ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

East St. Louis man sentenced to 8 years for automatic handgun

By Liz Dowell
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xpy9U_0kCqTlSn00

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man was sentenced on Tuesday to eight years in prison for having a gun that had been modified to work as an automatic weapon with a 50-round drum magazine. The gun was linked to three shootings, one of which was fatal. Derron Smith-Johnson, 28, pled guilty to unlawful possession of a pistol by a felon and unlawful possession of a machine gun due to the firearm’s automatic switch.

His gun was legal, but the switch Smith-Johnson used to convert the gun to an automatic weapon was not. His Glock 23 is a 40-caliber pistol with a switch that makes it work like an automatic rifle and a magazine that can hold 23 live bullets. Agents also discovered, in a bedroom drawer, a 50-round drum magazine loaded with 50 live rounds.

Top Story: Illinois police find woman’s body after suspicious traffic stop

Smith-Johnson’s fingerprints were found on the Glock 23 weapon, which was eventually linked to the three shootings and the homicide through ballistics comparisons. Based on lab results, the same gun was used in three shootings and a homicide during February 2022. The crimes happened within a week of each other, and a silver GMC Acadia was used in both of them.

Trending: Missouri House adopts new dress code for women Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Investigators used camera footage during the investigation to determine who Smith-Johnson was. Agents then headed to a Belleville, Illinois, apartment where he was known to stay. Smith-Johnson was taken into custody soon after the police arrived, and the homeowner gave permission for the house to be searched.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

St. Louis police investigating 3 homicides that occurred in 2-hour span

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in St. Louis City are investigating three homicides that occurred within a span of two hours Monday. The first shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of California, which is in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. A 26-year-old woman was shot and taken to a hospital, where she later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman shot, killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood Monday evening, police said. The woman, around 30 years old, was found in the 4300 block of West Belle Place not conscious or breathing around 9:20 p.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Officer treated for trouble breathing after traffic stop, St. Louis City police say

ST. LOUIS — An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was taken to a local hospital with trouble breathing Monday, police said. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a third district officer conducted a traffic stop near the area of South Broadway and President Street just before noon in south St. Louis' Marine Villa neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Jury convicts Missouri man of 2021 carjacking spree

A jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday convicted a man of all charges connected to a series of carjackings and a home invasion in May of 2021. Jurors deliberated less than two hours before convicting Drew Clark, 37, of three counts of carjacking, three counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Student Charged In Connection With Threat Report

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Friday announced the filing of felony charges against a student in connection with threats involving a high school. Spencer T. Hurley, 19, of Glen Carbon has been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). The offenses are alleged to have taken place on or about Tuesday (Jan 10).
GLEN CARBON, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy