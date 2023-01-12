Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Firing incidents have once again in Florida,at martin Luther king celebrations, 8 people badly injuredSikaraFort Pierce, FL
$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
Dining Solo in Dallas for Valentine's Can Be a JoySteven DoyleDallas, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
Dallas school puts out call for stand-ins to attend event for young boys without father figures. Hundreds show up!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Memory lane: Ten moments to remember as Eagle Stadium surpasses 10-year mark
Since opening in 2012, Eagle Stadium has provided quite the home-field advantage for Allen athletics. The Eagles' football team won its first 55 games played inside the venue, many of which coincided with a prolific run for the program that included four state championships won across a seven-year span.
See how Allen's Eagle stadium has been a gathering point for the community over the last decade
Like a colosseum standing on the corner of Exchange Parkway and North Greenville Avenue, Allen ISD's Eagle Stadium has been the gathering place for Allen residents and sports fans for a decade now. Residents, students, parents and school staff have gathered to cheer on Allen High School’s athletes skirmishing against...
See how Allen High School student Michelle Feng earned an out of this world internship
Michelle Feng is an Allen High School student who is part of the Boosting Engineering Science and Technology (BEST) and FIRST Robotics Competition teams at her school. In her free time, she plays the flute at the SMU Young Artist Flute Ensembles, volunteers at the Dallas Arboretum with her friends, spends time with her family and paints.
No bull: Loose longhorns shut down part of Midlothian freeway
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Midlothian police today were forced to shut down parts of a freeway Sunday afternoon after two longhorns got loose.It all started just after 2 p.m. when the back doors on a cattle trailer opened unexpectedly and two longhorn bulls got out.Midlothian police shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 67 at 9th Street and with the help of Ellis County Animal services. A good Samaritan from the Cowboy Church in Ellis County got one of the animals wrangled back into the trailer.The second bull was eventually corralled and the freeway opened shortly before 5:00 p.m.Neither bull was hurt and there were no accidents as a result.
Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame
ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
This Lewisville staff member is living the dream as the city’s newest planner
Alexis Barnett is the City of Lewisville’s newest planner. Barnett got her degree from the University of North Texas and had the dream of becoming a planner, which she is now living. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
See how this Plano native is bringing something new to the local surfskate community
Yoshi Lee is a surfskater and Plano native. Since 2016, he has visited Allen’s The Edge Skate Park, where he’s perfected his technique. While in Thailand, Lee joined a surfskate competition, where he earned sixth place. Currently, he is building Texas’ first portable wavebank, bringing something new to the local surfskate community.
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included
Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
Motorcyclist killed, several hurt in crashes around DFW Sunday
A motorcyclist was killed and several people were injured in separate crashes around Dallas–Fort Worth on Sunday. Both incidents remain under investigation.
15-year-old Christian placed in adoptive home after family sees Wednesday's Child segment
DALLAS — As we celebrate a new year, we look forward to the promise of a new beginning and the opportunity to be happy! One of our goals here at WFAA is to find a loving home for the foster children who tell us they feel alone. And we're...
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in Dallas
Fans of hot dogs and beef steak sandwiches will be excited that one of Chicago's most famous restaurants, Portillo's, will open the door to its first location in Dallas this week.
Unsolved Murder Near UNT Campus Leaves Students on Edge
Just before the start of a new semester, an unsolved murder near the University of North Texas in Denton has some students on edge. Police say Cory Johnson, 43, was found shot after 10 p.m. Wednesday in his apartment in the 1000 block of Eagle Drive. He later died. Those...
Swift Justice Prevails as Man Jumps on Top of Car Near Dallas, Tx. [WATCH]
A man near Dallas, Tx was spotted on top of a car in the parking lot of a shopping center and things did not end well for him. As you can see below, the man started to stomp on the windshield of the car, and that is when the driver of the car decided to take off.
Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House
Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff. The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene. It is not yet clear whether anyone...
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Dallas, the bustling city in the state of Texas, is home to a number of haunted roads that are sure to send shivers down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Dallas that you should avoid if you're faint of heart:
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
