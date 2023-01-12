Read full article on original website
Related
Japan to roll out plans to back Ukraine at 'appropriate time', U.S. official says
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Japan is engaged deeply on issues in Ukraine and is expected to roll out plans at the "appropriate time" to support Kyiv against Russia's invasion, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Trump news - live: US now ‘investigation nightmare’ says Trump as he tells GOP to not give in on debt limit
Donald Trump has had a busy weekend venting on Truth Social about his grievances relating to his treatment since a large trove of classified material was recovered from Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach home, in the summer.The former president’s ire was reignited following the discovery of a small number of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president at his home and an office he once used.Mr Trump is especially vexed by his perception of the differences in the respective special counsels that Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed to investigate the separate matters.Robert Hur, whom Mr Trump...
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street in uneven trading
Major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday and the Nasdaq edged up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of a big drop in Goldman Sachs after the investment bank’s results came in far below analysts’ estimates as dealmaking dried up. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange. The market is coming off its best week in two months. Several other companies are reporting their latest results this week, including Netflix and Procter & Gamble.
EXPLAINER: How ominous is the debt limit problem?
WASHINGTON — (AP) — On the brink of hitting the nation's legal borrowing limit on Thursday, the government is resorting to "extraordinary measures" to avoid a default. But -- take a breath -- the phrase technically refers to a bunch of accounting workarounds. Yes, accounting. Because the debt...
Comments / 0