Former Alabama football RB Ahmaad Galloway dies at 42 | Report

Former Alabama football running back Ahmaad Galloway, who went on to a brief pro career and was an English teacher at a St. Louis middle school, died Monday. Compton-Drew Middle School principal Susan Reid confirmed Galloway's death to WVTM.

Galloway was 42. The cause of death is unclear.

The Millington, Tennessee, native played for four years and two head coaches at Alabama, Mike DuBose and Dennis Franchione, from 1999-2002. He was a seventh-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2003 NFL Draft. He also played in NFL Europe and briefly with the NFL's San Diego Chargers until 2005.

Galloway's best season at Alabama was in 2001 when he flourished in Franchione's option offense to rush for 881 yards and six touchdowns on only 174 carries. A season-ending knee injury marred Galloway's senior year and the start of his pro career.

Galloway was also a former assistant football coach at Oak Mountain and Thompson high schools.

