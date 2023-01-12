ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who took office...
Texas’ Abbott begins 3rd term promising safer schools

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised safer classrooms Tuesday without mentioning the Uvalde school shooting as he began a record-tying third term in office that puts the Republican in line to remain a rising national figure. His inaugural address outside the Texas Capitol did not include...
GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received — despite no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems — and that change is angering active-duty members of the military and their families because of its potential to disenfranchise them.
Woman in Wisconsin calls 911 after stranger drives car while she was sleeping in the backseat

DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from New York is accused of taking a stranger’s vehicle parked at a Wisconsin truck stop that had a sleeping woman in the backseat. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14 around 3:30 a.m., the dispatch center started to get calls from an adult woman. The woman said she was at a truck stop on CTH CS and was sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle while her family went into the gas station.
