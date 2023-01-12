ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Help needed: Immigration crackdown worsens worker shortage for Florida businesses

On the way to a business meeting in Fort Lauderdale, hotelier Jan Gautam dropped in on a Holiday Inn Express location in Boynton Beach. But Gautam wasn't there to check-in. "I am going to make the beds," said Gautam, president and CEO of Orlando-based Interessant Hotels & Resort Management. "Our manager there needs help and if I don't go, what happens?"
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

From book drives to free lunches: A look at MLK day of service across Palm Beach County

Monday may have been a "day off" for thousands across Palm Beach County in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but for volunteers and festival organizers, it was the ultimate "day on" serving the community and organizing events to honor the civil rights leader on the 94th anniversary of his birth. About 400 volunteers gathered at West Palm Beach's Currie Park on Monday morning to pack lunches and toiletry bags for people experiencing homelessness. The...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida

Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
floridainsider.com

Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets

Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

'It's a beautiful thing': People using South Florida cold weather shelters grateful for warm place to stay

Fla. — Cold weather shelters are open across our area and the people using them say they’re grateful they have a warm place to sleep tonight. At the shelter at the Percy Peek Gym in Fort Pierce, some people using the facility shared how grateful they were on Saturday night. The shelter opened Friday night and will be open Sunday night and Monday night as well.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Police investigating antisemitic flyers left at homes in Boca Raton

Boca Raton police are investigating an apparent act of antisemitism. Witnesses told WPTV a pickup truck tossed packets onto the driveways and front yards in some city neighborhoods on Saturday. Some of the neighborhoods that were targeted are located between two very busy streets— Dixie Highway and U.S. Route 1....
BOCA RATON, FL
wpgxfox28.com

11 Best Beaches in South Florida to Visit (2023)

Originally Posted On: https://villapads.com/details/best-beaches-in-south-florida-to-visit. 11 Best Beaches in South Florida to Visit (2023) South Florida is home to many fantastic sights and scenes. However, it is most known for the abundance of beautiful beaches on offer. This majestic stretch of coastline is home to some of the best beaches in the world, offering exceptional views across the awesome Atlantic ocean. If you’re planning a vacation at any point in 2023, then you’ve come to the perfect place!
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Broward County

Lakes are fascinating and full of lovely animals. Some lakes are very deep, surpassing 100 feet. They are everywhere, including Broward County. There are 32 lakes in Broward County, Florida. But which ones are the deepest? Keep reading to discover the deepest lake in Broward County. Where is Broward County?
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Inflation not stopping people from traveling

Inflation and ongoing talks of a looming recession don’t seem to be stopping people from traveling. Taking in the view at Lake Worth Beach on Monday, rising inflation did not stop Diana Rojas from making memories. "Not at all. In a couple days, I'll be boarding to Puerto Rico,"...
PALM BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

8 people shot, 1 critically, at Fort Pierce park

Eight people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting that occurred during a car show at Ilous Ellis Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Monday night. Four additional people were injured while fleeing the scene at the park near Avenue M...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Bird strikes of planes common, usually not dangerous

A bird strike forced the emergency landing of a JetBlue flight out of Palm Beach International Airport to New York city on Sunday. Video shows a falling bird after colliding with the JetBlue plane shortly after takeoff. The man who shot it near the PBI runway claims he heard a...
PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Antisemitic messages may not be breaking law, officials say

Neighbors in Boca Raton call it anti-Semitism but the U.S. Constitution might not. Boca Raton community members say packets with disturbing messages were thrown into their yard. And Boca Raton Police are investigating. "It's still hate speech at the end of the day and it shouldn't be put in a...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy