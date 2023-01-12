Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
CMU students march in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr.
MT. PLEASANT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to honor the legacy of the late civil rights leader. Hundreds of students, staff and community members did just that with a peace march on the campus of Central Michigan University. Another story: Ferris State to host...
Sheriff's office urges people stay safe ahead of Tip-Up Town festival
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office is asking that people play it safe ahead of this year's Tip-Up Town festival. The sheriff's office posted aerial photos of Houghton Lake on Monday, urging people to stay off the ice due to mild winter conditions. Another story: Tip-Up...
Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY this morning for Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Charlevoix Counties. Slippery roads and slower than normal traffic is expected. Be careful of ice on roads and sidewalks. Scattered showers Tuesday. Mostly rain, but...
One person dies and another is injured in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One person died and another was injured in a crash in Chase Township on Saturday. Deputies responded to a crash at 4:04 p.m. at the intersection of US-10 and Depot Street, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Two patients were airlifted to...
Wellston man arrested after holding two women hostage
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 50-year-old Wellston man was arrested after holding two women hostage, state police said. Troopers were called to the man’s home, a shed on Lily Rd. in Norman Township, shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday. One of the women told police she and a friend...
