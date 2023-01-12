Read full article on original website
Related
energyintel.com
Hong Kong Targets LNG Imports This Year
European countries are “well prepared” to deal with the fallout from sanctions on Russian oil products, the EU's energy commissioner insists. Qatar's energy minister says Russian gas will likely return to Europe at some point despite ongoing diversification efforts due to a lack of alternatives and the ongoing need for the fuel.
Japan to roll out plans to back Ukraine at 'appropriate time', U.S. official says
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Japan is engaged deeply on issues in Ukraine and is expected to roll out plans at the "appropriate time" to support Kyiv against Russia's invasion, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday.
energyintel.com
G7 Price Cap Sees Some Trades, But Most Outside
The G7 price cap imposed on Russia’s crude exports last month has proved at least partially successful, with some Western insurers confirmed to be covering shipments in compliance with the $60 per barrel cap. A relatively bullish view of China's appetite for oil has led Opec forecasters to hold...
Comments / 0