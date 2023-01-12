Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Far Western Sioux County Hog Barn Receives Major Damage In Fire
Sioux County, Iowa, near Hudson, SD — A hog confinement was damaged and a few hogs were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, January 15, 2023, near Hudson, SD. According to Hudson Fire Chief Justin Teunissen, at about 8:35 a.m., the Hudson Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 3241 Cherry Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley or a little over three miles due north of Hudson.
No injuries reported in Pierce Street vehicle crash
First responders tell KCAU 9 that both people were able to exit the car and were not injured. The vehicle had to be towed from the intersection.
siouxlandnews.com
Two people died in a house fire in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Two people are dead after a fire at their home in Spirit Lake Thursday night. The Spirit Lake fire department says its crews were called to that home on the north end of West Lake Okoboji just before 11 o'clock Thursday night and learned on the way that two people were trapped inside the home.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Area Hospitals After Saturday Morning Crash
Hull, Iowa — Two Sioux Center residents were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a Saturday morning rollover crash near Hull. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place at 10:14 Saturday morning on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Deputies say...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Sheriff Introduces Newest K9 Team
Sioux County, Iowa — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has introduced their newest K9 Rocky, a one-year-old German Shorthair Pointer from the Netherlands. K9 Rocky was purchased from I-80 K9 in Atlantic, Iowa, and is trained in narcotic, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin detection. Deputy Agustin Martinez will be his handler and the duo spent 10 days in Atlantic training and forming a close bond, becoming certified.
kscj.com
VICTIM OF NEBRASKA STREET FATAL SHOOTING IDENTIFIED
THE VICTIM OF A FATAL SHOOTING SATURDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED. 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND AFTER BEING SHOT AT HER RESIDENCE LOCATED AT 3319 NEBRASKA STREET. THE SUSPECT, 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.
marshallradio.net
Semi-Truck Driver Injured After Truck Jackknifed on Interstate 90
ADRIAN — A semi-truck driver was injured after his truck jackknifed on I-90 east of Adrian Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 1:15 Saturday afternoon, a 2023 Freightliner Semi was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 in Olney Township of Nobles County when it left the roadway and jackknifed.
kiwaradio.com
Egg Prices Are Up Due To Avian Flu
Urbandale, Iowa — The avian flu has affected not only wild birds but our egg-laying hens as well. That’s from the Executive Director of the Iowa Egg Council and Iowa Poultry Association, Kevin Stiles. He says avian flu is transmitted from bird to bird. Wild birds carried the avian flu when they passed through Iowa as they flew south for the winter. The wild birds then transmitted the avian flu to laying hens, among other poultry.
siouxcountyradio.com
Fire Destroys Rock Valley Sale Barn
A Sale barn in Rock Valley was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, the call came in shortly after 9pm. Eshuis says they encountered heavy fire and smoke when they arrived on the scene. Eshuis says the 40 x 60 steel building...
kiwaradio.com
Heavy Snow Forecast For Wednesday Into Thursday, 6-11″ In Northwestern Iowa
Northwest Iowa — Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could even get nearly a foot of snow. The range for us here in Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
nwestiowa.com
Vehicle in snow leads to arrest for OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 41-year-old Lester woman was arrested about 1:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, near Rock Rapids on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and child endangerment. The arrest of Brandi Carter Phillips stemmed from the investigation of a report of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. and stopped traffic in both westbound lanes. According to preliminary reports, the first vehicle was a 2008 Toyota 4Runner that lost control from road conditions while entering I-90 from the Brandon exit. The Toyota spun into a concrete wall and was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Windstar.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—An 18-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Leah Ann Vande Hoef stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima on Harrison Avenue near 410th Street on the southeast edge of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Stray of the Day: Meet Mork & Mindy
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Meet Mork and Mindy. They’re both 9-to-12-month-old, cream-and-white kittens. These two are brother and sister. They were surrendered to the shelter after their former owner passed away. The shelter’s hoping to find them a home together. Not only do they have the cutest faces, […]
siouxlandnews.com
NEW DETAILS: Woman on the phone with 911 when she was shot, man charged with murder
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — 2:30 PM SUNDAY: A woman was shot as she was on the phone with 911, calling for help after her boyfriend pulled a gun on her. In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, Sioux City Police tell Siouxland News that officers were called to a home at 3319 Nebraska St. after a woman called 911 at 9:42 p.m., to report her boyfriend was pointing a gun at her.
kiwaradio.com
kiwaradio.com
Lester Woman Faces Felony Charge After She And Her Children Were Found Partially Stuck In The Snow
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Lester woman faces a felony charge after her car was reported as stopped along the roadway near Rock Rapids. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of their deputies arrested 41-year-old Brandi Phillips of Lester on Friday afternoon. They tell us that...
kicdam.com
Update: Two Fatalities Reported in Thursday Night House Fire in Dickinson County
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Two people have died as a result of a Thursday night house fire in Spirit Lake. Fire Chief Pat Daly tells KICD News crews were initially called to 20945 151st Street in the Triboji Beach area around eleven o’clock. Chief Daly says the nature...
