PSD custodian arrested, accused of 'concerning statements regarding the safety of others'

A Poudre School District custodian was arrested Thursday after district officials say he made threats concerning the safety of others at Timnath Middle-High School.

Staff and parents of students at Timnath Middle-High School and Bethke Elementary School, where the custodian also worked, were first notified of the district’s concerns about his statements in emails sent to staff and parents of students of the two schools Wednesday evening by their respective principals.

According to those emails, the custodian “reportedly made concerning statements regarding the safety of others while working at TMHS,” Timnath Middle-High School Principal Jesse Morrill wrote. “This was not made about a specific person or group of people. Administrators, law enforcement, and PSD safety and security personnel have been notified of the incident.”

Cullin Bell, 21, of Fort Collins, was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail Thursday, Timnath Police Chief Terry Jones said. Jail records confirmed the booking, listing Bell as an inmate Thursday afternoon.

Bell was taken into custody early Thursday afternoon, Jones said, following an investigation by Timnath Police and Poudre School District officials. Formal charges had not been filed against him as of Thursday afternoon, according to online court records.

Bell, a night custodian assigned to Bethke Elementary School and Timnath Middle-High School, has been placed on paid administrative leave by PSD, spokesperson Emily Shockley said. He has worked for PSD since Aug. 19, 2021.

Following interviews Wednesday, Jones said there were no immediate threats to school or public safety, and both schools held classes Thursday, as scheduled.

The arrest on a pending misdemeanor charge was made “just to be precautionary, in the interest of public safety,” Jones said. “We will get this young man the help he needs.”

Prior to Bell's arrest, parents, students and staff were told to notify school resource officers or administrators if they saw Bell in the building or surrounding campus of either school.

Timnath Middle-High School opened this fall with students in grades 6-10. Bethke Elementary opened in 2008 and serves students in grades K-5.

