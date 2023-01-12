Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Times
Rogers: Sure that’s Aspen’s soul spoiled?
Oh, the woe. The wonder is anyone lives here, the place is wrecked so bad. Have you noticed where all this wailing comes from? Well, the wrinkles, the degree of white in the hair, the waxing on and on and …. Clues plain as snow. You think elders weren’t...
Aspen Times
Aspen Times
La Couture: There is an issue at airport
I have known Mr. (Bill) Sullivan since 1976. He did a great job running Mellow Yellow Taxi (a company that covered the city of Aspen and Pitkin County’s airport). Mr. Sullivan is struggling to comprehend Colorado PUC rules. I have been operating my limo service for over 18 years....
Aspen Times
Milias: APCHA has wrong guy for job
In 2020, when the APCHA board realized it needed some muscle to deal with program compliance issues on its behalf, it sought to hire an official hearing officer or two. This seemed like a reasonable first step toward compliance enforcement for a program riddled with abuse that relies on tattle-tales and anonymous tips to root out the scofflaws.
Aspen Times
Fornell: Can’t do that
I read the letter submitted by Steve Saunders in the Thursday paper last week. Steve attempted to legitimize Mr. Ireland’s office use at Common Ground. Mr. Saunders appears to be confused, so I will help him or anyone curious to understand. An HOA approval to do building/remodel work and...
Aspen Times
Mahaffey: Please don’t pass school bus
Aspen School District is back in session, and our school buses have been out and about picking up students again. As a reminder, it is illegal to pass a school bus that has its lights activated, and we have unfortunately seen close to 20 illegal passes of stopped school buses actively unloading/loading students since we returned on the Jan. 2.
Comments / 0