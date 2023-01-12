Read full article on original website
Proposal to make meals free for all Virginia students at all schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -There is a push in the General Assembly this session to make breakfast and lunch free for all Virginia students. The 270 million dollar budget amendment would make room for the 51 school divisions in the state that don’t already participate in a program to provide school meals.
Get organized and declutter in the New Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people make a New Year’s resolution to declutter their homes. WDBJ7 anchor Jean Jadhon spoke with the owner of WOW Professional Organizing Service to find out some tips on how to do just that. Ann Custer’s company offers in-home services to help people get...
Set goals and stick to them
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are now in mid-January - and close to January 19, which is also known as “Quitters Day.”. Studies have shown that two-thirds of people abandon their New Year’s resolutions within a month. So, if you’re one of the many who have set a New Year’s resolution - how are you doing??
Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed
The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
Roanoke Regional Writers Conference aims to bring community together
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You might have made writing more one of your goals in the new year. There’s an event this weekend hoping to inspire writers to tackle a new project or hone in on an idea. Here to tell us all about the Roanoke Regional Writers Conference...
Board Approves Assistant Principals As Part Of Transition Planning
LOW MOOR — As part of its transition plan for the upcoming school year, the Alleghany Highlands School Board has appointed assistant principals for Alleghany High School and Covington Middle School. On Monday, the school board appointed Charity Hale and Chris Jones to serve as assistant principals at Alleghany High School. The board also appointed Marty Wood and Cindy Fox as assistant principals at Covington Middle School. The appointments are effective July 1. Each assistant principal has administrative experience that will help ensure that the transition to a fully consolidated school division in the fall of 2023 will go smoothly. Jeter-Watson, Callaghan,...
Three Roanoke County schools closed Tuesday due to power outage
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three Roanoke County schools are closing Tuesday due to a power outage, according to a spokesperson for Roanoke County Public Schools. Glenn Cove Elementary School, Northside Middle School, and Northside High School are closed Tuesday. To check for outages in your area, click here.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 16,010 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,229,877.
Virginia school district under investigation for alleged violation of human rights act
Multiple schools in Fairfax County, Virginia, are under investigation after allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before many students submitted college applications.
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Girl Scouts add internet business to cookie season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Skyline Council of Girl Scouts can be found selling their famous cookies up and down the western part of the Commonwealth. The Girl Scouts have added a new learning aspect to cookie season. “Raspberry Rally you can only order it online right now,” Kelly,...
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
Ferrum College interim president ready to get to work
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dr. Mirta Martin took the helm as interim president of Ferrum College just a couple weeks ago. Martin is humbled but also excited to get to work. “We have incredible programs, with superb faculty, dedicated staff, who are eager to pass it forward. And for me, that’s what it’s all about, it’s about passing it forward.”
Fight over gun rights continues
RICHMOND – When gun rights enthusiasts Theresa Davis and Phil Minnich made the three-hour road trip from Martinsville to Richmond’s Capitol Square on Monday, they had one message they wanted lawmakers to hear. “Virginia needs to be a constitutional carry state,” Davis said, referring to legislation that wouldn’t...
Lawmakers in Va. set to discuss testing rape suspects
Lawmakers in Richmond are discussing a proposed bill that was created after a News 3 Investigation uncovered concerns from rape survivors.
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
Organizations in Roanoke give back for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Roanoke Valley partnered with multiple organizations to give back during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Beta Chi Omega Chapter, Roanoke Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America and Community High School all volunteered. The groups...
Fox attacks Blacksburg couple
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hannah Benz and her husband were walking their two dogs on Lee Street in Blacksburg Jan. 13, when Benz says they were attacked by a wild fox. “Out of nowhere a fox came and it didn’t let go,” Benz said. She says the fox...
Virginia says FCC broadband map gets 358,000 addresses wrong; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. State says FCC has many addresses in Virginia wrong. The Virginia Office of Broadband says the Federal Communications Commission has mistakenly listed at least 358,000 addresses in the state as served by broadband when they’re not. The FCC is putting together a nationwide map of broadband coverage that will be used to guide federal funding for expanding service. (See our background story, ‘The FCC wants to map broadband coverage.‘)
