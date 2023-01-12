ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Child struck by vehicle while crossing M-52 north of Adrian

By The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago

ADRIAN TWP. — A 9-year-old girl is in stable condition after being struck by a car Wednesday afternoon, Adrian Township police said Thursday.

The incident happened at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, a news release said. Adrian Township police and firefighters were dispatched to the area of M-52 and Shepherd Road to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a car.

The investigation showed a 9-year-old girl was trying to cross M-52 from the west side of the road to get to a residence on the east of the road when she was struck by a northbound vehicle, the release said. The driver tried to take evasive action but was unable to avoid striking the girl.

The girl was transported to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor where she was in stable condition Thursday, police said.

The Adrian Township Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Adrian Township Fire Department, Raisin Township Police Department, Raisin Township Fire Department, Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, Lenawee County Accident Investigation Team, and Michigan Department of Transportation, the release said.

Comments / 1

Daniel Raymond
4d ago

Smart move not bringing her to hospital directly across the street, pro medica. That place is a death trap, run run away!!

Reply
3
 

