1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince William Co. shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police in Prince William County are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another hurt Monday night. According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge. Police have not said at what time the shooting happened.
Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint in Prince William County; police searching for suspects
WOODBRIDGE, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint when stopping to pick up a rider, and Prince William County police are searching for the suspects. Officers responded to the 15000 block of Cardin Pl. in Woodbridge on Sunday around 3:25 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
Person shot, injuries unknown in incident outside Manassas
The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.
Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.
Prince William County Public School system considering additional security measures
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - The Prince William County Public School system could soon have new security screening technology. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan reports that according to Superintendent LaTanya McDade, the technology would be similar to those used at sports stadiums and national museums, and would prevent students from bringing weapons on to school grounds.
Increased police presence at Richard Montgomery HS following lockdown
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Richard Montgomery High School students will see an increased police presence Tuesday following last week's lockdown following an assault and the report of a gun on campus. Authorities say the initial incident happened Friday, January 13 when two students - not from Richard Montgomery HS but from...
Police: Suspects robbed employees outside Prince William business
Police in Prince William County are looking for a group of men who they say robbed a business' employees at gunpoint while they were outside.
Prince William Police looking for SUV taken in armed carjacking
It was determined that the victim, who was working as an Uber driver, had stopped to pick up a customer when an unknown masked man with a firearm opened the driver's side door of his SUV. As the victim got out, the masked man got in, followed by two others, and drove away.
Man found guilty of forcing way into Silver Spring apartment, killing man in front of family
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A Montgomery County judge found 44-year-old Tremayne Dorsey guilty of forcing his way into a Silver Spring apartment where he shot and killed a man in front of his family. The shocking murder happened in November 2021 at an apartment on Treetop Drive. Officers say Dorsey...
Fairfax County considers updating its cut-through traffic mitigation program
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - There are certain residential roads drivers aren’t allowed to turn on during rush hour in Fairfax County. The goal is to mitigate traffic during morning and evening commute times. However, now there is a new proposal that would allow an exception to the rule so...
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Prince George's County
LAUREL, Md. - A woman was found dead after a welfare check in Prince George's County, and now police are investigating the incident as a homicide. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the call in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Rd in Laurel around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Elderly man assaulted with his own cane in Manassas; Suspect taken into custody
MANASSAS, Va. - An elderly man is hospitalized after being hit by his own cane during an assault Saturday afternoon in Prince William County. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened around 1:34 p.m. in the 9500 blk Covington Place in Manassas. Police said the man, identified as...
Prince George's County teacher emails explicit photos to students
A teacher at a Prince George's County high school mistakenly sent out sexually explicit photos to the student-body, according to school officials. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
Man Killed By Brother In Prince George's Mourned By Many
Condolences were pouring in on social media for a 43-year-old man stabbed dead by his 55-year-old brother earlier this month in Prince George's County, authorities said.Tiron Tyler, of District Heights, died on Monday, Jan. 9 — five days after being stabbed by 55-year-old Antonio Ward, Prince …
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
Man stabbed, killed early Tuesday in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man was stabbed and killed early Tuesday morning in southeast D.C. Police responded to the 1500 block of 19th Street just after 12:15 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators have no suspects or motives at...
Police ID woman stabbed, killed in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a deadly stabbing in Prince George's County over the weekend. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in the Laurel area for a welfare check. Police say they found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Montgomery County implements color-coded system for announcing school delays, closures
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Public Schools has implemented a new color-coded process for informing students, parents and staff when weather requires a delay or closing, and when a closure might justify a shift to virtual instruction. MCPS has six operational status options, which will now...
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed
The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
