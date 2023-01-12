ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hong Kong Targets LNG Imports This Year

European countries are “well prepared” to deal with the fallout from sanctions on Russian oil products, the EU's energy commissioner insists. Qatar's energy minister says Russian gas will likely return to Europe at some point despite ongoing diversification efforts due to a lack of alternatives and the ongoing need for the fuel.
G7 Price Cap Sees Some Trades, But Most Outside

The G7 price cap imposed on Russia’s crude exports last month has proved at least partially successful, with some Western insurers confirmed to be covering shipments in compliance with the $60 per barrel cap. A relatively bullish view of China's appetite for oil has led Opec forecasters to hold...

