USU researchers publish new CRISPR findings

Researchers from Utah State University had two papers published in a major research journal earlier this month, focused on the discovery and details of a new CRISPR immune system. USU biochemists Thomson Hallmark and Ryan Jackson partnered with Germany’s Helmholtz Institute for RNA-based Infection Research, biotechnology company Benson Hill and...
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’

Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
County Council member hopes local leaders can 'begin again'

During the opening of the first Cache County Council meeting of 2023, Council Member Karl Ward expressed his hope that the council would move past the turbulence of the past year. He referenced the 1970 film “Scrooge,” a musical retelling of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy Scouts of America

New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy …. New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of...
Video shows cougar lurking around on Ogden resident's driveway

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A cougar can be seen walking around in a video taken in an Ogden neighborhood. The cougar is seen entering the frame on the left side of the video on Jan. 13, around 1:45 a.m., and continues to cross the driveway of 204 Taylor Avenue.
UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People Dead, Many Missing

A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. UPDATE: Deadly Tornados in Southern US Leave 9 People …. A deadly tornado outbreak in 7 states causes deaths, damages and destroyed neighborhoods. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese...
Lawsuit Filed Against Boy Scout of America and LDS Church

Leaders of Crossroads of the West Council allegedly sexually abused a boy scout and told him to keep quiet about it. ABC4's Kade Garner brings us the latest information on the case. Lawsuit Filed Against Boy Scout of America and LDS …. Leaders of Crossroads of the West Council allegedly...
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
Weber county resident is given the first "Duck Defender" award for saving waterfowl

The international title of “Duck Defender” was awarded for the first time to Weber County resident Adison Smith for significant progress in waterfowl advocacy and rescue in North America. Smith is the president and co-founder of Wasatch Wanderers Animal Rescue, which has saved over 400 waterfowl and adopted out over 200 ducks and geese while advocating for preventative measures against domesticated ducks and geese being abandoned.
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah

When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
Body discovered in Ogden, police say its been there since September

OGDEN, Utah — South Ogden Police Department responded to the discovery of a body Friday evening. The department believes it had been there since September. Officers were dispatched to the area of 4800 S. Washington Blvd following the discovery of a deceased male. The body was discovered on the side of Washington Blvd.
Identities released of men killed when car slams into Ogden building

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Ogden Police Department has released the names of the two men who died in a Weber County crash over the weekend. The victims were identified Wednesday as Branson Harward, 19, the driver, and Jordan McCluskey, 20, the front-seat passenger of the vehicle. According to...
