How Many Episodes Is 'The Mandalorian' Season 3?
After an explosive trailer that sets the Star Wars stakes high for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Disney+ also revealed the episode count for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu’s next adventure. Unsurprisingly, Season 3 of The Mandalorian has eight episodes, the same as Seasons 1 and 2. No need to change a winning formula, right?
'The Last of Us': Who Are the Fireflies?
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us. In a single episode, The Last of Us justifies all the hype surrounding HBO’s highly-anticipated zombie apocalypse drama. Episode 1 introduces us to Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tess (Anna Torv), teasing their journey across a destroyed version of the U.S. It also explores the cordyceps outbreak that almost wiped out humanity. Finally, Episode 1 also explains the main factions fighting for control in the post-apocalyptic world. On that note, the first episode’s title, “When You're Lost in the Darkness,” directly references the Fireflies, a revolutionary group that’s trying to reinstate democracy in America.
'The Last of Us': Sarah's Presence Means More in the Show Than in the Game
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us.The harrowing opening to the acclaimed video game, The Last of Us, is one that is built around an inevitable path toward unimaginable tragedy. The loss of not just the world as the characters knew it to be but the life of the person they hold closest is what gets dashed in an instant that will reverberate through the rest of their lives. The stunning new television adaptation is a work that, while recreating much of the later scenes beat for beat, also takes us a bit deeper into its emotional underpinnings in its reimagining of this opening. In addition to going a long way to distinguishing itself early on, it signals the beginning of a refreshing willingness to get more wrapped up in storylines that the game had only begun to scratch the surface of. Characters, even ones that we only get small glimpses of, feel richer and more developed here in a way that is surprising as the original story had already provided a strong narrative foundation. The series takes that a step further in a way that feels earned as opposed to being just about providing exposition and backstory. Rather, it adds a texture that brings the world to life that much more even for the characters who won't survive to see it.
'The Last of Us' Episode 1 Recap: Look for the Light
Few video games are as beloved as The Last of Us, which has made HBO’s adaptation of this story one of the most anticipated video game adaptations in recent memory. For existing fans of this series, the opening chapter of this story is one of the most heartbreaking stories ever told in a video game, and yet this new series from Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, manages to do it justice in this first episode, “When You're Lost in the Darkness.”
‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Reveals if ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Could Return for Season 2
The Walking Dead may have concluded, but walker addicts need not worry—they have three new spinoff series coming in the next year featuring five of the series' most popular characters. Not just that, though, but existing spin-offs may well be continuing. One such spin-off, Tales of the Walking Dead, was a different take on the world—an anthology series, featuring one-off episodes based around new characters, and some returning ones as well. The first season featured actors like Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, and Danny Ramirez, and originally aired in August 2022.
Before ‘The Last of Us,’ Bella Ramsey Showed Her Range in This Historical Comedy
Back when Bella Ramsey first charmed audiences as the adorable Lady Lyanna Mormont in Season 6 of Game of Thrones, none of us would’ve guessed that, just seven years later, she would be fighting to survive the apocalypse alongside Pedro Pascal in HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us. It’s not that she doesn’t have the experience, mind you: after helping the Starks take back Winterfell from the Boltons, Lady Lyanna remained around to fight against the mindless, living-dead hordes of the Night King, so our girl knows a thing or two about fighting zombies. Still, it is quite a shock to see little Lady Lyanna all grown up and ready to kick some ass in a more modern setting. However, Bella Ramsey didn’t just hide in Bear Island after the end of Game of Thrones just to reemerge over half a decade later on a different show. Over the course of the past seven years, the now 19-year-old actress has kept on working, delivering one amazing performance after the other, the greatest of which has certainly been in the film Catherine Called Birdy.
'Attack on Titan' Season 4 Part 3 Sets Release Date
Attack on Titan has finally received a return date as the anime adaptation of the popular manga series quickly approaches its finale. While it might have the name the "Final Season," the fourth season of the highly acclaimed anime series has been going on for over two years now, with the season being split into multiple parts. Part 3 of the Final Season, dubbed the "Final Arc," continues the trend of being split into parts as it has been announced that Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 Final Arc will be split into two halves, with the first half set to return in Japan on March 4, 2023.
Why 'The Walking Dead' Spin-offs Are Transitioning to Six-Episode Seasons
The Walking Dead: Dead City is bringing Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan back to our screens as Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, but in a new way that may seem unusual to long-term The Walking Dead viewers. For a show that concluded its final season with a two-part, 24-episode run, the move to 6-episode seasons may seem alien to fans of the show, but there are multiple reasons for this.
From 'The Bad Guys' to 'Puss in Boots': The 10 Best Animated Movies of 2022, Ranked by IMDb Score
2022 was a great year for animation, with the medium soaring to new heights with fantastic productions from around the world. While Disney and Pixar are usually the leaders in the space, 2022 saw several creators and studios move past those usual suspects to produce some of the year's best films. Animation isn't just a genre for children, as the medium often explores mature topics with a deft hand and emotional resonance.
Ramy Youssef's Animated Series Casts Mandy Moore, Alia Shawkat, and Chris Redd
Ramy Youssef is bringing a new series to our screens soon, this time with an animated comedy titled #1 Happy Family USA. The show first received a two-season order in 2022 as part of Youssef's first-look deal with the studio. Variety has revealed the core voice line-up for the show. Youssef, Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), and Mandy Moore (This Is Us) will star as series regulars along with Salma Hindy (Roast Battle), Randa Jarrar (Ramy), Whitmer Thomas (Am I OK?), and Akaash Singh (Conquest).
