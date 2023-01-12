ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
musictimes.com

Lisa Marie Presley REAL Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Caused by Broken Heart Syndrome?

Did the Broken Heart Syndrome have something to do with Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest and death?. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, confirmed the news about the singer-songwriter's death in a statement on Thursday. The 54-year-old songstress died after being hospitalized earlier that day following a cardiac arrest. "It...
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
People

John Travolta Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas Alongside Son Ben and Daughter Ella: Watch

John Travolta shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella, 22, as well as late son Jett, with late wife Kelly Preston John Travolta is enjoying quality time with his family this holiday season. On Monday, the Pulp Fiction star, 68, sat with son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella Bleu, 22, in front of the family's Christmas tree to record a joyful message. The short clip documented the actor, with Ben's dog Peanut perched on his knee, and his children wishing fans a Merry Christmas. "Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄," he...
Margaret Minnicks

Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
StyleCaster

Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death

Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
