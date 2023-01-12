Read full article on original website
Christian Bale's new Netflix movie The Pale Blue Eye is being called everything from "silly" to "smart"
The movie is streaming on Netflix now
Where Was ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Filmed? Christian Bale’s Netflix Movie Turned Pennsylvania Into West Point
The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix may not be based on a true story, but it still strives for accuracy when it comes to recreating the real-life setting for this fictional tale. Based on Louis Bayard’s 2003 novel of the same name, The Pale Blue Eye stars Christian Bale as a seasoned 19th-century detective named Augustus Landor who teams up with a young and eager Edgar Allan Poe (played by Harry Melling) to investigate a series of murders at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.
‘Marlowe’ trailer teases Liam Neeson’s 100th film as the must-see noir thriller of the year
What a career Liam Neeson has had; from Schindler’s List to Star Wars to Batman Begins to his flagship role as Bryan Mills in the Taken franchise, Neeson has surely booked his ticket to the cinematic history books; a fitting accomplishment, considering he kicked off his film career in 1978 playing none other than Jesus Christ himself.
‘Glass Onion’ Now the Fifth Most-Watched Netflix Movie Ever
For the third straight week, Glass Onion was the biggest film on Netflix despite receiving very stuff competition from another star-studded murder mystery new to the service. That was The Pale Blue Eye, a new thriller from Crazy Heart director Scott Cooper that stars Christian Bale as a detective working a case at West Point in the 1830s, where he’s joined in his investigation by a young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe (played by Harry Melling). The two films were almost neck-and-neck on the weekly most-watched movies chart. Netflix users watched 44.3 million hours of Glass Onion, while they watched 42.9 million hours of The Pale Blue Eye. That’s more than the other eight movies on the weekly most-watched list put together.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
Ronan Vibert obituary
The British character actor Ronan Vibert, who has died aged 58 after a brief illness, made his most impressive entrance in Saving Mr Banks, the 2013 live-action Disney film about PL (Pamela) Travers, author of the Mary Poppins books. In the opening scene, set in 1961, the writer – played...
11 best Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix movies don't have the best reputation — but these 11 films are critically-acclaimed triumphs that demand a space in your watchlist.
Cult 1980s Slasher Movie Getting Sequel Almost 40 Years Later
Almost 40 years after the 1984 release of the original, The Mutilator is getting a sequel in 2023. Surprisingly, writer/director Buddy Cooper is still at the helm after all this time, and he's bringing actors from the original back in a Wes Craven's New Nightmare-style meta horror exploration. In the film, The Mutilator is apparently a movie, but when someone decides to make a remake, real-world murders start up.
Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1
Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Lovecraft Country star lands next lead movie role
Lovecraft Country and King Richard star Aunjanue Ellis has landed her next movie role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has joined the cast for Ava DuVernay’s next film. The Selma director will write and direct the film, which is based on Isabel Wilkerson’s nonfiction book, Caste: The...
MLK Box Office Looks Beyond ‘Avatar’ and ‘M3gan’ and Sees Reason for Hope
We began the year on a strong note with the hold for “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Disney) and a $30 million start for the low-budget horror film “M3EGAN” (Universal). Now we have the Martin Luther King weekend, historically one of the strongest before May. This time, it faces some impediments — a lack of holdovers, few awards releases going wide, and no top-flight opener. Pre-Covid MLK debuts like”Bad Boys for Life,” “American Sniper,” “Glass,” and “Ride Along” opened to more than $40 million. Between 2018-2020, the three-day MLK weekend totaled $130 million-$166 million (not calculating a 20 percent+ increase in...
New Animated Movie Debuts With Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
Avatar: The Way of the Water hit theaters this weekend, and while it's most certainly winning the box office, it isn't actually the highest-rated movie to be released. The James Cameron-directed sequel currently has a 78% critics score and 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes which doesn't quite match up to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish's 97% and 98%. The new animated movie sees the return of Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots as he copes with being down to the last of his nine lives, and finds himself hunted by Goldilocks and the Three Bears. You can check out some of the reviews for the animated film below...
‘Avatar 2,’ ‘M3GAN’ hold onto top spots at the box office
New movies like “Plane” and “House Party” were no match for “Avatar: The Way of Water” and the killer doll horror “M3GAN” at the box office this weekend. The two holdovers topped the charts again according to studio estimates Sunday. In first...
Steven Spielberg‘s ’The Fabelmans’ Gets Prestige Drama Treatment in India Release by Reliance Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Reliance Entertainment will release Steven Spielberg’s awards season contender “The Fabelmans” on Feb. 10 across India. The India release is significant because, even though U.S. movies have grown their market share to around 11% of the box office, the vast majority of it is dominated by Hollywood franchises, superhero films or creature features, which are dubbed into several local languages. Prestige dramas, such as “The Fabelmans,” when they do get released, are only shown in their original English versions. A deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood, “The Fabelmans” is a cinematic memory of the forces and family that...
House Party Cast: Where You Know The Stars Of The Comedy Remake From
The new House Party remake cast looks like the right kind of people to party with.
‘Marlowe’ Trailer: Liam Neeson Stars In His 100th Movie From ‘The Big Sleep’ Director Neil Jordan
Any film noir lover knows the names of novelist Raymond Chandler and his hardboiled detective, Philip Marlowe, go hand in hand with the film genre. And over the decades, there’s been several timeless renditions of Marlowe onscreen, from Humphrey Bogart and Dick Powell‘s seminal performances in “The Big Sleep” and “Murder, My Sweet” to Elliott Gould‘s off-beat take in 1973’s “The Long Goodbye.” Now Liam Neeson takes a crack at the character, in his 100th film role, in “Marlowe,” in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend.
Netflix finally unveils a release date for Idris Elba’s ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’
There’s some good news today for fans of one of Idris Elba’s most iconic roles as Netflix finally announced the new Luther movie, called Luther: The Fallen Sun. The movie will get a dual release: in theaters the end of Feb. and on Netflix in March. Luther was...
Matt Reeves Compares Cloverfield and The Batman: "We Didn't Bomb Gotham Yet" (Exclusive)
Matt Reeves delivered one heck of a Batman movie last year with The Batman, and he's developing several other projects in that universe. Reeves is hard at work on The Penguin spinoff series that will begin filming this year, and there's even a series focusing on Arkham Asylum in the works for HBO Max. The Batman director's job seems pretty safe as Warner Bros. Pictures recently signed him to an overall deal and even made sure his universe was safe after hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of the newly minted DC Studios. Gunn ad Safran will definitely be doing their own thing with the DC Universe and will more than likely recast the main Justice League role. There was a rumor that the co-CEOs were looking for a way to bring Robert Pattinson and Reeves' Batman into the main DCU but that was quickly debunked. Reeves has been doing press for Cloverfield's 15th anniversary and 4K Blu Ray release, and ComicBook.con's Chris Killian got the chance to chat with the director and he revealed an update on his sequel to The Batman. Also in the interview, Reeves compared the damage at the of both his films.
‘Skinamarink’ Called Scariest Horror Film Of All Time [ TRAILER ]
'“Skinamarink,” a microbudget horror film that has received buzz online after debuting at this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival, has been acquired by horror streamer Shudder and will receive a theatrical run via IFC Midnight, starting Jan. 13. It will debut on Shudder later in 2023' more via VARIETY.
