'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis Ditches Netflix for New TV Show
Tom Ellis is best known for his role as the Devil in Lucifer, where the titular character leaves hell to open a club in Los Angeles. The actor has continued to work since the series' end in 2021, and he now stars in a new show with Emma Roberts. The Hulu series will be titled Second Wife and is created by Ellis' wife, screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, who has worked on Fear the Walking Dead, Queen America, and Hulu's Tell Me Lies, Deadline reported. She took to Instagram to celebrate the news and wrote, "am so excited about this!!! It has been a passion project of mine for years. Grateful to my husband officialtomellis for convincing me to write it, and to hulu emmaroberts and kpreiss for being the dream team." Ellis also commented on the announcement, tweeting, "Well this is exciting!!!!! I love you MoppyOpps and I'm also incredibly fond of you RobertsEmma Belletristbooks Karahpreiss and hulu."
New Shows to Watch on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, and Showtime the Week of Jan. 16, 2023
Find out what's coming to your favorite streaming platforms the week of Jan. 16, 2023.
Night Court Review: NBC's Sitcom Revival Makes a Case for Old School Comedy
Late last year, Hulu debuted a new series called Reboot. The premise, in its very meta way, was about Hulu rebooting an old sitcom, bringing back the original cast while also hiring a new team of writers and a younger lead. Reboot wasn't particularly funny, but it did manage to mine some interesting territory when it comes to the nature of rebooting a classic sitcom. Who would be the audience? Do you stick to the jokes and rhythms that worked before, or do you need to cater to more modern sensibilities? How has the nature of comedy shifted, and can the old coexist with the new?
'American Horror Story' Creator Ryan Murphy's Next 'American' Series Heading to Production
Yet another Ryan Murphy-tagged show is one step closer to heading to TV screens. American Sports Story, an upcoming scripted anthological limited series that marks that latest addition to the American Horror Story creator's American series lineup, is "heading toward production," FX president John Landgraf confirmed during the network's Television Critics' Association panel on Jan. 12. According to Landgraf, per Deadline, FX has "a fairly complete set of scripts for American Sports Story by Stu Zicherman." However, the FX boss noted, "we haven't dated that."
'The Last of Us's Humor Makes Its Characters More Compelling
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Episode 1 of HBO's The Last of Us.The Last of Us games are known for their brutal violence, shocking deaths, and seemingly hopeless situations, but amidst all the despair and horror there is a surprising amount of warmth and humor as well. HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us uses biting retorts and dark comedy to make its characters relatable and compelling, an excellent tactic for a show that has the difficult task of compressing the original game's travel sequences, replete with casual conversation, into a narrative that fits the time constraints and expectations of television.
Here's What the 'Glee' Cast Has Said About the Upcoming Docuseries 'The Price of Glee'
At the Jingle Ball in December, McHale–who played Artie on Glee–told InTouch Weekly that while he had no hand in the docuseries' creation, he was willing to debunk any rumors that the show may propagate. "You don't necessarily want to give something more attention than it maybe deserves...
These Episodes Of "The Office" Actually Prepared Me For Corporate America
All the warnings were there.
Mel Brooks Turned a Timeless Legend Into an Unforgettable Movie By Making Fun of It
Of all the countless iterations of the legend of Robin Hood, one reigns supreme – Mel Brooks' Robin Hood: Men in Tights. This Robin Hood story may not be the first the comes to mind out of the many movies the timeless legend has inspired over the years. There's Ridley Scott's take on the legend, which reunited him with his Gladiator star Russell Crowe. There's the campy Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. There's the 2018 effort from Otto Bathurst, which is...better left undiscussed. And of course, there's the animated Disney film, which reinterpreted the famous archer and his allies as animals. Mel Brooks' version, though, stands heads and shoulders above the rest, providing the most compelling on-screen version of the story – an irony because Robin Hood: Men in Tights is a parody.
How Many Episodes Is 'The Mandalorian' Season 3?
After an explosive trailer that sets the Star Wars stakes high for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Disney+ also revealed the episode count for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu’s next adventure. Unsurprisingly, Season 3 of The Mandalorian has eight episodes, the same as Seasons 1 and 2. No need to change a winning formula, right?
