Ocala, FL

Ocala jury: Michael Wayne Jones should be put to death for killing four children

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
 4 days ago
A jury on Thursday unanimously recommended that Michael Wayne Jones, the man who admitted killing his wife and four children in 2019, should be sentenced to death.

The nine men and three women announced the recommendation just shy of five hours after they started discussing the case.

State law requires unanimous jury recommendations for death sentences. Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti will factor the recommendation when he imposes sentence at a later date.

Ocala death penalty case:Trial date set for man accused of killing 4 kids and his wife

Life or death?:Will Ocala jurors recommend the death penalty for family killer Michael Wayne Jones?

Guilty plea:Summerfield man pleads guilty to killing wife, 4 children, may face death penalty

Reaction to the verdict

Before leaving the courtroom Thursday, Richard Bowers, father of two of the four murdered children, said since the killings occurred, he has not been able to heal.

Sitting with his wife and family, Bowers, holding his hands together, cried when the clerk announced the jury's recommendation. Other family members also cried.

Executive Assistant Public Defender John Spivey, surrounded by fellow defense lawyers Morris Carranza and Amanda Sizemore and medical specialist Amanda Stickey, took turns hugging Jones.

Jones, of Summerfield, was escorted by a bailiff out of the courtroom. He returned to the Marion County Jail, where he has been since he was arrested in Georgia and returned here for trial.

Spivey told a Star-Banner reporter: "We gave it our best shot."

Prosecutors said they appreciate the jury's effort, attention and devotion to the case, especially over the Christmas holidays. Assistant State Attorneys Amy Berndt and Rich Buxman received hugs and praise from the Bowers family.

A family no more

The 41-year-old Jones was detained in Georgia after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash in September 2019. He told law enforcement officials that his wife's remains were in the vehicle. The victim's remains were in a tote, authorities said. Jones was interviewed by law enforcement officials. He took them to where he left the children's remains.

The remains were in a wooded area, officials said, stuffed inside a suitcase and sealed totes. He said he killed each child at different days and times by strangling or drowning them.

Authorities believe the murders occurred between July 10 and the end of August 2019.

In November, Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of Cameron Bowers, 9; his brother, Preston Bowers, 4; and sisters Mercalli Jones, 2; and 11-month-old Aiyana Jones. He knew he could face the death penalty for those charges.

At the same hearing, he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Casei. The girls belonged to the couple, while the boys were from Casei Jones' previous marriage.

The penalty phase began on Dec. 5, with the state resting after two days of testimony. The trial took a break for the Christmas holidays and resumed on Jan. 5 with the defense presenting its case. It ended Thursday.

The final decision

Now that the guilt and penalty portions of the trial are concluded, the final step will be what's known as a Spencer hearing, where the defense has one more crack at persuading the judge to impose life in prison instead of the death penalty.

It's a chance for the lawyers to present additional evidence for Tatti to consider. The judge will then set a date for a sentencing hearing. At that time, he will disclose if he will accept the jury's recommendation of death, or the defense plea for life in prison without parole.

As of Thursday, 302 people were on the state's death row, according to the Department of Corrections website. Of those, five were sentenced in Marion County.

The last Marion resident sentenced to death was Michael Shane Bargo in 2019 for the brutal killing of 15-year-old Seath Jackson.

Now 30, Bargo is the second youngest person on death row, the state's website indicate.

DOC records show 27.4 years is the average age at the time of the offense for executed inmates, and for execution, the average age is 44.9 years.

Jurors deliberate

Jurors began deliberating at 9:19 a.m. Thursday after the judge read aloud their instructions. On Wednesday, they listened to closing arguments given by both sides.

Berndt said what Jones did to the children were cold, calculated and premediated. Spivey argued that Jones' life should be spared because of traumatic childhood experiences and a litany of mental problems.

The lawyers for the defense and the prosecution had numerous people, including experts, testify at the trial.

At 11:05 a.m., the jury had two questions. Jurors wanted the defense mitigation list translated from English to Spanish for one juror. An interpreter was found and the documents were sent for certification.

The job was completed and the paperwork returned to the court for its review.

A second request from jurors was to see if an interpreter could be with them during deliberations. The judge denied that request, citing legal precedent.

By 2:12 p.m., the judge was informed the jury had reached a verdict.

With a Spanish speaking juror on the panel, the judge wanted to find out from the foreman and the juror if there were any communication problems. Both jurors said they had no issues.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