Mel Brooks Turned a Timeless Legend Into an Unforgettable Movie By Making Fun of It
Of all the countless iterations of the legend of Robin Hood, one reigns supreme – Mel Brooks' Robin Hood: Men in Tights. This Robin Hood story may not be the first the comes to mind out of the many movies the timeless legend has inspired over the years. There's Ridley Scott's take on the legend, which reunited him with his Gladiator star Russell Crowe. There's the campy Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. There's the 2018 effort from Otto Bathurst, which is...better left undiscussed. And of course, there's the animated Disney film, which reinterpreted the famous archer and his allies as animals. Mel Brooks' version, though, stands heads and shoulders above the rest, providing the most compelling on-screen version of the story – an irony because Robin Hood: Men in Tights is a parody.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania' Posters Put the Characters in the Heart of the Quantum Realm
Marvel Studios has released new posters for the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania movie. The posters feature our hero, his family of fighters, the big bad villain - Kang The Conqueror, and the currently mysterious character, Roi Krylar. The Marvel Studios poster release comes as fans anticipate the debut of the movie on February 17.
‘In Love All Over Again’ Trailer Teases the Start of a Familiar Love Story
Netflix has announced the release date of their new Spanish romantic comedy series, In Love All Over Again, in a new teaser. In the clip, just over a minute-long, the streamer announced that the series which comes from the creator, Carlos Montero will arrive on its platform on Valentine’s Day. Perfect day to release a rom-com, don’t you think?
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Turn Up the Heat in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Poster
The Magic Mike saga has spawned something of an empire for Channing Tatum. Taking off back in 2012, the first installment in the franchise chronicled the story of Mike Lane, a handyman during the day and stripper at night. Whilst there was plenty of top-tier choreography, the film also tapped into some of the less glamorous parts of the lifestyle such as struggling to make ends meet and the easy path to over-indulgence. The film loosely pulled from Tatum's experience of stripping during his younger years which inevitably added to his delivery as Mike. More than a decade on from the film's successful release, threequel Magic Mike's Last Dance is gearing up to hit screens and its official poster has been unveiled in its honor.
'The Cabin in the Woods' Ending Explained: Horror Tropes Run Amok
Director Drew Goddard's 2011 horror/comedy The Cabin in the Woods offered audiences a satirical, self-referential, and tongue-in-cheek take on the standard tropes of the horror genre. Playing on the blended lines between horror and dark comedy, the film -- written by Goddard and Joss Whedon -- presented a fairly run-of-the-mill story punctuated by self-aware send-ups of its own plot and genre. Despite its satirical bent, or perhaps because of it, it has in subsequent years become one of the most memorable horror films of the decade.
How to Watch 'Missing': Showtimes and Streaming Status For the 'Searching' Sequel
Over the years, we've seen several talented directors and screenwriters take the idea of technological horror and thriller stories and use it to create interesting, thought-provoking, and enjoyable movies for the big screen. As movies like Unfriended (2015) and Searching (2018) made waves at the box office on a shoestring budget, technological thrillers have proven to be a genre-defying experiment. As a follow-up to Searching, Missing, directed by Nick Johnson and Will Merrick, is the most recent entry on the list. However, the two plots are unrelated, making the franchise something of an anthology series.
‘Horrible Bosses’ First Proved That Colin Farrell Is Comedy Gold
Colin Farrell is having a moment in his career right now that every actor dreams of reaching; he’s carved out a niche of interesting roles that signify to filmmakers that he’s interested in pursuing wildly different projects, and never quite doing the same role twice. Last year, Farrell delivered four outstanding performances; he starred as a sensitive Irish loner in The Banshees of Inisherin, a caring father in a sci-fi world in After Yang, a loyal and brave public servant in Thirteen Lives, and one of the most outrageous criminals in Gotham City in The Batman. It’s his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, though, that has earned Farrell the most accolades this award season, as it proved that he could be hilarious and heartbreaking at the same time. However, Farrell’s skill for comedy was already evident to anyone that saw his outrageous performance in the 2011 comedy Horrible Bosses.
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Breakdown: A Bigger Galaxy and a Return to Mandalore
Star Wars television really took off in 2022, with The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Tales of the Jedi, and Andor all offering a wildly different perspective on the galaxy far, far away. Even though it’s been several years since a Star Wars film has received a theatrical release, the franchise’s popularity hasn’t eroded in the slightest thanks to the success of the television programming on Disney+. This success began back on the day of the platform’s debut when The Mandalorian first debuted. It goes without saying that the release of Season 3 in March is one of the most anticipated television events of the year, and we just got an extended look at what to expect in what’s sure to be a thrilling season.
Werewolves Are Unshackled in 'My Animal' Poster [Exclusive]
Teaser posters don’t get much better than the one that Collider gets to exclusively debut for the upcoming film My Animal. The vibrant and intriguing artwork gives a pretty clear message of what we can expect from the supernatural drama. The movie follows a teenage hockey goalie who falls in love with a figure skater. The problem is, it gets much harder to hide the fact that you’re a werewolf when you start hanging out with people you like.
WTF Is Going on in 'Beau Is Afraid'??
The trailer for Ari Aster’s newest film, Beau is Afraid, was recently released and has everyone asking the same question: What the heck is this film about? Despite being an enthralling and chaotic trailer, the plot is still rather abstract. Due to the popularity of the director’s previous films, Hereditary and Midsommar, it’s no surprise that the details about his anticipated follow-up are vague and ambiguous. The trailer appears to show Aster departing from his mainstay horror genre and delving into the dark comedy category. However, the movie did just land an ‘R’ rating for strong violent content. After compiling everything known about the film, including the poster, the trailer, and Aster’s 2011 short film Beau, the puzzle pieces kinda start to fall into place. As far as the available information gets us, here’s what is going on in Beau is Afraid.
