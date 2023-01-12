Read full article on original website
Related
US stocks close mixed as Dow dives nearly 400 points on weak Goldman Sachs earnings
Both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley noted the more challenging macroeconomic environment, and saw declines in dealmaking.
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street in uneven trading
Major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday and the Nasdaq edged up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of a big drop in Goldman Sachs after the investment bank’s results came in far below analysts’ estimates as dealmaking dried up. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange. The market is coming off its best week in two months. Several other companies are reporting their latest results this week, including Netflix and Procter & Gamble.
United Airlines posts $843 million profit, bullish on 2023
United Airlines reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue higher than Wall Street expectations and gave a bullish 2023 forecast that assumes people will keep traveling despite inflation and concern about the economy. After the market closed Tuesday, United said it earned $843 million in the quarter. The Chicago-based airline said it...
Comments / 0