ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Water officials' message: Golf industry must do more to meet ongoing drought

By Larry Bohannan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xfgxe_0kCqWUIh00

Even in the middle of a cool and wet winter in the Coachella Valley and California in general, officials of the Coachella Valley Water District have a blunt message for the desert’s golf course industry: Take the ongoing drought seriously, because changes could be coming to water availability sooner rather than later.

“We wanted to give the picture as we know it today where the state of play is for our water resources,” said Dr. Robert Cheng, assistant general manager for CVWD and one of the main speakers at a golf and water summit that attracted more than 150 golf industry officials Wednesday at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage. "We hope we paint a picture that is accurate, that is dire, that there is a need for additional actions from the golf industry to help them still maintain viability in this current situation.”

Golf course superintendents and general managers from throughout the desert listened to presentations on advances in drought-tolerant grasses and technological advances that can help save water on the desert’s 120 courses. But Cheng and Pete Nelson, a director of the CVWD, made the more important presentation on the state of the Colorado basin and how water from the Colorado River can no longer be counted on as a long-term solution to irrigation needs for golf courses or agriculture in the desert.

“The facts on the ground in the desert have never really created any sense of urgency,” said Craig Kessler, director of public affairs for the Southern California Golf Association and the head of the Coachella Valley Golf and Water Task Force. “But the important point in today’s presentation is the facts on the ground now create a sense of urgency in the Coachella Valley golf community as well, precisely because it is the Colorado River water allocation that has to be dealt with.”

More: 'A land of permanent drought': Coachella Valley's golf courses work to cut water usage

Eighteen golf courses served by CVWD use strictly river water for irrigation, while more than 30 others use a blend of river water, recycled water and groundwater pumped from the aquifer under the desert. A desert course can use up to 1 million gallons of water a day in the heat of the summer, less in the cooler winter months. River water has been an inconsistent source of water, with Cheng saying the district has received as much as 70 percent of its contracted allotment in some years since the mid-2010s, but only five percent of that allotment in each of the last three years.

“This valley has survived droughts. That was the whole point of me making the point to 2014 (a drought year with just 5 percent allotment). I mean, something happened, and we still survived,” Cheng said. “I think what the story now is, as we are starting January 2023, it’s a different world. I think the spotlight and intensity of the drought conversation in the 23rd year of the drought is real.”

Nelson told the gathering how water levels at both Lake Powell and Lake Mead on the Colorado River continue to decline. Even with the snowpack in the Colorado basin at 126 percent, Nelson said that will only provide a little more water than needed for an average year, not enough to wipe out two decades of drought in the basin that provides water for seven states and Mexico.

“That 7 million acre feet of water (in the snowpack this year) does not meet the demand of 9 million acres feet in the lower basin,” Nelson said. “So that’s Arizona, that’s California and it’s southern Nevada. And interestingly enough, that’s where all the golf courses are, right?”

Federal mandates coming?

Nelson is part of negotiations trying to reach a consensus by the end of the month on a framework to keep the lakes above levels needed to generate electricity and to provide water for the Colorado basin. He told the crowd Wednesday he was not confident a deal can be reached by Jan. 31, which would allow the United States Bureau of Reclamation to come up with its own plan.

“Will the bureau come up with their own framework? Absolutely,” Nelson said. “They are going to look at things like reasonable and beneficial use of water. In government terms, that's a 417 action. So they look at water use and see if it is reasonable and beneficial. Your and my observation of what is reasonable and beneficial is probably different from theirs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RrVw5_0kCqWUIh00

Chris Bien, golf course superintendent at Desert Willow Golf Resort in Palm Desert and president of the Hi-Lo Desert Golf Course Superintendents Association, said the turnout Wednesday showed that golf facilities are taking water conservation seriously.

“We talk about it more than we used to and having this many people in the room sit there for two and a half hours and listen to everyone’s opinions, well, everybody came because they wanted to hear about it,” Bien said. “So absolutely we are taking it much more seriously.”

Tim Putnam, director of agronomy at La Quinta Country Club, said he attended the meeting to hear about the future Colorado River water restriction. Putnam said his club could move quickly on some conservation projects.

