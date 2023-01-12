The international title of “Duck Defender” was awarded for the first time to Weber County resident Adison Smith for significant progress in waterfowl advocacy and rescue in North America. Smith is the president and co-founder of Wasatch Wanderers Animal Rescue, which has saved over 400 waterfowl and adopted out over 200 ducks and geese while advocating for preventative measures against domesticated ducks and geese being abandoned.