'Attack on Titan' Season 4 Part 3 Sets Release Date
Attack on Titan has finally received a return date as the anime adaptation of the popular manga series quickly approaches its finale. While it might have the name the "Final Season," the fourth season of the highly acclaimed anime series has been going on for over two years now, with the season being split into multiple parts. Part 3 of the Final Season, dubbed the "Final Arc," continues the trend of being split into parts as it has been announced that Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 Final Arc will be split into two halves, with the first half set to return in Japan on March 4, 2023.
The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira Teases Mysteries, Answers in Rick & Michonne Spinoff
Where is Rick Grimes? What became of Michonne, who set out to find the missing Rick? Will Rick and Michonne be reunited as lovers — or as enemies? All are questions to be answered in The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, the new in-the-works spin-off series from AMC and showrunner Scott M. Gimple. Six years after Rick (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter, Michonne (Danai Gurira) embarked on a journey to rescue her husband and bring him home to their children: Rick Jr. (Antony Azor) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
‘This Is Us’ Stars Milo Ventimiglia and Jon Huertas Reunite for New ABC Series
Former 'This Is Us' best pals Milo Ventimiglia and Jon Huertas will team up once again for several episodes of Milo's new ABC series, 'The Company You Keep.'
A Future ‘Gilmore Girls’ Star 1st Auditioned to Play Sookie Before Melissa McCarthy
A 'Gilmore Girls' actor revealed that the first role she auditioned for was Melissa McCarthy's landmark role of Sookie St. James.
Happy 72nd Birthday Charo
Today is the 72nd birthday of the bigger-than-life entertainer with the bigger-than-life given name that has shortened it to simply “Charo.” She is everyone’s very favorite Love Boat guest stars. The woman just delivers every time! The world is a better place because Charo is in it.
Fast and Furious 10 just recast Dom Torreto’s son for upcoming finale
Fast X has recast Dom Torreto’s son Brian, hinting that his role will be bigger for the action movie and its sequel. The Fast and Furious movies are coming to an end with a two-parter finale, consisting of Fast X and its sequel, Fast and Furious 11. The long...
'The Last of Us': Who Are the Fireflies?
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us. In a single episode, The Last of Us justifies all the hype surrounding HBO’s highly-anticipated zombie apocalypse drama. Episode 1 introduces us to Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tess (Anna Torv), teasing their journey across a destroyed version of the U.S. It also explores the cordyceps outbreak that almost wiped out humanity. Finally, Episode 1 also explains the main factions fighting for control in the post-apocalyptic world. On that note, the first episode’s title, “When You're Lost in the Darkness,” directly references the Fireflies, a revolutionary group that’s trying to reinstate democracy in America.
Before They Were Famous: Stars in After-School Specials
Michelle Pfeiffer & Val Kilmer, One Too Many, 1985. "It was only some drinks until one mistake made it one too many," warned the trailer for this cautionary tale about drinking and driving, which was directed by Pfeiffer's then-husband, Peter Horton. "I usually don't cringe when I think back or see myself," Kilmer told PEOPLE in 2013 of his past performances.
When M3GAN will be streaming, based on what we know
M3GAN, the latest sci-fi horror film from Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) and screenwriter Akela Cooper (Malignant), opened in theaters a week ago to thunderous critical and commercial success. The film, which stars Allison Williams (Get Out), Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), and Jenna Davis, who provides the voice for...
John Larroquette Confirms Wild Texas Chainsaw Massacre Story
Sometimes the stories you hear on the internet turn out to be true. John Larroquette confirmed in an interview with Parade one such rumor while promoting the NBC reboot of his beloved "Night Court" television series. When queried if in fact he took weed as payment from director Tobe Hooper...
‘In Love All Over Again’ Trailer Teases the Start of a Familiar Love Story
Netflix has announced the release date of their new Spanish romantic comedy series, In Love All Over Again, in a new teaser. In the clip, just over a minute-long, the streamer announced that the series which comes from the creator, Carlos Montero will arrive on its platform on Valentine’s Day. Perfect day to release a rom-com, don’t you think?
