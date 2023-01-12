Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers and Shakes this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLAWest Hollywood, CA
Related
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley REAL Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Caused by Broken Heart Syndrome?
Did the Broken Heart Syndrome have something to do with Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest and death?. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, confirmed the news about the singer-songwriter's death in a statement on Thursday. The 54-year-old songstress died after being hospitalized earlier that day following a cardiac arrest. "It...
Was Lisa Marie Presley Married When She Died?
Lisa Marie Presley was married to several notable people during her lifetime. Was she married when she died? Here's what to know.
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’
Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Elvis Presley’s Nighttime Hobby Led Priscilla Presley to Make This 1 Change to Their Graceland Bedroom so He Wouldn’t Hurt Himself in the Dark
Priscilla Presley feared Elvis Presley would hurt himself with his nighttime hobby, so she took steps to ensure his safety in their Graceland bedroom.
Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death
The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Children Are the Light of Her Life! Meet the Iconic Singer’s 4 Kids
Lisa Marie Presley‘s famous family is full of love. The beloved singer-songwriter was born in 1968 to her parents, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Fast forward to today and now she has a big, blended brood of her own!. Lisa Marie first experienced motherhood when she welcomed daughter Riley...
Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.
Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
Nicolas Cage Breaks His Silence on Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley’s ‘Devastating’ Death: ‘She Lit Up Every Room’
Paying tribute. Nicolas Cage has broken his silence after ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54. "This is devastating news," Cage, 59, told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, January 13. "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some […]
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Janet Jackson’s 5-Year-Old Son Eissa Al Mana May Discover Her Superstar Status With Help of Friends
Janet Jackson is just mom to her five-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana. But leave it up to Eissa’s friends to “put it together” and figure out Mama Janet’s superstar status. Jackson, 56, appeared on the Today show on Friday to promote her “Together Again” world tour...
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Video shows Lisa Marie Presley on the Golden Globes red carpet
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of late Elvis Presley, has died, her mother confirmed in a statement. She was 54-years-old. CNN's Stephanie Elam describes seeing Presley at the Golden Globes Awards just days earlier.
Popculture
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
John Travolta Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas Alongside Son Ben and Daughter Ella: Watch
John Travolta shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella, 22, as well as late son Jett, with late wife Kelly Preston John Travolta is enjoying quality time with his family this holiday season. On Monday, the Pulp Fiction star, 68, sat with son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella Bleu, 22, in front of the family's Christmas tree to record a joyful message. The short clip documented the actor, with Ben's dog Peanut perched on his knee, and his children wishing fans a Merry Christmas. "Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄," he...
Barbra Streisand Took Over Her Ex-Husband’s Role in a Movie After Their Divorce
After Barbra Streisand and Elliott Gould's relationship that ended, Streisand ended up replacing her famous ex in a movie.
Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle
Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death
Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
Austin Butler Reacts to Lisa Marie Presley’s Death After ‘Elvis’ Biopic: ‘My Heart Is Completely Shattered’
Always on his mind. Austin Butler is mourning the death of Lisa Marie Presley after portraying her father in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. "My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," Butler, 31, said in a statement to E! News on Friday, January 13. […]
Comments / 0