“We’ve got a turf reduction design ready to go. That’s why we asked the question. If we implement this right away, will we get credit for it,” Putnam said about looming mandates for reductions. “If they stick to the water budget, you’ve got a water budget based on the acreage at your facility, you’ve got to reduce the amount of that budget, not just a flat say 20 percent when you are already watering super efficiently.”

Another concern for superintendents and general managers was funding of such project. Clubs estimate it costs between $15,000 and $20,000 to take out one acre of turf and replace it with drought-tolerant plants and irrigation, and the return on that investment is long term. Some new funding for such projects could be on the way through the federal Inflation Reduction Act passed last August. Some of the money from that bill is set aside for fund water conservation projects. Cheng told the crowds that by May, CVWD will be ready to help golf courses apply for those funds.

“The message we hope (golf officials) will take to heart is that we want the golf course industry to survive,” Cheng said, noting that golf employs around 8,000 people in the desert and produces $700 million in revenue. “We recognize the importance of it. Right now, we have a golden opportunity to access some funding from the federal government to help you achieve some of these conservation measures.”

“There is confusion on how to sell it to a membership or a municipality,” Bien said. “You want to be able to say, 'Hey, we are going to do this and we are going to get it paid for, or part of it paid for, or we’ll get funding.' And we don’t know that we are actually going to get that, and it is hard to say that. So I think we are all trying to do other (conservation acts) in addition to that.”

Bien added that the message for the golf industry at the summit was clear.

“It was informative. We got a picture of what the future could hold, and we need to do better as an industry as a whole,” Bien said.

Kessler added the desert is still in better shape for golf courses than other areas of Southern California.

“Urgency by desert standards is a fraction of the coast (Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties), but as you heard from Peter Nelson’s presentations, if you look at the levels of those two lakes, it just keeps going down even when we have wet years,” Kessler said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Water officials' message: Golf industry must do more to meet ongoing drought

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oc-breeze.com

How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?

Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Lake Tahoe snowpack levels nearly 250% above normal

(KTXL) — After California was hit by several atmospheric rivers, the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region have increased to almost 250% above normal. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe, is 246% over the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 16. The Central Sierra is […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

California Reservoir Levels Steadily Rising After All These Storms, According to State Agencies

After three years of drought, this winter’s unforgettable rains have replenished at least some of the state’s water storage, KRON4 reported. After consecutive years of droughts, many of the state’s reservoirs had dipped to drought emergency levels. California always receives the vast majority of its precipitation between November and March, but recent years hadn’t received much precipitation to refill them (a more and more common occurrence as climate change accelerates).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lake County News

Amador: My dream coming true

In 2001, I wrote an op-ed entitled, “I Have a [Trail] Dream.”. My dream back then was that someday all trail users would respect each other's personal choice of recreational activity and work in a collaborative manner on important trail stewardship projects, travel planning and forest health efforts. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds

(NEXSTAR) – Where you live has a big impact on how long you live, a recent analysis of major U.S. metro areas finds. While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter, according to a MoneyGeek report.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
KGUN 9

Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
onscene.tv

Kidnapper Escapes into Mexico While Being Pursued | US/Mexico Border

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 PM LOCATION: US/Mexico Border CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The mother of a 8 & 6 year old children apparently kidnapped the children and fled from Menifee in Riverside County into Tijuana, Mexico. The woman does not have any custody with the children and may be 5150 as she claims to hear voices in her head. The Menifee PD pursued the Honda Odyssey down the I-15 from Riverside County. The Escondido PD picked up the pursuit as the chase went through their city. The woman continued down to San Diego and ended up southbound on the I-5 at speeds over 90 mph in the rain. Communication was almost impossible since most of the agencies could not talk to each other due to the encryption for all agencies now in California. Officers were using their cell phones to communicate. The Police asked for the US Customs and Border Patrol to close the border heading into Mexico, but it wasn’t done. The woman made it with the children into Tijuana, Mexico. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

First responders are responding to a swift water rescue on N Indian Cayon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. A picture taken by our crew at the scene shows what appears to be the windshield of a vehicle submerged underway. Details remain limited, we have a crew at the scene gathering more information. Stay The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy