BU Women Basketball's Ella Wanzer Tabbed as America East Rookie of the Week for Third Time this Season
The Binghamton University women's basketball team is off to a strong start in the America East season as the Bearcats sit at 3-2 so far. And one Bearcats has been rewarded for that success as Ella Wanzer has been named AE Rookie of the Week for the third time this season. In two games, Wanzer scored 26 and 23 points as BU went 1-1... The Bearcat shot 50 percent or better in both games with a combined 9-14 mark from beyond the arch. In conference games, Wanzer is averaging 16.2 points per game, third best in the conference, while shooting 46.9 percent from three in five games.
Black Bears Knock Off Watertown to Win Six of Last Seven
The Binghamton Black Bears took down the Watertown Wolves with a 5-1 victory on Saturday night. Following an illegal hit by Watertown that forced Nikita Ivashkin to be helped off the ice -- the Black Bears used the ensuing 5-minute major penalty to knock in two goals in the 2nd period, giving them a 3-0 lead.
Nationally Recognized Broome Tioga Sports Center Put Up for Sale
From motocross, mud bogs, ATV's, UTV's, hare scrambles, demolition derbies, supercross, autocross and more, for 40 years, the Broome Tioga Sports Center has entertained the Southern Tier, but those days could be coming to an end. In a post on the Broome Tioga Sports Center Facebook page, Tom Hurd and...
The City of Scranton announces Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the cold temperatures in the forecast overnight Sunday, The City of Scranton has released a Code Blue. According to the release, people seeking shelter can go to the Weston Field House located on Providence Road. The shelter will open Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. and will close on Monday […]
Falko's Clutch Late Game Buckets Secure Upset Over UMass Lowell
The Binghamton Men's Basketball team are now tied for first in the America East conference standings after a big 66-65 victory over the 15-win UMass-Lowell Riverhawks on Saturday afternoon. Jacob Falko tallied a game-high 19 points, nine of which came within the final minutes of the contest, to help the...
Binghamton University Professor Anne C. Bailey Speaks on the Impact of MLK
ANNE C. BAILEY TEACHES HISTORY AT BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY AND IS the CO-DIRECTOR OF THE Harriet Tubman Center for Freedom and Equity. SHE HAS PUBLISHED BOOKS ABOUT THE Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and '60s and non-fiction works on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "THERE ARE SO MANY THINGS I...
Plays of the Week from January 16, 2023
Plays of the Week from January 16th, 2023. 5. Sanders to Summers Jr. for Binghamton Boy's Basketball. 4. Sophia Ashman of Chenango Valley Girl's Basketball. 2. Tameem Abdul'Qahhar of Johnson City Boy's Basketball. 1. Josie Dutcher of Greene Girl's Basketball.
Spiedie Shock: Lupo’s S&S Char Pit in Binghamton Closes Its Doors
It's the end of an era: Lupo's S&S Char Pit on Binghamton's North Side has served its last spiedie sub. The iconic restaurant that had served a wide array of grilled specialties for more than four decades closed at 6 p.m. Sunday. Steve Lupo inside the now-closed Lupo's S&S Char...
One hurt in Tunkhannock fire
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One person was injured in an early morning fire in Wyoming County. The fire broke out along Billings Mill Road in Tunkhannock around 4 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say one person had to be taken to a hospital. The home was heavily damaged. There's no word yet...
Lackawanna County man tapped to head PSP
DUNMORE, Pa. — A man from Dunmore has been picked to head the Pennsylvania State Police. Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro picked Maj. Christopher Paris to be State Police Commissioner. Paris is a resident of Dunmore in Lackawanna County. He enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 1999. As he progressed...
Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge
Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
TSA Officer Positions Open at Greater Binghamton Airport
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has openings for officers at a couple local airports, including Binghamton. There are openings at both Binghamton and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport. These openings include full and part-time positions. For those interested, an informational recruitment table is inside the Binghamton airport on Tuesday, January...
Code Blue issued in Scranton for upcoming weekend
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In anticipation of incoming temperature drops, the City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for the upcoming weekend. According to the release, the City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Friday, January 13, and Saturday, January 14. The Keystone Mission will be running the Weston […]
What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
Gas leak in an Elmira home
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Elmira Police were on the scene of a gas leak in a home in Elmira. Our reporter on scene spoke to officers and was able to confirm that it was a gas leak in a house near the intersection of West Church Street and Columbia Ave. Due to the severity of the […]
100 Years Ago: January 16, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, this morning at the Broome County Courthouse, 153 foreign-born residents of this area became citizens of the United States of America. They came here from 14 different countries, with most being from Czechoslovakia and Italy.
Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand opening
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers wrapped around the building to wait for the grand opening of the Shoppes at Montage Mountain’s newest addition, Duck Donuts. Customers were seen braving the cold in Moosic to get a taste of some warm, made-to-order donuts from the newest doughnut shop in town, Duck Donuts. Duck Donuts’ “duckbassador,” […]
Tioga County Sheriff’s Report
On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Binghamton
The community and local officials came together tonight in an event to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The program began at 5:30 p.m. with a march from the MLK statue at Peacemakers Stage, to the Tabernacle United Methodist Church. The march was followed by musical performance and remarks by...
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 2, 2023 through Jan. 8, 2023 there were 55 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 15 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Lucas C. Corwin, age 32 of Candor, N.Y., was arrested...
