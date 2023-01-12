Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Pink Bird Car Wash hires workers that were in foster care, homeless
In the month it’s been open, business has been steady at Pink Bird Car Wash off Belvedere and Australian near West Palm Beach. Owner Brent Andrews said the search for employees hasn’t been easy. He found help though, through community partnerships, including local nonprofit Vita Nova, a group...
Antisemitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building
Antisemitic messages and a Nazi swastika displayed on a downtown West Palm Beach building are connected to the investigation in Boca Raton.
Help needed: Immigration crackdown worsens worker shortage for Florida businesses
On the way to a business meeting in Fort Lauderdale, hotelier Jan Gautam dropped in on a Holiday Inn Express location in Boynton Beach. But Gautam wasn't there to check-in. "I am going to make the beds," said Gautam, president and CEO of Orlando-based Interessant Hotels & Resort Management. "Our manager there needs help and if I don't go, what happens?"
From book drives to free lunches: A look at MLK day of service across Palm Beach County
Monday may have been a "day off" for thousands across Palm Beach County in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but for volunteers and festival organizers, it was the ultimate "day on" serving the community and organizing events to honor the civil rights leader on the 94th anniversary of his birth. About 400 volunteers gathered at West Palm Beach's Currie Park on Monday morning to pack lunches and toiletry bags for people experiencing homelessness. The...
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets
Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
'It felt like a dream,' west Boca Raton girl says of winning homecoming king
With the Florida legislative session about three months away, there is already talk from Florida Senate leaders about expanding the "Parental Rights In Education" law, which critics call the "Don't Say Gay" measure, to cover additional grade levels. But one Palm Beach County high school student and member of the...
'It's a beautiful thing': People using South Florida cold weather shelters grateful for warm place to stay
Fla. — Cold weather shelters are open across our area and the people using them say they’re grateful they have a warm place to sleep tonight. At the shelter at the Percy Peek Gym in Fort Pierce, some people using the facility shared how grateful they were on Saturday night. The shelter opened Friday night and will be open Sunday night and Monday night as well.
Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Palm Beach County crowned
There's a new Miss South Florida Fair and a Miss Palm Beach County in town. Annie McGrath won Miss South Florida Fair and Caroline Smith won Miss Palm Beach County.
Police investigating antisemitic flyers left at homes in Boca Raton
Boca Raton police are investigating an apparent act of antisemitism. Witnesses told WPTV a pickup truck tossed packets onto the driveways and front yards in some city neighborhoods on Saturday. Some of the neighborhoods that were targeted are located between two very busy streets— Dixie Highway and U.S. Route 1....
11 Best Beaches in South Florida to Visit (2023)
Originally Posted On: https://villapads.com/details/best-beaches-in-south-florida-to-visit. 11 Best Beaches in South Florida to Visit (2023) South Florida is home to many fantastic sights and scenes. However, it is most known for the abundance of beautiful beaches on offer. This majestic stretch of coastline is home to some of the best beaches in the world, offering exceptional views across the awesome Atlantic ocean. If you’re planning a vacation at any point in 2023, then you’ve come to the perfect place!
A former supermodel tells her story of homelessness to revival in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH — From selling juice at her local market in Jamaica at 11 years old to walking London Fashion Week with no modeling background, one thing has held true throughout Nadine Willis’ life. She is a people person. Her customers today at Publix would agree. Willis, who...
Discover the Deepest Lake in Broward County
Lakes are fascinating and full of lovely animals. Some lakes are very deep, surpassing 100 feet. They are everywhere, including Broward County. There are 32 lakes in Broward County, Florida. But which ones are the deepest? Keep reading to discover the deepest lake in Broward County. Where is Broward County?
Inflation not stopping people from traveling
Inflation and ongoing talks of a looming recession don’t seem to be stopping people from traveling. Taking in the view at Lake Worth Beach on Monday, rising inflation did not stop Diana Rojas from making memories. "Not at all. In a couple days, I'll be boarding to Puerto Rico,"...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Deputies: West Palm Beach man dies after having a medical episode while driving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after, deputies say, he had a medical episode while driving. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 14, around 8:45 a.m., Jeffrey Baker, 76, was driving south on Forest Hill Boulevard. Witnesses say, Baker veered off...
Crooks steal $98,400 from victims in rideshare 'grandparent scam,' police say
The Port St. Lucie Police Department is warning residents of a “grandparent scam” targeting the elderly community. Police said at least four victims received calls between Jan. 12 and Jan. 14 from a woman identifying herself as a grandchild. According to police, the woman told the victims she...
8 people shot, 1 critically, at Fort Pierce park
Eight people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting that occurred during a car show at Ilous Ellis Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Monday night. Four additional people were injured while fleeing the scene at the park near Avenue M...
Bird strikes of planes common, usually not dangerous
A bird strike forced the emergency landing of a JetBlue flight out of Palm Beach International Airport to New York city on Sunday. Video shows a falling bird after colliding with the JetBlue plane shortly after takeoff. The man who shot it near the PBI runway claims he heard a...
Antisemitic messages may not be breaking law, officials say
Neighbors in Boca Raton call it anti-Semitism but the U.S. Constitution might not. Boca Raton community members say packets with disturbing messages were thrown into their yard. And Boca Raton Police are investigating. "It's still hate speech at the end of the day and it shouldn't be put in a...
