DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from New York is accused of taking a stranger’s vehicle parked at a Wisconsin truck stop that had a sleeping woman in the backseat. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14 around 3:30 a.m., the dispatch center started to get calls from an adult woman. The woman said she was at a truck stop on CTH CS and was sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle while her family went into the gas station.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO