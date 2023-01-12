Read full article on original website
Pay it Forward: Raising awareness for Alopecia among children
North Liberty, IA — Charlie Thompson is like many other 7-year-old girls; She goes to school, does gymnastics, and likes playing with her dog. The only difference Charlie has from other kids her age is that she has Alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes her to be completely bald.
Green Iowa Americorps volunteers help feed homeless on MLK Day
Volunteers with Green Iowa Ameri-Corps took to the streets of Cedar Rapids for Martin Luther King Junior Day, serving both lunch and dinner at the Willis Dady Overflow Shelter. It's part of an effort to help shelter residents, give a break to employees in honor of Doctor Martin Luther King...
Community gathers for Devonna Walker Candlelight Vigil at Gospel Tabernacle Church
Cedar Rapids — Sunday evening, residents gathered for a community candlelight vigil held for Devonna Walker at the Gospel Tabernacle Church. The vigil was held to honor Walker's memory, who was stabbed to death outside a Cedar Rapids apartment two weeks ago. Anthony Arrington, Board Member for Advocates for...
Annual Coralville Winterfest Schedule Announced
Coralville’s annual celebration of the Winter season takes place Saturday, January 21 with a variety of both indoor and outdoor activities for the whole family, all within the framework of celebrating the city’s sesquicentennial in 2023. Starting at 10:30 am,watch the famed bald eagles on the Iowa River...
OPERATION QUICKFIND
MARION, Iowa — The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Aaron Warren. The 18-year-old was last seen in the 1727 Mary Drive, around 7:21 on Sunday morning. Aaron is 5 feet 5 inches tall, around 140 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a...
OPERATION QUICKFIND: Theodore Wolf
The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for 83-year-old Theodore "Ted" Wolf. Theodore was last seen on Monday, January 16 at 12:30 p.m. driving his red Ford Edge bearing license plate EL779. He is 5'9" with brown eyes and gray hair. If you have any information, please contact...
Why are tornadoes in January so rare in Iowa?
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Was it on your bingo card? A tornado in January in eastern Iowa. The earliest tornado on record in a calendar year. Only the second time twisters have happened during the month. The last time that happened? January 26th, 1967. And that's...
The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium kicks off 19th Annual Ice Fest
Dubuque — Saturday morning, the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium kicked off their 19th Annual Ice Fest in the West Building. The museum had indoor and outdoor activities to celebrate the winter season, featuring:. Outdoor sledding. Ice skating demos. Ice Rescue demos from the Dubuque Fire Department (FD).
More body camera footage shown in Day 2 of Alex Jackson triple murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Almost an hour of new body camera video is introduced in the second day of the trial of the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his parents and sister inside their northeast side home 19 months ago. \. Officer Korie Barber's testimony...
Second tornado confirmed in Eastern Iowa Monday
A second tornado was confirmed in Eastern Iowa on Monday. The National Weather Service confirms an EF-Unknown tornado touched down in southeast Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon, amidst a rare spat of tornadic activity in Eastern Iowa. This is only the second time tornadoes have been reported in Iowa during the...
PHOTO GALLERY: Tornado touches down in eastern Iowa
A January tornado touched down Monday in Iowa County. Iowa's News Now meteorologist Nick Stewart captured photos of the storm as it went by Williamsburg.
The Hawkeye Wrestling Club hosts their 12th Annual Arctic Plunge
Coralville — Saturday afternoon, the Hawkeye Wrestling Club (HWC) hosted their their 12th Annual Arctic Plunge event at Brown Deer Golf Course. The goal of the fundraiser is to support the club's athlete and train them for world Olympic titles. Chad Beatty, Executive Director of HWC, says the club...
Tornado in Iowa County on unseasonably warm January day
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A tornado touched down in Iowa County Monday near Williamsburg. Meteorologist Nick Stewart took photos of the storm and says it appears to have lifted around 2:20 p.m. While the tornado was in progress, the Iowa County Emergency Management reports a semi was...
Iowa County Sheriff: No injuries reported following tornado
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa — There have been no reports of anyone getting injured after an EF-1 tornado touched down northeast of Williamsburg, the Iowa County Sheriff says. Sheriff Robert Rotter says a semi truck and a vehicle were blown off Interstate 80. There were also reports of downed power...
WATCH: Second day of testimony in Alex Jackson triple murder trial
After a break for MLK Day on Monday, the Alex Jackson triple murder trial continues Tuesday. Jackson is charged with killing his parents Jan and Melissa and his younger sister Sabrina in June of 2021. On Friday, the first witnesses took the stand including some of the families neighbors along...
Iowa City Police respond to shots fired at Pedestrian Mall
Iowa City — On January 14, at approximately 4p.m, Iowa City Police responded to a report of an armed subject that fired multiple shots at the intersection of East College and South Clinton streets. Thanks to timely witness information provided to dispatchers, officers were able to detain the shooter...
Man arrested after Pedestrian Mall shooting
Iowa City — A man has been arrested for firing shots at the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City Saturday. Dante Yance, 29, was arrested shortly after the shooting and faces multiple charges including; trafficking stolen weapons, going armed with intent and assault with a deadly weapon. Police say Yance...
