrible Bosses.
Collider
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Image Shows Michelle Pfeiffer as a "Powerful Freedom Fighter"
The marketing for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally ramped up for its February release. With new images, more details about the upcoming feature are trickling down answering fans’ many queries as well as creating more mysteries. A new image revealed by Empire Magazine gives us a good look at the Quantum Realm as well as Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne.
Collider
James Cameron Reveals Lo'ak Will Replace Jake as Narrator for 'Avatar 3'
As Avatar: The Way of Water continues to make waves across the worldwide box office, James Cameron has provided more insight into what's in store for the third installment. Via an interview on the Soundtracking with Edith Bowman podcast, the director has revealed that Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), one of several prominent new characters in the second installment, will take over the mantle as the next narrator of the franchise.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania' Posters Put the Characters in the Heart of the Quantum Realm
Marvel Studios has released new posters for the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania movie. The posters feature our hero, his family of fighters, the big bad villain - Kang The Conqueror, and the currently mysterious character, Roi Krylar. The Marvel Studios poster release comes as fans anticipate the debut of the movie on February 17.
Collider
Mel Brooks Turned a Timeless Legend Into an Unforgettable Movie By Making Fun of It
Of all the countless iterations of the legend of Robin Hood, one reigns supreme – Mel Brooks' Robin Hood: Men in Tights. This Robin Hood story may not be the first the comes to mind out of the many movies the timeless legend has inspired over the years. There's Ridley Scott's take on the legend, which reunited him with his Gladiator star Russell Crowe. There's the campy Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. There's the 2018 effort from Otto Bathurst, which is...better left undiscussed. And of course, there's the animated Disney film, which reinterpreted the famous archer and his allies as animals. Mel Brooks' version, though, stands heads and shoulders above the rest, providing the most compelling on-screen version of the story – an irony because Robin Hood: Men in Tights is a parody.
Collider
How to Watch 'Missing': Showtimes and Streaming Status For the 'Searching' Sequel
Over the years, we've seen several talented directors and screenwriters take the idea of technological horror and thriller stories and use it to create interesting, thought-provoking, and enjoyable movies for the big screen. As movies like Unfriended (2015) and Searching (2018) made waves at the box office on a shoestring budget, technological thrillers have proven to be a genre-defying experiment. As a follow-up to Searching, Missing, directed by Nick Johnson and Will Merrick, is the most recent entry on the list. However, the two plots are unrelated, making the franchise something of an anthology series.
Collider
'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty': Cast, Crew, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
Does Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Have a Trailer Yet?. When and Where Will Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Release?. What's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty About (And What's the Comic Book Background)?. What Do We Know About the MCU's Version of Kang So Far?. Who Is Making Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?. Who's...
Collider
‘Ghosts’: Why Brandon Scott Jones Hopes to Explore the Isaac/Beatrice Relationship More
If you are a Ghosts fan, then you know that the hit supernatural comedy returned from hiatus recently, and it came back strong. The expansive cast of those who perished on the property each have their own thing going on, but Brandon Scott Jones’ Isaac Higgintoot is one that’s going through the most surprising experiences this season. As a wannabe founding father of the United States, Isaac represents an era in which masculinity was linked to certain requirements, like having a wife. In an interview with Collider, Jones talked about how the series challenges Isaac to explore his own identity by revisiting the one that was forced upon him.
Collider
From 'The Bad Guys' to 'Puss in Boots': The 10 Best Animated Movies of 2022, Ranked by IMDb Score
2022 was a great year for animation, with the medium soaring to new heights with fantastic productions from around the world. While Disney and Pixar are usually the leaders in the space, 2022 saw several creators and studios move past those usual suspects to produce some of the year's best films. Animation isn't just a genre for children, as the medium often explores mature topics with a deft hand and emotional resonance.
Collider
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Turn Up the Heat in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Poster
The Magic Mike saga has spawned something of an empire for Channing Tatum. Taking off back in 2012, the first installment in the franchise chronicled the story of Mike Lane, a handyman during the day and stripper at night. Whilst there was plenty of top-tier choreography, the film also tapped into some of the less glamorous parts of the lifestyle such as struggling to make ends meet and the easy path to over-indulgence. The film loosely pulled from Tatum's experience of stripping during his younger years which inevitably added to his delivery as Mike. More than a decade on from the film's successful release, threequel Magic Mike's Last Dance is gearing up to hit screens and its official poster has been unveiled in its honor.
Collider
Ramy Youssef's Animated Series Casts Mandy Moore, Alia Shawkat, and Chris Redd
Ramy Youssef is bringing a new series to our screens soon, this time with an animated comedy titled #1 Happy Family USA. The show first received a two-season order in 2022 as part of Youssef's first-look deal with the studio. Variety has revealed the core voice line-up for the show. Youssef, Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), and Mandy Moore (This Is Us) will star as series regulars along with Salma Hindy (Roast Battle), Randa Jarrar (Ramy), Whitmer Thomas (Am I OK?), and Akaash Singh (Conquest).
Collider
New 'Inside' Poster Sees Willem Dafoe Trapped in a Penthouse
Focus Feature has released a new poster for its Willem Dafoe-starring movie Inside. The image sees him very disheveled as he’s trapped in a luxury penthouse, standing in a pool, surrounded by greenery, looking up to find means to get out of the place. The movie follows Dafoe as a high-end art thief, Nemo, who after a heist gone bad gets trapped inside a luxury, high-tech penthouse in New York's Times Square. The psychological horror will find him locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, and a will to survive while he must use all his wits to get out of there.
Collider
WTF Is Going on in 'Beau Is Afraid'??
The trailer for Ari Aster’s newest film, Beau is Afraid, was recently released and has everyone asking the same question: What the heck is this film about? Despite being an enthralling and chaotic trailer, the plot is still rather abstract. Due to the popularity of the director’s previous films, Hereditary and Midsommar, it’s no surprise that the details about his anticipated follow-up are vague and ambiguous. The trailer appears to show Aster departing from his mainstay horror genre and delving into the dark comedy category. However, the movie did just land an ‘R’ rating for strong violent content. After compiling everything known about the film, including the poster, the trailer, and Aster’s 2011 short film Beau, the puzzle pieces kinda start to fall into place. As far as the available information gets us, here’s what is going on in Beau is Afraid.
Collider
'The Last of Us's Humor Makes Its Characters More Compelling
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Episode 1 of HBO's The Last of Us.The Last of Us games are known for their brutal violence, shocking deaths, and seemingly hopeless situations, but amidst all the despair and horror there is a surprising amount of warmth and humor as well. HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us uses biting retorts and dark comedy to make its characters relatable and compelling, an excellent tactic for a show that has the difficult task of compressing the original game's travel sequences, replete with casual conversation, into a narrative that fits the time constraints and expectations of television.
Collider
It’s Time for Someone Else to Play Wolverine
When the news was made official that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine would be pairing up with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in Deadpool 3, fans were deliriously happy. Still are, of course, as are Jackman and Reynolds, whose comical Twitter "fights" have been prime reading for ages now. And you would be a fool to condemn such a move, given the history of the actors and the promise of an epic showdown (who wouldn’t do that? Cough, DC… Black Adam, Superman… cough). But it really should stop after that. The truth is, Wolverine needs a new guy in the role.
Collider
How to Watch 'When You Finish Saving the World': Showtimes and Streaming Details
American actor, dramatist, and author, Jesse Eisenberg, is bringing a unique experiment to the big screen. Eisenberg has transformed his 2020 audio drama with the same name into a live-action movie titled When You Finish Saving the World. The iconic actor makes his feature directorial debut with the movie and with popular names like Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Julianne Moore (Still Alice), Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), and Billy Bryk (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) starring, the film is expected to present a one-of-a-kind thoughtful story against a light-hearted backdrop.
Collider
PaleyFest LA Rounds Out Lineup for 40th Event With 'Yellowjackets,' 'The Mandalorian,' and More
The Paley Center for Media is hosting its 40th annual PaleyFest LA this spring and has rounded out its stacked lineup. The festival runs from March 31 through April 4 and spotlights some of the buzziest television currently airing. The event offers special previews and premiere screenings, never-before-seen footage, and interactive Q&A sessions with attendees. Tickets are available now for Paley members and Citi cardholders through January 19. Public access begins January 20 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET and will remain open until tickets are sold out.
Collider
‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Reveals if ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Could Return for Season 2
The Walking Dead may have concluded, but walker addicts need not worry—they have three new spinoff series coming in the next year featuring five of the series' most popular characters. Not just that, though, but existing spin-offs may well be continuing. One such spin-off, Tales of the Walking Dead, was a different take on the world—an anthology series, featuring one-off episodes based around new characters, and some returning ones as well. The first season featured actors like Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, and Danny Ramirez, and originally aired in August 2022.
Collider
'The Banshees of Inisherin' Ending Explained: There's No Turning Back Now
Acclaimed playwright and director Martin McDonagh is known for the mix of dark humor and searing truths in his works, but his latest outing might be his most layered and thought-provoking venture yet. In Banshees of Inisherin, he reunites his In Bruges costars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as Irishmen at an irreparable crossroads in their friendship. The film has garnered critical acclaim, specifically for Farrell and Gleeson’s performances and McDonagh’s brilliantly dark and witty script. Here's the ending of the mysterious tragicomedy explained.
Collider
Werewolves Are Unshackled in 'My Animal' Poster [Exclusive]
Teaser posters don’t get much better than the one that Collider gets to exclusively debut for the upcoming film My Animal. The vibrant and intriguing artwork gives a pretty clear message of what we can expect from the supernatural drama. The movie follows a teenage hockey goalie who falls in love with a figure skater. The problem is, it gets much harder to hide the fact that you’re a werewolf when you start hanging out with people you like.
Comments / 0