Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13-year-old shot and killed, allegedly by another 13-year-old, identified
CLAIRTON, Pa. — UPDATE: A 13-year-old shot and killed in Clairton has been identified. Chase Jones of Clairton was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner as the teen shot and killed Monday night. Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk, 13, been charged with homicide in connection to the shooting. According to the...
WTOV 9
Jefferson County nursing director lauded for life-saving efforts
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County General Health District recognized Nursing Director Hannah Piko for saving a man's life with CPR after he went into cardiac arrest at the Steubenville Planet Fitness earlier this month. Members of the health board applauded Pike for her heroic act and presented her...
Mentor identifies 19-year-old Monroeville shooting victim as Aceyn Ausbrook
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a young man in Monroeville Saturday night.A mentor, Anthony Mock, who has been in constant communication with the family, told KDKA, that the young man is 19-year-old Aceyn Ausbrook, who they called Ace.Ausbrook had his whole life ahead of him after graduating from Gateway High School last year, but loved ones believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.Mock holding back tears, thinking about Ausbrook."He was a young champion and I loved his heart," Mock said.He took Ausbrook under his wing and...
Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
West Virginia county charges 19 people
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
West Virginia man indicted in Ohio murder
Elvin Tisdale is in custody. Reports said he is waiting on extradition from West Virginia to Ohio.
Man charged in murder of local Ohio man
Elvin Tisdale is in custody. Reports said he is waiting on extradition from West Virginia to Ohio.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police find missing woman, child
(WHTM) — State Police and an Allegheny County Police Department found a woman and child safe on Sunday, Jan. 15. The Penn Hills Police Department, located in Allegheny County, was searching for a woman and child. The woman was operating a green 2017 Nissan Rogue, bearing Pennsylvania registration LPJ-4764....
Harrison News-Herald
At home in Harrison County
CADIZ—When Robert Cochran was 32 years old, he emigrated to what would, nearly ten years later, become Harrison County. The year was 1803, and Cadiz was recently established. Cochran bought 80 acres of land about a mile outside of town for $200. There, according to the book “Historical Collections of Harrison County,” he built “a cabin of poles, daubed inside and out with mud, having a stick chimney, puncheon floor, clap-board roof, and clap-board door.” In the winter, he was joined by his friend John Maholm. They would have their meals together and then head out to each work on their own, clearing the land.
3 people taken to a hospital after crash in Allegheny County
CHURCHILL, Pa. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Allegheny County. 911 dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Lewin Lane and Beulah Road in Churchhill at around 3:16 p.m. The status of the injured people is unknown at this time.
Family asks for public's help in finding truck that slammed into their home
NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - In Westmoreland County, a search is underway for the driver of a truck that slammed into a home. The truck crashed into a home on Old Trail Road in North Huntingdon. The family said the truck slammed into the home and then immediately drove away. They believe that it was a Ford truck that hit their home and they're asking for the public's help in finding out who was behind the wheel.
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
philadelphiaobserver.com
Police Question and Release Vigilante Who Shot Houston Restaurant Robber 9 Times!
*Houston police have questioned and released a man who shot a robber nine times at a taco restaurant on Thursday (Jan. 5). The incident occurred at Ranchito #4 Taqueria in southwest Houston and was captured on surveillance video. Police had been searching for the customer who shot the robber, identified as 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington, SandraRose reports.
wtae.com
'My body was going both directions on the hood': Mt. Lebanon man recounts harrowing hit-and-run
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Mt. Lebanon police confirmed the department is investigating an alleged hit-and-run earlier this week on Kelso Road, where it was caught on dash camera footage that was shared with Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Watch the video above. "I am absorbing it," said Ashton Zeher. "I'm...
1 dead after SWAT situation in Westmoreland County
JEANNETTE, Pa. — Police and SWAT crews were called to an incident in Jeannette on Monday. According to investigators, crews were called to Wencliff Lane at around 9:40 a.m. The incident was contained to the Hill Top Estates mobile home park, according to state police, who said to disregard a previous alert to Westmoreland County residents to shelter in place.
WTOV 9
No stranger to the law, Steubenville man arrested on cocaine charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Steubenville man is behind bars after authorities conducted a search warrant on Thursday and discovered a large amount of cocaine at his Ridge Avenue home. Quincy Dudley , 51, was arrested after the Jefferson County Drug Task Force seized approximately 165 grams of cocaine,...
Wheeling man wins CASA’s Volunteer of the Year
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – One Wheeling Area resident recently received state-wide recognition for volunteering his time and efforts as a child advocate. The West Virginia chapter of CASA for Children recently held it first ever state-wide awards gala. Long time advocate Fred Renchler was named Volunteer of the Year. Renchler has been a teacher […]
WFMJ.com
East Liverpool nurse accused of stealing painkillers from Boardman nursing home patients
A grand jury has handed up an indictment accusing an East Liverpool nurse of stealing pain killers from two residents of a Boardman nursing home. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday charged 45-year-old Vanessa Schreffler with theft of drugs, illegal processing of drug documents, and aggravated drug possession. A...
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 12, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet. West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
Comments / 0