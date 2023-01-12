ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA9

1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince William Co. shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police in Prince William County are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another hurt Monday night. According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge. Police have not said at what time the shooting happened.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Increased police presence at Richard Montgomery HS following lockdown

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Richard Montgomery High School students will see an increased police presence Tuesday following last week's lockdown following an assault and the report of a gun on campus. Authorities say the initial incident happened Friday, January 13 when two students - not from Richard Montgomery HS but from...
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man stabbed, killed early Tuesday in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man was stabbed and killed early Tuesday morning in southeast D.C. Police responded to the 1500 block of 19th Street just after 12:15 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators have no suspects or motives at...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police ID woman stabbed, killed in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a deadly stabbing in Prince George's County over the weekend. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in the Laurel area for a welfare check. Police say they found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
LAUREL, MD
cardinalnews.org

‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed

The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
VIRGINIA STATE

